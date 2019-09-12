Spotted at TIFF: Charlie Hunnam wears a Hawaiian shirt and Sam Rockwell puts his feet up

The festival flurry may be winding down, but there are still four more days of screenings and premieres. Here’s everywhere they were during the past 24 hours.

Charlie Hunnam was spotted in the Library Bar at the Royal York (dressed appropriately for yesterday’s tropical weather):

Jamie Dornan kept caffeinated:

Craig Robinson posed with fans:

Javier Bardem celebrated his nature documentary, Sanctuary:

View this post on Instagram #tiff2019 #javierbardem #actor #filmfest #sanctuary A post shared by 27mason (@27mason) on Sep 11, 2019 at 5:27pm PDT

Jane Fonda got interviewed by Marilyn Denis:

Natalie Portman hung out with Zazie Beetz before the Lucy in the Sky premiere:

Jon Hamm couldn’t find a bench:

And Sam Rockwell took five: