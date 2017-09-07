Movies and TV

Spotted at TIFF 2017: Armie Hammer shops for groceries while Charlie Hunnam struggles at the airport

Spotted at TIFF 2017: Armie Hammer shops for groceries while Charlie Hunnam struggles at the airport

By |  

By |  

As usual, the first official day of TIFF was a busy one at Pearson. Celebs were also spotted on the street and running errands (even stars need groceries).

Armie Hammer (a.k.a. the Winklevi) picked up some produce in a cozy Aztec sweater:

 

The sweater made another, newly buttoned appearance, this time around Yonge and Queen:

#armiehammer @armiehammer thank for stop for us !! You make my day!!:) #tiff #tiff2017 #toronto

A post shared by julie pare (@gulie669) on

 

Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam displayed a range of emotions at Pearson Airport: distress, resignation, exasperation and, eventually, pure joy (at leaving, no doubt):

#charliehunnam #tiff2017 #papillon 📸: Brunopress.nl

A post shared by #HunnamWorld (@charliehunnamaddict) on

 

He stopped on his way out for some selfies and signatures:

 

Before finally making his way through a chaotic crowd and into his car:

From @spottedbyserena IG story. #charliehunnam #tiff2017 #papillon

A post shared by #HunnamWorld (@charliehunnamaddict) on

 

Evidently, the multi-tasker can also talk on the phone while selfie-ing:

 

Priyanka Chopra chose her mom as her travel buddy:

Toronto bound. #tiff here we come @purplepebblepictures @madhuchopra #pahuna

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

 

She strolled out of the airport in a comfy look:

PC today in Toronto for #tiff2017 // PC hoje em Toronto para #tiff2017 (@priyankachopra) #TIFFSoiree #pcattiff

A post shared by Since: 09/06/2017 (@priyanka.chopra.brazil) on

 

Jason Isaacs, a.k.a. Lucius Malfoy, posed with a fan before the annual TIFF Soirée:

#jasonisaacs surprise appearance at the #tiffsoiree tonight! #tiff2017 #tiff17 #startrekdiscovery #harrypotter

A post shared by Darryl Pezzack' (@movieman1990) on

 

Topics: Armie Hammer Charlie Hunnam Priyanka Chopra TIFF tiff 2017 TIFF Spotted

 

More TIFF

Style

TIFF Red Carpet Bingo: The 5 Styles You’re Sure To See

Society

Inside TIFF’s official opening party, with Priyanka Chopra, Jason Isaacs and Director X

Movies and TV

A Lady Gaga concert, movies in the Cinesphere and five other things to do during TIFF 2017

Movies and TV

Nine TIFF 2017 documentaries we can’t wait to watch

Movies and TV

Ten must-see movies based on true stories at TIFF 2017

Culture

TIFF, the return of Toronto Fashion Week and eight other things to see, do, hear and read this week