The best-dressed stars at TIFF 2019
TIFF is obviously about films first, but the fashion never fails to impress either. This year, we saw adventurous looks from newcomers like Cynthia Erivo and Lili Reinhart, and some of the men stepped up with bolder-than-usual takes on the traditional suit. Here, 10 of our favourite festival looks from TIFF 2019.
Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi chose a checkered double-breasted suit that perfectly complimented his rugged ’stache:
Jennifer Lopez wore a Maison Yeya dress and carried a Judith Leiber clutch designed to look like a stack of cash:
Lili Reinhart opted for a voluminous Rodarte gown for the Hustlers premiere:
Metallic shirts can be tough to pull off, but Rob Pattinson made this silvery button-up look modern and sophisticated:
Michael B Jordan wore a statement Givenchy jacket to the Just Mercy premiere:
Dakota Johnson channelled old Hollywood vibes in this Dior gown:
Toronto’s Sarah Gadon sported an ethereal Fendi dress to the screening of American Woman:
Cynthia Erivo went for all the ruffles in this gown by Christian Siriano:
@tiff_net premiere for @harrietfilm Feeling like an outer space princess in peach. Thank you @csiriano for this beautiful dress!! @leightonjewels sparkles fit for a queen! Thank you!!! Thank you to my beautifully chocolate team for getting together!! @coree.moreno on my mane @terrellmullin on the beat @adesamuel on the garments Thank you @kawachouttt for being the mvp this week @teamid strong!!!
Isabelle Huppert looked timelessly stunning in a metallic Dior gown:
Isabelle Huppert attends the "Frankie" premiere during the 2019 Toranto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 11, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. ° ° ° #isabellehuppert #frankie #tiff2019 #teamhuppert #Queen #Beautiful #picoftheday #perfect #favoritelady #herbeauty #herexpresion #goddess #woman #actress #model #bestactress #french #frenchwoman #frenchactress @isabelle.huppert 🌹
Kerry Washington had a couple stellar looks this season, but we loved this Chanel suit the best:
KERRY x CHANEL. @kerrywashington last night at the HFPA/THR TIFF PARTY during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. Photo by Frazier Harrison/Getty Images. Makeup: @emilychengmakeup Hair: @takishahair Nails: @kimkimnails My team @venetiakiddstyle (I bow down to you!! 🙏🏼 especially for those jewels) @julivargassr @morgan_alexandriasmith @tiffanyetucker @di_na_3005 #kerrywashington #tiff #chanel