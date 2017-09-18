Movies and TV

Spotted at TIFF: Michiel Huisman goes to Bar Fancy, Helena Bonham Carter arrives

Spotted at TIFF: Michiel Huisman goes to Bar Fancy, Helena Bonham Carter arrives

By |  

By |  

Though much of Toronto’s own star power (Margaret Atwood, for instance) jetted out to the Emmys over the weekend, other celebs were just arriving for the final few days of TIFF. Here’s where they were spotted.

Helena Bonham Carter touched down:

She rocked the runway like a true queen in Dolce and Gabbana (the other side of her purse reads “All I need is love and WiFi”):

HELENA BONHAM CARTER IS QUEEN AND SHE KNOWS IT #helenabonhamcarter #tiff

A post shared by ⚡️harry potter⚡️ (@misshermionelestrange) on

And refused to look even remotely happy in selfies:

Hel with fans. #HelenaBonhamCarter

A post shared by Helena Bonham Carter (@bonham.carter) on

Michiel Huisman (aka Daario Naharis on Game of Thrones) hung out with fans after his premiere:

The Queen West fan also went to Bar Fancy:

Nice to be back on West Queen West. Toronto, last night.

A post shared by Michiel Huisman (@michielhuisman) on

And the Drake Hotel:

Hallway @thedrakehotel #tiff17 Toronto #leicam9p #50mmsummicron

A post shared by Michiel Huisman (@michielhuisman) on

Michele Romanow snapped a pick with Yannick Bisson:

@cbc family at #tiff #tiff2017 ✨

A post shared by Michele Romanow (@micheleromanow) on

Sarah Gadon went to see The Shape of Water:

…And the credits roll on another @tiff_net ✌🏻 #shapeofwater

A post shared by Sarah Gadon (@sarahgadon) on

Sam Rockwell stuck around:

He posed with co-star Frances McDormand:

Cameron Bailey took a well-deserved break at Ontario Place:

Kate Mara and Amy Seimetz held an in-car dance party:

Mara hung out with director Patricia Rozema:

2 of my faves @katemara @patriciarozema

A post shared by @ellenpage on

Besties Ellen Page and Mara wore coordinated tuxedos:

Made a movie with my bestie 🖤❤️ Thank you #tiff #mydaysofmercy

A post shared by Kate Mara (@katemara) on

Nicolas Cage braced himself for attention:

Nicolas Cage 🥃🎞💸 #nicolascage #tiff #tiff2017 #tiff17 #movies #celebrity

A post shared by Mucho_Cheese (@mucho_cheese) on

And Mary J. Blige was late:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZJzk0Pl7fz/?tagged=tiff2017

Topics: Ellen Page Helena Bonham Carter Kate Mara Michiel Huisman Sarah Gadon TIFF tiff 2017 Yannick Bisson

 

More TIFF

Movies and TV

The stories behind nine stunning celebrity portraits from TIFF’s official photo studio

Movies and TV

TIFF star stalkers share their favourite celebrity run-ins

Movies and TV

Spotted at TIFF: Richard Gere holds Peter Dinklage’s face, Glenn Close bows down to her daughter

Movies and TV

The best red-carpet looks from TIFF, including Glenn Close, Rosamund Pike and Idris Elba

Movies and TV

Inside the best parties from night eight of TIFF, with Richard Gere, Margaret Atwood and Jason Isaacs

Movies and TV

Q&A: Sarah Gadon, the star of CBC’s new Atwood adaptation, Alias Grace