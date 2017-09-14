Spotted at TIFF: Halle Berry comes and goes, Margaret Atwood dines at La Palma
A week into festival madness, things are finally starting to die down. But that also means it’s prime time for low-key celeb sightings that don’t involve jostling for space in a star-crazed mosh pit for hours. Plus, a few major celebs (ahem, Denzel Washington) have yet to even arrive. Here’s where stars were seen recently.
Halle Berry arrived in Toronto, and took in the view:
She indulged in some fancy-looking sweets:
And, in less than 24 hours, hit the road (well, air) again:
Patrick J. Adams was out and about near Nathan Philips Square:
😱Just walking in Toronto and it was a such big surprise 😱 / En mi vida me iba a imaginar que este pata sala' se iba a encontrar caminando a @patrickjadams de una de mis series favoritas. @suits_usa #suits #MichaelRoss #Laleydelosaudaces #torontolife #tiff2017 #tiff I already said that I got so excited?
Elisabeth Moss got ready for her live reading:
She also posed with Margaret Atwood:
For all the fans of A Handmaid's Tale… the OG author and TV star united this morning for the launch of Audible in Canada. They seem to really be supporting a lot more Canadian authors, plus so many actors, and generally just more great quality content for our ears. 👂🏽👂🏽👂🏽 #Audible #AHandMaidsTale #yougottahearthis #margaretatwood #elisabethmoss
Atwood later dined at La Palma:
#wcw #pcw #peoplecrushwednesday #fransears #danielwilson #margaretatwood @margaretatwoodofficial #handmaidstale #allthreeoftheseincrediblepeopleareresponsibleformebeingacostumedesigner #creativeroyalty #workforyourheroes #frananddanielfortheoriginal #handmaidstalemovie #margaretfortheoriginal #handmaidstalebook #threegloriousminds #threeamazinghumans #colourmeoverthemoon #handmaidstale #seasontwo
Vince Vaughn was allegedly spotted flying low:
Alan Cumming tried on some Sorrel boots:
Eric Clapton was here:
Glenn Close brought her dog on set:
She also hung out with her daughter-slash-co-star Annie Starke: