Spotted at TIFF 2017: Jake Gyllenhaal holds a puppy and Roland Møller gets a blister

As TIFF kicks into high gear, the celebs keep rolling in. Stars are running all around the city on their way to premieres, interviews, photo shoots, press junkets and, in the case of Charlie Hunnam and Roland Møller, Shoppers Drug Mart for some blister bandages.

Jason Sudeikis, casually clad in a brown leather backpack and baseball cap, strolled into Brassaii:

Priyanka Chopra, slightly more dressed up, also stopped by the restaurant for an interview:

Grace Jones sipped champagne at Saks Fifth Avenue with marketing director Shayne Stephens:

Amazing Grace (Jones). Such a thrill to spend some time with this icon last night. One word: Wow! Check out her documentary. A post shared by Shayne Stephens (@shaynestephens) on Sep 8, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

Shia LaBoeuf looked fed up with everyone’s crap:

He seems happier with some fans here:

Running through TIFF, it's Shia Labeouf! 🎬📸🎞 (who was a v lovely human for taking a selfie with us 🌹) #TIFF2017 A post shared by Bridget Robyn (@beecollings) on Sep 8, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

Drake arrived at the Ritz for a pre-TIFF reception for The Carter Effect, the Vince Carter doc in which he makes an appearance:

While in the back of a car, Charlie Hunnam and Roland Møller chatted about outfit choices and the perils of Gucci shoes:

Credit to @roland_moller #charliehunnam #papillonmovie @papillonmovie #tiff2017 A post shared by CharliehunnamPapillon (@charliehunnampapillon) on Sep 8, 2017 at 4:14am PDT

Lady Gaga rocked towering stilettos to sign some autographs en route to a press conference for her film Five Foot Two. She gave a very claw-like wave (and later, loaded up on some TIFF-branded caffeine):

#ladygaga #gagafivefoottwo A post shared by JOANNE (@joannesprayer) on Sep 8, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Touching down in Toronto, Margot Robbie paid a visit to one of Toronto’s fine underground parking lots:

And it begins.. #tiff A post shared by @margotrobbie on Sep 8, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

Douglas Booth and Bel Powley, who co-star in Mary Shelley with Elle Fanning, are on their way from London in a fancy-looking plane:

Percy Shelley & Claire Clairmont are on their way…. coming to get you #MaryShelley @ellefanning #tiff17 A post shared by Douglas Booth (@douglasbooth) on Sep 8, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

Last but certainly not least, Jake Gyllenhaal held an exceptionally adorable puppy at a photo shoot for Entertainment Weekly: