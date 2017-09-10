Spotted at TIFF 2017: Kendrick Lamar holds a surprise concert, Jennifer Lawrence arrives
The past 24 hours have been hectic, as TIFF reaches frenzied levels of screenings, parties and, yes, star-stalking. Here’s where some of the coolest celebs have been seen.
Ed Harris got out of a car in front of the Storys building:
Also at Storys, Sebastian Stan stopped to sign some autographs:
Emma Thompson waved frantically on her way out of Bisha Hotel:
Selma Blair went for a chicly dressed stroll along King West:
Kate Mara stopped by Brassai:
@katemara you take our breath away! It was so lovely having you visit us at Brassaii for your Hollywood reporter interview! #TIFF17 #TIFF2017 #actress #actor #redcarpet #THR #behindthescenes #BrassaiidoesTIFF #brunch #starspotting #hollywood #celeb #celebrity #filmfestival #exclusive #brassaii #film #redcarpet #filmfestival #television #toronto #the6ix #kingwest #blogto #instagood #instadaily
As did Elle Fanning:
@ellefanning 's smile is just as infectiously sweet in real life! So lovely to have her in today. #TIFF17 #TIFF2017 #actress #actor #redcarpet #ellefanning #behindthescenes #BrassaiidoesTIFF #brunch #starspotting #hollywood #celeb #celebrity #filmfestival #exclusive #brassaii #film #redcarpet #filmfestival #television #toronto #the6ix #kingwest #blogto #instagood #instadaily
And Bel Powley, who also stopped to chat with fans:
@belpowley was so lovely! Taking time out of her busy day for fans! Can't wait to see her on the big screen! #TIFF17 #TIFF2017 #actress #actor #redcarpet #THR #THRatTIFF #behindthescenes #BrassaiidoesTIFF #brunch #starspotting #hollywood #celeb #celebrity #filmfestival #exclusive #brassaii #film #redcarpet #filmfestival #television #toronto #the6ix #kingwest #blogto #instagood #instadaily
Jessica Chastain sat on the rooftop at Lavelle:
Donald Sutherland got a great angle with this selfie:
Bel Powley, Elle Fanning and Douglas Booth were very pleased to be playing with foster puppies:
George Clooney got a stern talking to on the red carpet:
And also stopped into the Windsor Arms:
Russel Peters hung out at The Spoke Club:
Ellen Page and Sam Keeley perfected a selfie at AT&T’s Variety Studio (here’s the result):
Jamie Dornan stroked his beard at the Mary Shelley premiere:
@Regrann from @santiagophotography – Actor Jamie Dornan surprised his fans with his presence at the red carpet premier gala of the movie Mary Shelley at The Roy Thompson Hall at Tiff 2017 #torontofilmfestival #tiff2017 #tiff #toronto #to #jamiedornan #movie #filmfestival # #actor #fujifilm #xt2 #nikontop #fashionblogger #fashionista #fashion #fashionblog #picoftheday #photooftheday #photographer #galapremier #roythomsonhall #style #edgy #classy #portrait #photobyme #portrait_perfection #torontophotographer #photographylover #maryshelley #jamiedornan
Jason Isaacs got in on a mother-child shot:
Havent posted in a few days as Ive been busy doing two of my favourite things: working, and celebrity hunting at TIFF. Ive always told myself I can't let being a mom get in the way of the things I love doing. All through pregnancy I kept doing red carpets, kept going to concerts and kept going out with friends. Some people gave me very odd looks when I was hanging out at Sneaky Dee's looking like I was ready to pop! When mini-me was born, I still didn't stop. She's come to friends parties, she's spent hours waiting at red carpets and she's been to the movies. I like to think taking her to all these experiences has helped her become the people loving, adventurous and curious kiddo she is. Here's us with Jason Isaacs, aka Lucius Malfoy, aka one of my favourite evil characters last night at TIFF. She waited around for hours with me through this and didn't complain once. I'm so thankful for her ❤
LeBron James arrived:
Drake gave some cut-eye from his car:
James Franco signed a surfboard at Calii Love:
Franco and his brother Dave also picked some candy at Brassai:
Elisabeth Moss snapped a pic with latte artist Barista Brian:
Akon was at the Royal York Hotel:
@Regrann from @aliciasmcn – #TIFF moments @akon #fourseasonspopdown #OOTN @ohtkouture . . . #tiff17 #akon #toronto #setlife #style #stylist #torontostylist #bodycon #rudsak fashion #torontofashion #celebrityfashion #the6ix #thesix #instafashion #fashionblogger #streetstyle #tfw #partydress #tiff2017 #tifftoronto #entertainmenttonight #celebrityfashion #celebritystyle #akon2017 #torontogirl
Rachel McAdams stopped for a selfie outside of the Shangri-La:
Jennifer Lawrence popped into the TIFF studios for a portrait:
— Jennifer Lawrence at the TIFF today. • • • • • • • – [ #jenniferlawrence #jlaw #mockingjay #tiff #toronto #photoshoot #interview #premiere #daily #post #katnisseverdeen #joy #kristenstewart #jlaw #cute #edit #scarlettjohansson #hollywood #new #follow #event #thehungergames #mockingjay #catchingfire #film #festival #tb #emmastone ]
Willem Defoe stopped by Brassai:
#willemdafoe #briavinaite #brooklynprice all came into Brassaii today! So lovely to the staff and crew! @willem.dafoe @chronicflowers #TIFF17 #TIFF2017 #actress #actor #redcarpet #THR #THRatTIFF #behindthescenes #BrassaiidoesTIFF #brunch #starspotting #hollywood #celeb #celebrity #filmfestival #exclusive #brassaii #film #redcarpet #filmfestival #television #toronto #the6ix #kingwest #blogto #instagood #instadaily
Evan Rachel Wood stared dreamily out her car window:
Helen Mirren sat primly with a fan’s daughter:
Judi Dench mastered the boomerang kiss:
Emma Stone arrived to much fanfare:
And Kendrick Lamar made a surprise appearance at Canada Goose 60th anniversary party at the Four Seasons: