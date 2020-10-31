What to watch on TV in November

We’ve rounded up the binge-worthy best from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, CBC Gem, Crave and Disney+ in Canada for the next few weeks. (And, if that’s not enough, here’s our list of every new title coming to Netflix this month.)

New to Crave

The Flight Attendant

In this dark comedy series from the producers of You, Kaley Cuoco plays a flight attendant who wakes up in a hotel room next to a dead passenger. The series is based on a mystery novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian and features Girls’s Zosia Mamet as the dubious best friend alongside Rosie Perez as a nosy co-worker. Although the flight attendant’s memory is foggy, she sets out to prove her innocence while evading the cops but is dragged into a dangerous criminal underworld instead. November 26

Moonbase 8

This comedy series from the people behind Moonlight and The Lighthouse, follows a group of incompetent but resolute astronauts—played by Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker and John C. Reilly—vying for glory. Stationed at a remote moon simulator in the Arizona dessert, the astronauts hope to redeem their inadequacy by successfully claiming a spot in NASA’s next lunar mission. November 8

Also coming to Crave

Industry (November 9)

His Dark Materials: Season 2 (November 16)

Dolittle (November 20)

New to Amazon Prime Video

Alex Rider

Based on the teen spy novels of the same name by Anthony Horowitz, this popcorny action series follows a young Londoner who’s reluctantly recruited into a British spy agency. Alex, who was unwittingly trained for espionage by his uncle, is sent undercover to a remote boarding school to investigate his uncle’s mysterious death and a string of related murders. November 12

Also coming to Amazon Prime Video

The Secret: Dare to Dream (November 3)

The Pack (November 20)

New to Disney+

Marvel’s 616

This anthology documentary series is an inside look behind the scenes at Marvel HQ (“616” is geekspeak for the O.G. Marvel universe). Eight episodes trace the history of the company from comic books to the big screen, touching on forgotten characters like the Japanese Spiderman and trailblazing comic book writers like Reginald Hudlin who channelled Black Panther into a bestselling, politically provocative series. November 20



Also coming to Disney+

Inside Pixar (November 13)

Black Beauty (November 27)

New to CBC Gem

Noughts + Crosses

This BBC drama series takes place in an alternate universe where African nations colonized Europe 700 years ago. In present-day London, segregation is enforced between those of African descent (the Crosses) and poorer native Europeans (the Noughts). Based on YA novels by British author Malorie Blackman, the series follows a star-crossed romance between the daughter of a Cross politician and a newbie Nought army cadet against a background of racial tension and unrest. November 27



Also coming to CBC Gem

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan: Season 2 (November 6)

Das Boot: Season 2 (November 13)

New to Apple TV+

Becoming You

This adorable documentary series from the people behind Man on Wire and The 1900 House follows 100 kids around the world for five years to look at how human thoughts, speech and actions are shaped in our earliest days. The series is narrated by The Crown’s Olivia Colman, and follows the children as they take their first steps, learn to swim and ask a million burning questions. November 13

Also coming to Apple TV+

Doug Unplugs (November 13)

