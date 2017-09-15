Spotted at TIFF: Richard Gere holds Peter Dinklage’s face, Glenn Close bows down to her daughter

As the fest winds down, star sightings are getting rarer. But a few dedicated Torontonians have still managed to snag some gems (like a silly-faced selfie with director Harmomy Korine at What-a-Bagel). Here’s where celebs have been spotted recently.

Sarah Gadon and Edward Holcroft were at Bisha:

Actor #edholcroft & co star @sarahgadon @bishatoronto for press day of #AliasGrace #netflix Ed wears navy polo knit by @paulsmith @paulsmithdesign #blueeyes A post shared by Gareth Scourfield (@stylegazer1) on Sep 14, 2017 at 11:55pm PDT

Glenn Close and her daughter Annie Starke got ready at the Ritz:

They also bowed down to each other:

Close signed autographs outside the CBC:

Glen Close signs autographs outside CBC – #tiff #tiff2017 #glenclose A post shared by Silvershadowshannon (@silvershadowshannon) on Sep 15, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

Margaret Atwood accidentally colour-coordinated with a fan:

Great minds dress alike. #margaretatwood #nofilterneeded A post shared by Wayne Miller (@wayone75) on Sep 14, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

René Russo was out and about:

My selfie with Rene Russo at #TIFF17 #Tiff #Tiff2017 #Toronto #RedCarpet #Rene Russo #Instasefie #Selfie #celebrityselfie #leoscelebrityselfies A post shared by Leo's celebrity selfies (@leoscelebrityselfies) on Sep 14, 2017 at 8:37pm PDT

Harmony Korine was spotted refuelling at What-a-Bagel:

Chillin' at TIFF with my good pal Harmony Korine. Yolo! #tiff #tiff2017 #shortcuts #filmmaker #harmony #korine A post shared by Aaron Zeghers (@atozeghers) on Sep 15, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

Richard Gere held a cut-out of Peter Dinklage:

A highlight from Day 8 at TIFF. Richard Gere holding a cutout of Peter Dinklage. #tiff #peterdinklage #richardgere #gameofthrones #filmfestival #movies #actors A post shared by World Wide Motion Pictures (@wwmpc) on Sep 14, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

And partied with Jason Isaacs:

😍#JasonIsaacs #RichardGere A post shared by marianne (@mariannec_23) on Sep 15, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

Garrett Hedlund posed with his barber: