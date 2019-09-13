The best-dressed stars at TIFF 2019

TIFF is obviously about films first, but the fashion never fails to impress either. This year, we saw adventurous looks from newcomers like Cynthia Erivo and Lili Reinhart, and some of the men stepped up with bolder-than-usual takes on the traditional suit. Here, 10 of our favourite festival looks from TIFF 2019.

Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi chose a checkered double-breasted suit that perfectly complimented his rugged ’stache:





Jennifer Lopez wore a Maison Yeya dress and carried a Judith Leiber clutch designed to look like a stack of cash:





Lili Reinhart opted for a voluminous Rodarte gown for the Hustlers premiere:





Metallic shirts can be tough to pull off, but Rob Pattinson made this silvery button-up look modern and sophisticated:





Michael B Jordan wore a statement Givenchy jacket to the Just Mercy premiere:





Dakota Johnson channelled old Hollywood vibes in this Dior gown:





Toronto’s Sarah Gadon sported an ethereal Fendi dress to the screening of American Woman:





Cynthia Erivo went for all the ruffles in this gown by Christian Siriano:





Isabelle Huppert looked timelessly stunning in a metallic Dior gown:





Kerry Washington had a couple stellar looks this season, but we loved this Chanel suit the best:



