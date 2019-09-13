Movies and TV

The best-dressed stars at TIFF 2019

The best-dressed stars at TIFF 2019

By |  

By |  

TIFF is obviously about films first, but the fashion never fails to impress either. This year, we saw adventurous looks from newcomers like Cynthia Erivo and Lili Reinhart, and some of the men stepped up with bolder-than-usual takes on the traditional suit. Here, 10 of our favourite festival looks from TIFF 2019.

Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi chose a checkered double-breasted suit that perfectly complimented his rugged ’stache:


 

Jennifer Lopez wore a Maison Yeya dress and carried a Judith Leiber clutch designed to look like a stack of cash:

View this post on Instagram

What a night!!! #hustlersmovie

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on


 

Lili Reinhart opted for a voluminous Rodarte gown for the Hustlers premiere:

View this post on Instagram

#tiff #tiff2019

A post shared by Dè Moon (@demoon1__) on


 

Metallic shirts can be tough to pull off, but Rob Pattinson made this silvery button-up look modern and sophisticated:


 

Michael B Jordan wore a statement Givenchy jacket to the Just Mercy premiere:


 

Dakota Johnson channelled old Hollywood vibes in this Dior gown:


 

Toronto’s Sarah Gadon sported an ethereal Fendi dress to the screening of American Woman:


 

Cynthia Erivo went for all the ruffles in this gown by Christian Siriano:


 

Isabelle Huppert looked timelessly stunning in a metallic Dior gown:


 

Kerry Washington had a couple stellar looks this season, but we loved this Chanel suit the best:


 

Topics: Jennifer Lopez Kerry Washington Lili Reinhart Michael B. Jordan TIFF Best Dressed

 

More TIFF 2019

Movies and TV

Spotted at TIFF: Bruce Springsteen makes his directorial debut, Jessica Biel poses with construction workers

Movies and TV

Spotted at TIFF: Charlie Hunnam wears a Hawaiian shirt and Sam Rockwell puts his feet up

Movies and TV

Spotted at TIFF: Renée Zellweger makes a triumphant comeback, and Adam Sandler drinks a Coke

Movies and TV

Spotted at TIFF: The Weeknd sings “Happy Birthday” to Adam Sandler, Harry Potter reunites with Sirius Black

Movies and TV

Spotted at TIFF: J. Lo gets swarmed, Jamie Foxx in a photo booth and Nicole Kidman cuddles a puppy

Movies and TV

Spotted at TIFF: Dev Patel has an awkward run-in, Scorsese dines at Gusto 101 and Hugh Laurie draws a crowd