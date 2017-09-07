Spotted at TIFF 2017: Armie Hammer shops for groceries while Charlie Hunnam struggles at the airport

As usual, the first official day of TIFF was a busy one at Pearson. Celebs were also spotted on the street and running errands (even stars need groceries).

Armie Hammer (a.k.a. the Winklevi) picked up some produce in a cozy Aztec sweater:

The sweater made another, newly buttoned appearance, this time around Yonge and Queen:

Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam displayed a range of emotions at Pearson Airport: distress, resignation, exasperation and, eventually, pure joy (at leaving, no doubt):

He stopped on his way out for some selfies and signatures:

Before finally making his way through a chaotic crowd and into his car:

Evidently, the multi-tasker can also talk on the phone while selfie-ing:

Priyanka Chopra chose her mom as her travel buddy:

She strolled out of the airport in a comfy look:

Jason Isaacs, a.k.a. Lucius Malfoy, posed with a fan before the annual TIFF Soirée: