Movies and TV

Spotted at TIFF: Richard Gere holds Peter Dinklage’s face, Glenn Close bows down to her daughter

Spotted at TIFF: Richard Gere holds Peter Dinklage’s face, Glenn Close bows down to her daughter

By |  

By |  

As the fest winds down, star sightings are getting rarer. But a few dedicated Torontonians have still managed to snag some gems (like a silly-faced selfie with director Harmomy Korine at What-a-Bagel). Here’s where celebs have been spotted recently.

Sarah Gadon and Edward Holcroft were at Bisha:

Glenn Close and her daughter Annie Starke got ready at the Ritz:

They also bowed down to each other:

Close signed autographs outside the CBC:

Glen Close signs autographs outside CBC – #tiff #tiff2017 #glenclose

A post shared by Silvershadowshannon (@silvershadowshannon) on

Margaret Atwood accidentally colour-coordinated with a fan:

Great minds dress alike. #margaretatwood #nofilterneeded

A post shared by Wayne Miller (@wayone75) on

René Russo was out and about:

My selfie with Rene Russo at #TIFF17 #Tiff #Tiff2017 #Toronto #RedCarpet #Rene Russo #Instasefie #Selfie #celebrityselfie #leoscelebrityselfies

A post shared by Leo's celebrity selfies (@leoscelebrityselfies) on

Harmony Korine was spotted refuelling at What-a-Bagel:

Chillin' at TIFF with my good pal Harmony Korine. Yolo! #tiff #tiff2017 #shortcuts #filmmaker #harmony #korine

A post shared by Aaron Zeghers (@atozeghers) on

Richard Gere held a cut-out of Peter Dinklage:

And partied with Jason Isaacs:

😍#JasonIsaacs #RichardGere

A post shared by marianne (@mariannec_23) on

Garrett Hedlund posed with his barber:

 

Topics: Glenn Close Margaret Atwood peter dinklage Richard Gere Sarah Gadon TIFF tiff 2017

 

Canadian Eats