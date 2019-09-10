Spotted at TIFF: The Weeknd sings “Happy Birthday” to Adam Sandler, Harry Potter reunites with Sirius Black
Yesterday was a big day at TIFF: some of the festival’s brightest stars came out to play for the premieres of Ford v Ferrari, with Matt Damon and Christian Bale, and Joker, featuring a very creepy looking Joaquin Phoenix. In the midst of press interviews and red carpet madness, celebs found time to sign autographs, party at nightclubs and fuel up on caffeine. Here’s everywhere they were spotted in the past 24 hours:
Matt Damon nearly got a smooch:
View this post on Instagram
Christian Bale signed this mini fan’s shirt at Barocco Coffee:
View this post on Instagram
A very gracious @christianbale_ made this little guy’s day. Thank you. It was an honour and we hope you enjoyed our #LoveAffair Kona latte by @baristabrian @thejewishbarista Thank you @caliiloveco for our collaboration and @deadline for hosting and allowing us to be part of this amazing atmosphere every year. Great photo by @sandropehar #toronto #tiff2019 #coffee #latte #latteart #espresso #kona #kingstreetwest #moviestar #methodactor #legend
Sebastian Stan mingled at Montecito:
View this post on Instagram
Had a really fun chat with @imsebastianstan at last night’s #EndingsBeginnings x @boss afterparty last night. Meeting celebs can be a mixed bag, but Sebastian couldn’t be nicer. 🥰 Tried to grill him about all things The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but no secrets were revealed. 🤐 But back to TIFF…@drakedoremus’ Endings, Beginnings was a beautiful film, with a beautiful cast, and if you get a chance to watch it at #TIFF19 (or beyond), do it, especially if you love non-traditional love stories, complex female characters, and hot people making out. 🔥🔥🔥 #tiffboss19
Meryl Streep showed off her cabaret skills:
Joaquin Phoenix stopped by St. George subway station for a pro-vegan photo op:
View this post on Instagram
Mami: hey, haven’t spoken for a while, just wondering how ya doing these days Me: omg, my bday was so much fun. Ita. Ho incontrato Joaquin Phoenix the next premio Oscar a piedi in metro che supportava un’associazione vegan e mi è tornata in mente la metro di Roma in costruzione come labirinto della mente. #JoaquinPhoenix #TIFF19 #Joker
Charlie Hunnam and George MacKay got cozy:
View this post on Instagram
George with Charlie Hunnam at #TIFF ✨🙌 #GeorgeMackay #charliehunnam #tiff2019 #TrueHistoryoftheNedKellyGang
Shia LaBeouf gave TIFF two thumbs up:
View this post on Instagram
Shia Labeouf at #TIFF19 for Honey Boy #shialabeouf #honeyboy #tiff #tiff2019
Harry Potter had a reunion with his godfather, Sirius Black:
After getting yelled at in Yonge-Dundas square, things started to look up for Adam Sandler: The Weeknd led a round of “Happy Birthday” for him at Arcane Nightclub. Timothée Chalamet was there, too. Your guess is as good as ours as to why the cake was Furby-themed:
View this post on Instagram
Timmy at Tiff yesterday! via joachimjohnson ⠀ Follow @tchalametholland for more! 💞 ⠀ @armiehammer @tchalamet | #timotheechalamet #timmychalamet #cmbyn #timothee #chalamet #elio #callmebyyourname #charmie #eliver #timmyandarmie #armieandtimmy #elioperlman #chalametscurls #timotheehalchalamet #chalamethammer #elioandoliver #armiehammer #armie #hammer #ladybird #lucaguadagnino #littlewomen #beautifulboy #dune #theking
Chalamet predictably had girls screaming for pictures:
View this post on Instagram
Timmy yesterday in Toronto via peachyttimmy ⠀ Follow @tchalametholland for more! 💞 ⠀ @armiehammer @tchalamet | #timotheechalamet #timmychalamet #cmbyn #timothee #chalamet #elio #callmebyyourname #charmie #eliver #timmyandarmie #armieandtimmy #elioperlman #chalametscurls #timotheehalchalamet #chalamethammer #elioandoliver #armiehammer #armie #hammer #ladybird #lucaguadagnino #littlewomen #beautifulboy #dune #theking
Rosario Dawson flashed a peace sign:
View this post on Instagram
Peace right back to you Rosario Dawson Lovely experience, thank you @rosariodawson #rosariodawson . #tiff #tiff19 #tiff2019 #tiff44 #torontofilmfestival #toronto #the6ix #torontolife #cityliving #celebrity #celebrities #film #movies #actor #actress #filmfestival #candid #candids #movie #cinema #photography #canada #torontoblogger