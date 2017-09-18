Spotted at TIFF: Michiel Huisman goes to Bar Fancy, Helena Bonham Carter arrives

Spotted at TIFF: Michiel Huisman goes to Bar Fancy, Helena Bonham Carter arrives

Though much of Toronto’s own star power (Margaret Atwood, for instance) jetted out to the Emmys over the weekend, other celebs were just arriving for the final few days of TIFF. Here’s where they were spotted.

Helena Bonham Carter touched down:

#NEWS! Helena Bonham Carter at the world premiere of the film "55 steps" at Toronto film festival, Canada. | 16th September. #HelenaBonhamCarter #tiff #55steps #torontofilmfestival A post shared by Helena Bonham Carter (@bonham.carter) on Sep 17, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

She rocked the runway like a true queen in Dolce and Gabbana (the other side of her purse reads “All I need is love and WiFi”):

HELENA BONHAM CARTER IS QUEEN AND SHE KNOWS IT #helenabonhamcarter #tiff A post shared by ⚡️harry potter⚡️ (@misshermionelestrange) on Sep 16, 2017 at 11:22pm PDT

And refused to look even remotely happy in selfies:

Hel with fans. #HelenaBonhamCarter A post shared by Helena Bonham Carter (@bonham.carter) on Sep 16, 2017 at 12:33am PDT

Michiel Huisman (aka Daario Naharis on Game of Thrones) hung out with fans after his premiere:

The Queen West fan also went to Bar Fancy:

Nice to be back on West Queen West. Toronto, last night. A post shared by Michiel Huisman (@michielhuisman) on Sep 16, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

And the Drake Hotel:

Hallway @thedrakehotel #tiff17 Toronto #leicam9p #50mmsummicron A post shared by Michiel Huisman (@michielhuisman) on Sep 16, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

Michele Romanow snapped a pick with Yannick Bisson:

@cbc family at #tiff #tiff2017 ✨ A post shared by Michele Romanow (@micheleromanow) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

Sarah Gadon went to see The Shape of Water:

…And the credits roll on another @tiff_net ✌🏻 #shapeofwater A post shared by Sarah Gadon (@sarahgadon) on Sep 17, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

Sam Rockwell stuck around:

He posed with co-star Frances McDormand:

'Tres anuncios en las afueras de Ebbing, Misuri' consigue el Premio del Público en el Festival de Toronto. #threebillboardsoutsideebbingmissouri #martinmcdonagh #francesmcdormand #samrockwell #tiff17 A post shared by Premios Oscar (@premios_oscar) on Sep 17, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

Cameron Bailey took a well-deserved break at Ontario Place:

Kate Mara and Amy Seimetz held an in-car dance party:

These hotties are on the way to the #mydaysofmercy premiere. Feeling that spotlight. @katemara @amyztemies A post shared by @ellenpage on Sep 15, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

Mara hung out with director Patricia Rozema:

2 of my faves @katemara @patriciarozema A post shared by @ellenpage on Sep 15, 2017 at 9:05pm PDT

Besties Ellen Page and Mara wore coordinated tuxedos:

Made a movie with my bestie 🖤❤️ Thank you #tiff #mydaysofmercy A post shared by Kate Mara (@katemara) on Sep 16, 2017 at 6:04am PDT

Nicolas Cage braced himself for attention:

Nicolas Cage 🥃🎞💸 #nicolascage #tiff #tiff2017 #tiff17 #movies #celebrity A post shared by Mucho_Cheese (@mucho_cheese) on Sep 16, 2017 at 11:51pm PDT

And Mary J. Blige was late:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZJzk0Pl7fz/?tagged=tiff2017