Spotted at TIFF: Jim Carrey breaks into song, Jennifer Lawrence gets help with her dress

As we approach the mid-way mark of the festival, the stars seem to be getting sillier (blame the lack of sleep). Here’s what they got up to during the past 24 hours.

Matt Damon arrived to throngs of phone-wielding crowds:

#mattdamon #tiff2017

A post shared by Geraldine Carr 👑🌈💫💕✨🌸🍿🍷🌍☘️🦄 (@geraldinescarr) on

Kate Winslet joined the impressive number of stars to sign the board at The Fix’s retreat:

💜. – #katewinslet #tiff2017

A post shared by Noemie Pelletier ✌🏼️ (@pelletiernoemie) on

Benedict Cumberbatch gave fans a drive-by glimpse of his face:

Jennifer Lawrence needed a bit of help with her Dolce and Gabbana dress:

Ups -the dress#tiff2017 #jenniferlawrence #mother #premiere

A post shared by Mathilde Bernard (@mathildebernard44) on

She also stopped by Calii Love (but looks like she passed on the latte art):

Thanks #jenniferlawrence for coming by. #smoothie #love #goodvibesonly #caliilove

A post shared by Dan Gunam (@dangunam) on

Margot Robbie and Cineplex host Tanner Zipchen showed off their jazz hands:

Michael Shannon was spotted at Lavelle:

The cast of Disobedience (Rachel McAdams, Rachel Weisz and Alessandro Nivola) worked on their oh-so-natural group posing:

McAdams was also snapped on the way into the Storys building:

Photograph by Joel Levy Photography

A bald James McAvoy walked around semi-incognito:

#JamesMcAvoy #tiff #tiff2017 #tiff17 #sunglasses #smile #mcavoyers #submergence

A post shared by ~Hanya Zoukai~|Moonwalker ✌ (@mcdowbatch) on

Angelina Jolie brought quite a few of her kids to Toronto with her:

Emma Stone was apparently a fan of this magazine’s cover:

Liam Neeson is in town, and was spotted by Brassai (he’s a bit tougher-looking in this shot):

Josh Lucas went to Brassaii for an interview, and stayed for a drink:

Cuba Gooding Jr. took a photo with a fan on Adelaide Street:

After a wonderfully weird interview at NYFW, Jim Carrey travelled north of the border to serenade The Shape of Water crew:

Jim Carrey popped in to serenade the crew with a little @bandofhorses. #ceasetobegin #tiff2017

A post shared by Preston Northrop (@dinglebrero) on

He also shouted at some fans:

Walking around #Toronto and then this guy shouts at you, what do you? 😄#jimcarrey #TIFF #TIFF2017

A post shared by Peter Dimov (@peterdimov) on

And posed suggestively for People:

👀Things are getting interesting in the @people and @entertainmentweekly portrait studio!!! #jimcarrey #tiff2017

A post shared by People Mag Photo Department (@peoplemagphoto) on

Ellen Page and Kate Mara argued about who was taller:

Hanging with @katemara and talking about our film, My Days of Mercy. I'm taller!

A post shared by @ellenpage on

Seven-year-old actor Brooklynn Prince got to meet her idol:

Carey Mulligan landed in the city and snapped a pic with a fan:

#careymulligan #tiff #tiff2017 #gatsbythemagnificent #actor #toronto

A post shared by julie pare (@gulie669) on

Evan Rachel Wood and Joshua Horowitz did some expression work for MTV:

#TIFF traditions! Happy, Sad, and Confused with the lovely @joshuahorowitz for #mtv

A post shared by Evan Rachel Wood (@evanrachelwood) on

 

Topics: Angelina Jolie Carey Mulligan Cuba Gooding Jr. Ellen Page Emma Stone James McAvoy Josh Lucas Kate Mara Matt Damon Rachel McAdams TIFF

 

