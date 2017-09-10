Movies and TV

Spotted at TIFF 2017: Kendrick Lamar holds a surprise concert, Jennifer Lawrence arrives

The past 24 hours have been hectic, as TIFF reaches frenzied levels of screenings, parties and, yes, star-stalking. Here’s where some of the coolest celebs have been seen.

Ed Harris got out of a car in front of the Storys building:

Photograph by Joel Levy Photography/Ori Raynai

Also at Storys, Sebastian Stan stopped to sign some autographs:

Photograph by Joel Levy Photography/Ori Raynai

Emma Thompson waved frantically on her way out of Bisha Hotel:

Photograph by Joel Levy Photography

Selma Blair went for a chicly dressed stroll along King West:

Selma Blair in Toronto for TIFF17 #tiff17 #selmablair

A post shared by exclamation pants (@exclamation.pants) on

Kate Mara stopped by Brassai:

As did Elle Fanning:

And Bel Powley, who also stopped to chat with fans:

Jessica Chastain sat on the rooftop at Lavelle:

Quanto è bella. #JessicaChastain 💜

A post shared by Paola 🌟🌟🌟 (@trucy_84) on

Donald Sutherland got a great angle with this selfie:

Bel Powley, Elle Fanning and Douglas Booth were very pleased to be playing with foster puppies:

so cuute 😘 — #ellefanning at #tiff2017

A post shared by Elle Fanning! (@elleupdate) on

George Clooney got a stern talking to on the red carpet:

We're having a blast here at the Toronto International Film Festival! Here are a few highlights from this weekend.

A post shared by Regal Cinemas (@regalmovies) on

And also stopped into the Windsor Arms:

This man is just everywhere. All dressed up in Toronto… #inStyle #tiff2017 #party #georgeclooney

A post shared by Kjersti Flaa 🎬 Reporter (@kjersti_flaa) on

Russel Peters hung out at The Spoke Club:

@thespokeclub #spokeclub

A post shared by YYZ Ursini Photographer (@yyz_photos) on

Ellen Page and Sam Keeley perfected a selfie at AT&T’s Variety Studio (here’s the result):

Celebrity Selfie. @ellenpage @_samkeeley @variety #tiff2017

A post shared by Michelle Quance (@michellequance) on

Jamie Dornan stroked his beard at the Mary Shelley premiere:

Jason Isaacs got in on a mother-child shot:

Havent posted in a few days as Ive been busy doing two of my favourite things: working, and celebrity hunting at TIFF. Ive always told myself I can't let being a mom get in the way of the things I love doing. All through pregnancy I kept doing red carpets, kept going to concerts and kept going out with friends. Some people gave me very odd looks when I was hanging out at Sneaky Dee's looking like I was ready to pop! When mini-me was born, I still didn't stop. She's come to friends parties, she's spent hours waiting at red carpets and she's been to the movies. I like to think taking her to all these experiences has helped her become the people loving, adventurous and curious kiddo she is. Here's us with Jason Isaacs, aka Lucius Malfoy, aka one of my favourite evil characters last night at TIFF. She waited around for hours with me through this and didn't complain once. I'm so thankful for her ❤

A post shared by @beingthismama on

LeBron James arrived:

#lebron #lebronjames #nba #uninterrupted #thecartereffect #nike #basketball #lbj #style

A post shared by LeBron James (@updateking) on

Drake gave some cut-eye from his car:

Y Pree

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

James Franco signed a surfboard at Calii Love:

Cuties

A post shared by francostans (@francostans) on

Franco and his brother Dave also picked some candy at Brassai:

New pictures of James and Dave.

A post shared by francostans (@francostans) on

Elisabeth Moss snapped a pic with latte artist Barista Brian:

Elisabeth Moss and @baristabrian ☕️🙌🏽💕 #elisabethmoss #tiff

A post shared by Calii Love (@caliiloveco) on

Akon was at the Royal York Hotel:

Rachel McAdams stopped for a selfie outside of the Shangri-La:

Jennifer Lawrence popped into the TIFF studios for a portrait:

Willem Defoe stopped by Brassai:

Evan Rachel Wood stared dreamily out her car window:

#tiff

A post shared by Evan Rachel Wood (@evanrachelwood) on

Helen Mirren sat primly with a fan’s daughter:

When your daughter has no clue she's sitting next to a legend. #dead #brooklynnprince #helenmirren #tiff2017

A post shared by Courtney Prince (@actingcoachcourtney) on

Judi Dench mastered the boomerang kiss:

Dame Judi!!! — @alifazal9 . . . . #victoriaandabdul #judidench #alifazal #tiff #tiff17

A post shared by Yahoo Movies (@yahoomovies) on

Emma Stone arrived to much fanfare:

Coucou Emma Stone 🎬

A post shared by Pascaline Courtois (@pascaline_c) on

And Kendrick Lamar made a surprise appearance at Canada Goose 60th anniversary party at the Four Seasons:

Still freaking out over this last night!! Kendrick, so close and personal. #cg60years

A post shared by Anita (@geekigirl) on

 

