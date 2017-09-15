Spotted at TIFF: Richard Gere holds Peter Dinklage’s face, Glenn Close bows down to her daughter
As the fest winds down, star sightings are getting rarer. But a few dedicated Torontonians have still managed to snag some gems (like a silly-faced selfie with director Harmomy Korine at What-a-Bagel). Here’s where celebs have been spotted recently.
Sarah Gadon and Edward Holcroft were at Bisha:
Glenn Close and her daughter Annie Starke got ready at the Ritz:
They also bowed down to each other:
Respect…. #glennclose #anniestarke #thewife #TIFF17 #redcarpet #respect #actors #film #filmfestival #photooftheday #myview #roythompsonhall #closeup #celebritystyle #actorslife #choosetoronto #exploreyourcity #urbanandstreet downtown #celebrities #powerhouse #lightscameraaction #photography #canon #carpediem
Close signed autographs outside the CBC:
Margaret Atwood accidentally colour-coordinated with a fan:
René Russo was out and about:
Harmony Korine was spotted refuelling at What-a-Bagel:
Richard Gere held a cut-out of Peter Dinklage:
And partied with Jason Isaacs:
Garrett Hedlund posed with his barber: