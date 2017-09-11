Spotted at TIFF: Jim Carrey breaks into song, Jennifer Lawrence gets help with her dress
As we approach the mid-way mark of the festival, the stars seem to be getting sillier (blame the lack of sleep). Here’s what they got up to during the past 24 hours.
Matt Damon arrived to throngs of phone-wielding crowds:
Kate Winslet joined the impressive number of stars to sign the board at The Fix’s retreat:
Benedict Cumberbatch gave fans a drive-by glimpse of his face:
Jennifer Lawrence needed a bit of help with her Dolce and Gabbana dress:
She also stopped by Calii Love (but looks like she passed on the latte art):
Margot Robbie and Cineplex host Tanner Zipchen showed off their jazz hands:
Michael Shannon was spotted at Lavelle:
✨ ✨ ✨ what a day ✨ ✨ ✨ attended a small rooftop panel with michael shannon, benedict cumberbatch, nicholas hoult, michael greyeyes, jessica chastain—and they even served us cocktails. michael is my fave, so here I've clearly chosen to fan out. thank you for the op, @greygoosecanada! #tiff17 #michaelshannon
The cast of Disobedience (Rachel McAdams, Rachel Weisz and Alessandro Nivola) worked on their oh-so-natural group posing:
McAdams was also snapped on the way into the Storys building:
A bald James McAvoy walked around semi-incognito:
Angelina Jolie brought quite a few of her kids to Toronto with her:
Emma Stone was apparently a fan of this magazine’s cover:
Liam Neeson is in town, and was spotted by Brassai (he’s a bit tougher-looking in this shot):
Josh Lucas went to Brassaii for an interview, and stayed for a drink:
Cuba Gooding Jr. took a photo with a fan on Adelaide Street:
After a wonderfully weird interview at NYFW, Jim Carrey travelled north of the border to serenade The Shape of Water crew:
He also shouted at some fans:
And posed suggestively for People:
Ellen Page and Kate Mara argued about who was taller:
Seven-year-old actor Brooklynn Prince got to meet her idol:
Carey Mulligan landed in the city and snapped a pic with a fan:
Evan Rachel Wood and Joshua Horowitz did some expression work for MTV: