Movies and TV

Spotted at TIFF: Halle Berry comes and goes, Margaret Atwood dines at La Palma

Spotted at TIFF: Halle Berry comes and goes, Margaret Atwood dines at La Palma

By |  

By |  

A week into festival madness, things are finally starting to die down. But that also means it’s prime time for low-key celeb sightings that don’t involve jostling for space in a star-crazed mosh pit for hours. Plus, a few major celebs (ahem, Denzel Washington) have yet to even arrive. Here’s where stars were seen recently.

Halle Berry arrived in Toronto, and took in the view:

Soaring over Toronto for TIFF #KingsMovie #TIFF17

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

She indulged in some fancy-looking sweets:

Still taken from Halle Berry's Instagram

And, in less than 24 hours, hit the road (well, air) again:

Still taken from Halle Berry's Instagram

Patrick J. Adams was out and about near Nathan Philips Square:

Elisabeth Moss got ready for her live reading:

She also posed with Margaret Atwood:

Atwood later dined at La Palma:

Vince Vaughn was allegedly spotted flying low:

Alan Cumming tried on some Sorrel boots:

Still from The Fix Toronto's Instagram

Eric Clapton was here:

Glenn Close brought her dog on set:

Can you spot the surprise guest #GlennClose brought today? 🐶

A post shared by BUILD Series (@buildseriesnyc) on

She also hung out with her daughter-slash-co-star Annie Starke:

 

Topics: Alan Cumming Elisabeth Moss Glenn Close Halle Berry Margaret Atwood Patrick J. Adams TIFF tiff 2017 Vince Vaughn

 

More TIFF

Movies and TV

Inside the best parties from night seven of TIFF, with Halle Berry and The Tragically Hip

Movies and TV

Spotted at TIFF: Evan Rachel Wood celebrates her birthday, Javier Bardem sips wine at Byblos

Movies and TV

Inside the best parties from night six of TIFF, with Luke Evans, Annette Bening and Vince Vaughn

Politics

Five things you missed at the Women in the World Summit, with Angelina Jolie and Justin Trudeau

Movies and TV

Spotted at TIFF: Mary J. Blige goes to Pablo, Charlie Hunnam tells off stalkers

Movies and TV

Inside the best parties from night five of TIFF, with Ellen Page, Angelina Jolie and Christoph Waltz