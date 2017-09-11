Spotted at TIFF: Jim Carrey breaks into song, Jennifer Lawrence gets help with her dress

As we approach the mid-way mark of the festival, the stars seem to be getting sillier (blame the lack of sleep). Here’s what they got up to during the past 24 hours.

Matt Damon arrived to throngs of phone-wielding crowds:

#mattdamon #tiff2017 A post shared by Geraldine Carr 👑🌈💫💕✨🌸🍿🍷🌍☘️🦄 (@geraldinescarr) on Sep 10, 2017 at 9:16pm PDT

Kate Winslet joined the impressive number of stars to sign the board at The Fix’s retreat:

💜. – #katewinslet #tiff2017 A post shared by Noemie Pelletier ✌🏼️ (@pelletiernoemie) on Sep 10, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT

Benedict Cumberbatch gave fans a drive-by glimpse of his face:

Jennifer Lawrence needed a bit of help with her Dolce and Gabbana dress:

Ups -the dress#tiff2017 #jenniferlawrence #mother #premiere A post shared by Mathilde Bernard (@mathildebernard44) on Sep 10, 2017 at 10:35pm PDT

She also stopped by Calii Love (but looks like she passed on the latte art):

Thanks #jenniferlawrence for coming by. #smoothie #love #goodvibesonly #caliilove A post shared by Dan Gunam (@dangunam) on Sep 11, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

Margot Robbie and Cineplex host Tanner Zipchen showed off their jazz hands:

Michael Shannon was spotted at Lavelle:

The cast of Disobedience (Rachel McAdams, Rachel Weisz and Alessandro Nivola) worked on their oh-so-natural group posing:

An awkward photo pose but a great photo nonetheless! Rachel M, Rachel Weisz, and Alessandro Nivola at TIFF {#rachelmcadams #rachelweisz #alessandronivola #tiff #tiff2017 #disobedience #torontointernationalfilmfestival} A post shared by Rachel McAdams (@rachelmcadams.daily) on Sep 11, 2017 at 3:12am PDT

McAdams was also snapped on the way into the Storys building:

A bald James McAvoy walked around semi-incognito:

#JamesMcAvoy #tiff #tiff2017 #tiff17 #sunglasses #smile #mcavoyers #submergence A post shared by ~Hanya Zoukai~|Moonwalker ✌ (@mcdowbatch) on Sep 11, 2017 at 2:24am PDT

Angelina Jolie brought quite a few of her kids to Toronto with her:

Emma Stone was apparently a fan of this magazine’s cover:

Emma Stone with my copy of our magazine Cine Premiere – because she liked the cover. Here at TIFF starring as tennis legend Billie Jean King in Battle of the Sexes. #emmastone #battleofthesexesmovie #TIFF2017 #cinepremieremagazine #photocopyrightveraanderson A post shared by Vera Anderson (@veradogmom) on Sep 11, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Liam Neeson is in town, and was spotted by Brassai (he’s a bit tougher-looking in this shot):

Josh Lucas went to Brassaii for an interview, and stayed for a drink:

Cuba Gooding Jr. took a photo with a fan on Adelaide Street:

After a wonderfully weird interview at NYFW, Jim Carrey travelled north of the border to serenade The Shape of Water crew:

Jim Carrey popped in to serenade the crew with a little @bandofhorses. #ceasetobegin #tiff2017 A post shared by Preston Northrop (@dinglebrero) on Sep 11, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

He also shouted at some fans:

Walking around #Toronto and then this guy shouts at you, what do you? 😄#jimcarrey #TIFF #TIFF2017 A post shared by Peter Dimov (@peterdimov) on Sep 11, 2017 at 10:27am PDT

And posed suggestively for People:

👀Things are getting interesting in the @people and @entertainmentweekly portrait studio!!! #jimcarrey #tiff2017 A post shared by People Mag Photo Department (@peoplemagphoto) on Sep 11, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

Ellen Page and Kate Mara argued about who was taller:

Hanging with @katemara and talking about our film, My Days of Mercy. I'm taller! A post shared by @ellenpage on Sep 11, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

Seven-year-old actor Brooklynn Prince got to meet her idol:

Carey Mulligan landed in the city and snapped a pic with a fan:

#careymulligan #tiff #tiff2017 #gatsbythemagnificent #actor #toronto A post shared by julie pare (@gulie669) on Sep 11, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

Evan Rachel Wood and Joshua Horowitz did some expression work for MTV: