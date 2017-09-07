Spotted at TIFF 2017: Armie Hammer shops for groceries while Charlie Hunnam struggles at the airport
As usual, the first official day of TIFF was a busy one at Pearson. Celebs were also spotted on the street and running errands (even stars need groceries).
Armie Hammer (a.k.a. the Winklevi) picked up some produce in a cozy Aztec sweater:
The sweater made another, newly buttoned appearance, this time around Yonge and Queen:
Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam displayed a range of emotions at Pearson Airport: distress, resignation, exasperation and, eventually, pure joy (at leaving, no doubt):
He stopped on his way out for some selfies and signatures:
Before finally making his way through a chaotic crowd and into his car:
Evidently, the multi-tasker can also talk on the phone while selfie-ing:
#Repost @fas5bender Met Charlie again last night!! He was so nice ❤😄 #Papillon 🦋 🦋 🦋 #CharlieHunnam is #HenriCharrière aka "Papillon". #RamiMalek is #LouisDega. #Malta #Serbia #TIFF2017 #TIFF17 #Toronto #Premiere #FilmFestival @papillonmovie #TommyFlanagan @tommyflanaganofficial #worldpremiere #rollandmoller #papillonmovie #tiff #torontofilmfestival @joeymcfarland #KingArthur #TLCOZ #SOA #JaxTeller #Samcro #SonsOfAnarchy Sons of Anarchy Nomads Spain @sons_of_anarchy_nomads_spain
Priyanka Chopra chose her mom as her travel buddy:
She strolled out of the airport in a comfy look:
Jason Isaacs, a.k.a. Lucius Malfoy, posed with a fan before the annual TIFF Soirée: