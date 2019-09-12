Movies and TV

Spotted at TIFF: Charlie Hunnam wears a Hawaiian shirt and Sam Rockwell puts his feet up

The festival flurry may be winding down, but there are still four more days of screenings and premieres. Here’s everywhere they were during the past 24 hours.

Charlie Hunnam was spotted in the Library Bar at the Royal York (dressed appropriately for yesterday’s tropical weather):

Jamie Dornan kept caffeinated:

Craig Robinson posed with fans:

Javier Bardem celebrated his nature documentary, Sanctuary:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#tiff2019 #javierbardem #actor #filmfest #sanctuary

A post shared by 27mason (@27mason) on

Jane Fonda got interviewed by Marilyn Denis:

Natalie Portman hung out with Zazie Beetz before the Lucy in the Sky premiere:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

NEW| More from the @lucyInTheSkyFilm premiere last night at #TIFF19 #NataliePortman #LucyInTheSky

A post shared by Natalie Portman 👑 (@natalieportmanvip) on

Jon Hamm couldn’t find a bench:

And Sam Rockwell took five:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

this is how I feel right about now #samrockwell #joiedevivre @figandolive @deadline @caliiloveco @tiff_net

A post shared by Dan Gunam (@dangunam) on

Topics: Charlie Hunnam Natalie Portman Sam Rockwell TIFF 2019 TIFF Spotted

 

