Spotted at TIFF 2017: Colin Farrell drinks latte art, Nicole Kidman goes to Brassaii and George Clooney touches down

It’s the first Saturday of TIFF, and things are getting busy. A-listers were snapped all over the city, with a surprising number spotted at Charles Khabouth’s new hotel, Bisha:

George Clooney stopped by boutique chiropractic clinic The Fix’s “luxury boutique” (so did Idris Elba, Charlie Hunnam and Priyanka Chopra):

Colin Farrell snapped a pic with a super-fan while enjoying a latte printed with his face:

#tiff2017 #colinfarrell Bracelets 😂 A post shared by Apollonia 48 (@konstalex1) on Sep 9, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

Ellen Page touched down, and snapped a selfie with her girlfriend, dancer Emma Porter:

A couple of Canadians excited to be in Toronto for @tiff_net #mydaysofmercy #thecured A post shared by @ellenpage on Sep 9, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

Greta Gerwig stopped for a photo outside of MEC:

Stellan Skarsgård strolled out of Bisha, Charles Khabouth’s new hotel on Blue Jays Way:

So did Sverrir Gudnason:

And Jake Gyllenhaal (pro tip: the hotel is turning into quite the hot spot):

Allison Janney was also there, stopping to sign some autographs:

Kate Winslet got ready with the help of markeup artist Jillian Dempsey:

Morning prep w this gorgeousness #katewinslet 📷 & hair @renatocampora 🔒necklace & 💄@jilliandempsey #TIFF2017 #themountainbetweenus A post shared by Jillian Dempsey (@jilliandempsey) on Sep 9, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

This fan found Simon Baker having lunch:

A mother-and-daughter duo ran into Kiefer Sutherland outside of the Shangri-La:

Bryan Cranston (unsuccessfully) tried to hide from the cameras:

Bryan Cranston with the sneak attack! #filmfest #Toronto #tiff2017 #bluecarpetsuite #RTH @h.dubzzzzzzzz A post shared by Kyle Killing (@kkilling24) on Sep 9, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

Benedict Cumberbatch was spotted in the Frankfurt airport, en route to Toronto:

Armie Hammer dropped by AT&T’s Variety Studio:

@armiehammer 🔥 #armiehammer #variety #callmebyyourname #cmbyn #tiff17 #tiff2017 A post shared by Irene (@softchalamet) on Sep 9, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

Nicole Kidman wandered into Brassaii: