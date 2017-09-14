Spotted at TIFF: Halle Berry comes and goes, Margaret Atwood dines at La Palma

A week into festival madness, things are finally starting to die down. But that also means it’s prime time for low-key celeb sightings that don’t involve jostling for space in a star-crazed mosh pit for hours. Plus, a few major celebs (ahem, Denzel Washington) have yet to even arrive. Here’s where stars were seen recently.

Halle Berry arrived in Toronto, and took in the view:

Soaring over Toronto for TIFF #KingsMovie #TIFF17 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

She indulged in some fancy-looking sweets:

And, in less than 24 hours, hit the road (well, air) again:

Patrick J. Adams was out and about near Nathan Philips Square:

Elisabeth Moss got ready for her live reading:

Honored to read a passage from The Handmaids Tale alongside the one and only Margaret Atwood herself today for the launch of @audible_ca. No pressure obviously 😬😘#YouGottaHearThis #sponsored A post shared by Elisabeth Moss (@elisabethmossofficial) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

She also posed with Margaret Atwood:

Atwood later dined at La Palma:

Vince Vaughn was allegedly spotted flying low:

Had a fab little afternoon cocktail here with the fabulous @dirtyblondediaries Saw @vince.vaughn #hisflywasdown #tiff2017 A post shared by Sabrina Senko (@sabie_28) on Sep 13, 2017 at 5:18pm PDT

Alan Cumming tried on some Sorrel boots:

Eric Clapton was here:

Glenn Close brought her dog on set:

Can you spot the surprise guest #GlennClose brought today? 🐶 A post shared by BUILD Series (@buildseriesnyc) on Sep 11, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

She also hung out with her daughter-slash-co-star Annie Starke: