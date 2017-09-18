Spotted at TIFF: Michiel Huisman goes to Bar Fancy, Helena Bonham Carter arrives
Though much of Toronto’s own star power (Margaret Atwood, for instance) jetted out to the Emmys over the weekend, other celebs were just arriving for the final few days of TIFF. Here’s where they were spotted.
Helena Bonham Carter touched down:
She rocked the runway like a true queen in Dolce and Gabbana (the other side of her purse reads “All I need is love and WiFi”):
And refused to look even remotely happy in selfies:
Michiel Huisman (aka Daario Naharis on Game of Thrones) hung out with fans after his premiere:
Ummm NIGHT MADE. We met one of the actors after the film premiere, Michiel Huisman, which was so exciting! He played a more minor role in the film but was incredible. A lot of the actors were newbies but so good. Can't say enough good things about Stephen Campanelli's "Indian Horse" – go see it! Every Canadian should. It may be about our dark past with indigenous people and residential schools, but that past should not be ignored. #canada #history #indigenouspeople #tiff #tiff17 #film #premiere #festival #fantastic #indianhorse
The Queen West fan also went to Bar Fancy:
And the Drake Hotel:
Michele Romanow snapped a pick with Yannick Bisson:
Sarah Gadon went to see The Shape of Water:
Sam Rockwell stuck around:
He posed with co-star Frances McDormand:
Cameron Bailey took a well-deserved break at Ontario Place:
Kate Mara and Amy Seimetz held an in-car dance party:
Mara hung out with director Patricia Rozema:
Besties Ellen Page and Mara wore coordinated tuxedos:
Nicolas Cage braced himself for attention:
And Mary J. Blige was late:
