Spotted at TIFF 2017: Colin Farrell drinks latte art, Nicole Kidman goes to Brassaii and George Clooney touches down
It’s the first Saturday of TIFF, and things are getting busy. A-listers were snapped all over the city, with a surprising number spotted at Charles Khabouth’s new hotel, Bisha:
George Clooney stopped by boutique chiropractic clinic The Fix’s “luxury boutique” (so did Idris Elba, Charlie Hunnam and Priyanka Chopra):
George Clooney stopped by boutique chiropractic clinic The Fix's "luxury boutique" (so did Idris Elba, Charlie Hunnam and Priyanka Chopra)
Colin Farrell snapped a pic with a super-fan while enjoying a latte printed with his face:
Ellen Page touched down, and snapped a selfie with her girlfriend, dancer Emma Porter:
Greta Gerwig stopped for a photo outside of MEC:
Stellan Skarsgård strolled out of Bisha, Charles Khabouth’s new hotel on Blue Jays Way:
So did Sverrir Gudnason:
And Jake Gyllenhaal (pro tip: the hotel is turning into quite the hot spot):
Allison Janney was also there, stopping to sign some autographs:
Kate Winslet got ready with the help of markeup artist Jillian Dempsey:
This fan found Simon Baker having lunch:
This fan found Simon Baker having lunch
A mother-and-daughter duo ran into Kiefer Sutherland outside of the Shangri-La:
Bryan Cranston (unsuccessfully) tried to hide from the cameras:
Benedict Cumberbatch was spotted in the Frankfurt airport, en route to Toronto:
Armie Hammer dropped by AT&T’s Variety Studio:
Nicole Kidman wandered into Brassaii:
Nicole Kidman wandered into Brassaii