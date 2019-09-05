Tom Hanks, Adam Driver, Priyanka Chopra and 27 other celebrities to watch out for at TIFF

Today marks the start of TIFF madness, which means there will be plenty of recognizable faces wandering around King Street. Here’s who to keep an eye out for (and the films they’re starring in).

Method actor Christian Bale plays auto-shop owner and driver extraordinaire Ken Miles in Ford v Ferrari, the action-packed drama about the head-to-head battle between the Ford Motor Company and Italian racing car pioneer Enzo Ferrari (as the title would imply) to build the superior vehicle of the ’60s.

Matt Damon also stars in Ford v Ferrari as Carroll Shelby, an American driver who won France’s 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 1959. After a weak heart valve ends his career, he joins forces with Miles to build a serious Ferrari competitor.

It’s only fitting that the queen of the Oscars, Meryl Streep, might be roaming around Queen Street. She’s starring in Steven Soderbergh’s The Laundromat—a dramatization of the Panama Papers exposé—as a middle-class retiree, who, after being denied compensation for losing her husband in a ferry accident, launches a personal investigation into the chain of insurance companies dodging her claim.

Penelope Cruz is starring in Wasp Network, a political thriller from Olivier Assayas that follows the lives of Cuban dissidents during the country’s post–Soviet Union economic collapse in the 1990s.

Bruce Springsteen graces the big screen this year in his intimate concert film called Western Stars, where he performs his latest album (also called Western Stars) and muses on philosophical topics like life, love and the good old American dream.

Daniel Craig plays the main character in the star-studded cast of Knives Out, a flick about a famous southern detective who joins forces with local police following the murder of a wealthy crime novelist.

Adam Driver is pulling a double feature with Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach’s bi-coastal divorce tale (also featuring Scarlett Johansson), and The Report, a political thriller about an investigator enlisted to probe the CIA’s use of torture tactics after 9/11.

Priyanka Chopra will be around to promote her film The Sky is Pink. It’s both a romance and family tragedy, where the story of a 25-year husband-and-wife relationship is told by their recently deceased daughter. No word on whether Nick Jonas will be tagging along, but he was just in town for a concert, so there’s a chance he’ll want to circle back for TO round two.

Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm will also be floating around for their film Lucy in the Sky. In it, Portman plays an astronaut who’s struggling to re-adapt to life on earth and Hamm, her hunky crew mate, tempts her into an extra-marital affair.

Tom Hanks is likely to hit the red carpet for his turn as Fred Rogers, the sweater-loving childhood icon in A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood.

Dev Patel stars alongside Tilda Swinton and Hugh Laurie in The Personal History of David Copperfield, a a witty adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel of the same name.

Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan star in Just Mercy, a true story about a Harvard-educated lawyer who travels to Alabama to defend wrongly convicted criminals. They’ll also sit down with TIFF head honcho Cameron Bailey for the “In Conversation With” series, where they’ll discuss inclusive story telling and all things cinema.

Jennifer Lopez is having a big year: she just turned 50 (!?) and stopped in Toronto a few months ago as part of her massive celebratory concert tour. She’s back this month for the premiere of Hustlers, where she stars alongside Constance Wu, Cardi B and Julia Stiles as a retired stripper. Things get spicy when the girl gang decides to out-con their former Wall Street clients after the 2008 stock market crash.

A TIFF veteran, Shia LaBeouf also returns to the red carpet, this time to for his screenwriting debut with Honey Boy. The drama is based on his own life: LaBoeuf plays an abusive father who pushes his kid to become a child-actor.

In case you haven’t seen the incredibly creepy trailers, Joker, Todd Phillips’ origin story of the iconic villain, is bound to be a coveted ticket this TIFF. Joaquin Phoenix stars as Arthur Fleck, a disenfranchised clown and wannabe comedian in 1981 Gotham City, who eventually descends into madness and murder.

The Goldfinch is one of the most anticipated screenings this year, so co-stars Ansel Elgort and Nicole Kidman are sure to make an appearance. The adaptation of the Pulitzer-winning novel follows the winding life of a 13-year-old boy, whose mother died in a museum bombing. He escaped with a tiny painting of a bird, which becomes his single source of hope as he navigates a world of crime and destruction.

Susan Sarandon has two films at TIFF this year: Blackbird, a remake of the award-winning 2014 Danish film Silent Heart, and 1989’s A Dry White Season, a throwback that’s screening as part of TIFF’s Cinematheque programme.

After disappearing from the spotlight, Renée Zellweger is back at this year’s festival to celebrate her new film, Judy. It’s an adaptation of the play End of the Rainbow, and Zellweger plays superstar Judy Garland during the final year of her life.

Oscar-winner Sam Rockwell is expected to be here, too. He stars in Jojo Rabbit, a bold satire about a young German boy who discovers a Jewish girl hiding in his home and consults with his imaginary friend, Hitler.

Kerry Washington stars in American Son, a film based on the Broadway play (which Washington also starred in) by Christopher Demos-Brown. In it, an interracial couple must cope with the death of their 19-year-old son, who is suspected to have been killed by police. Washington will also be chatting with Cameron Bailey as part of TIFF’s “In Conversation With” series.

Antonio Banderas is another double feature: he co-stars in The Laundromat with Meryl Streep and also plays an aging filmmaker plagued with illness and creative stagnancy in Pain and Glory.

Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney will be here for their film Bad Education, inspired by the true story of a school larceny scandal in Long Island in the early aughts.

Kristen Stewart returns to TIFF this year for Seberg, a biopic about the American actor Jean Seberg. After living in France, she returns to Hollywood and finds herself entwined in the Black Power movement—and the subject of Federal attention.