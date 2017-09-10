Spotted at TIFF 2017: Kendrick Lamar holds a surprise concert, Jennifer Lawrence arrives

The past 24 hours have been hectic, as TIFF reaches frenzied levels of screenings, parties and, yes, star-stalking. Here’s where some of the coolest celebs have been seen.

Ed Harris got out of a car in front of the Storys building:

Also at Storys, Sebastian Stan stopped to sign some autographs:

Emma Thompson waved frantically on her way out of Bisha Hotel:

Selma Blair went for a chicly dressed stroll along King West:

Selma Blair in Toronto for TIFF17

Kate Mara stopped by Brassai:

As did Elle Fanning:

And Bel Powley, who also stopped to chat with fans:

Jessica Chastain sat on the rooftop at Lavelle:

Jessica Chastain

Donald Sutherland got a great angle with this selfie:

Bel Powley, Elle Fanning and Douglas Booth were very pleased to be playing with foster puppies:

Elle Fanning at TIFF2017

George Clooney got a stern talking to on the red carpet:

We're having a blast here at the Toronto International Film Festival!

And also stopped into the Windsor Arms:

George Clooney all dressed up in Toronto

Russel Peters hung out at The Spoke Club:

Russel Peters at The Spoke Club

Ellen Page and Sam Keeley perfected a selfie at AT&T’s Variety Studio (here’s the result):

Celebrity Selfie with Ellen Page and Sam Keeley

Jamie Dornan stroked his beard at the Mary Shelley premiere:

Jason Isaacs got in on a mother-child shot:

LeBron James arrived:

LeBron James

Drake gave some cut-eye from his car:

Drake

James Franco signed a surfboard at Calii Love:

James Franco

Franco and his brother Dave also picked some candy at Brassai:

James and Dave Franco

Elisabeth Moss snapped a pic with latte artist Barista Brian:

Elisabeth Moss and Barista Brian

Akon was at the Royal York Hotel:

Rachel McAdams stopped for a selfie outside of the Shangri-La:

Rachel McAdams selfie outside Shangri-La

Jennifer Lawrence popped into the TIFF studios for a portrait:

Willem Defoe stopped by Brassai:

Evan Rachel Wood stared dreamily out her car window:

Evan Rachel Wood

Helen Mirren sat primly with a fan’s daughter:

Helen Mirren sitting next to Brooklynn Prince

Judi Dench mastered the boomerang kiss:

Emma Stone arrived to much fanfare:

Emma Stone

And Kendrick Lamar made a surprise appearance at Canada Goose 60th anniversary party at the Four Seasons: