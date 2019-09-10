Movies and TV

Spotted at TIFF: The Weeknd sings “Happy Birthday” to Adam Sandler, Harry Potter reunites with Sirius Black

Yesterday was a big day at TIFF: some of the festival’s brightest stars came out to play for the premieres of Ford v Ferrari, with Matt Damon and Christian Bale, and Joker, featuring a very creepy looking Joaquin Phoenix. In the midst of press interviews and red carpet madness, celebs found time to sign autographs, party at nightclubs and fuel up on caffeine. Here’s everywhere they were spotted in the past 24 hours:

Matt Damon nearly got a smooch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

She’s trying to kiss 🤨😂 Wtf 🤦‍♂️😂 #mattdamon

A post shared by M.D (@mattdamon_usa) on

Christian Bale signed this mini fan’s shirt at Barocco Coffee:

Sebastian Stan mingled at Montecito:

Meryl Streep showed off her cabaret skills:

Joaquin Phoenix stopped by St. George subway station for a pro-vegan photo op:

Charlie Hunnam and George MacKay got cozy:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

George with Charlie Hunnam at #TIFF ✨🙌 #GeorgeMackay #charliehunnam #tiff2019 #TrueHistoryoftheNedKellyGang

A post shared by George MacKay Online 💫 (@gmackayonline) on

Shia LaBeouf gave TIFF two thumbs up:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Shia Labeouf at #TIFF19 for Honey Boy #shialabeouf #honeyboy #tiff #tiff2019

A post shared by alesia ◡̈ (@alesiakd) on

Harry Potter had a reunion with his godfather, Sirius Black:

After getting yelled at in Yonge-Dundas square, things started to look up for Adam Sandler: The Weeknd led a round of “Happy Birthday” for him at Arcane Nightclub. Timothée Chalamet was there, too. Your guess is as good as ours as to why the cake was Furby-themed:

Chalamet predictably had girls screaming for pictures:

Rosario Dawson flashed a peace sign:

Topics: Adam Sandler Christian Bale Joaquin Phoenix Matt Damon The Weeknd TIFF 2019 TIFF Spotted Timothée Chalamet

 

