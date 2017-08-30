Real Housewives of Toronto’s Kara Alloway stars in a music video about herself

With the first season of Real Housewives of Toronto over, and the prospect of future seasons in serious doubt, the show’s cast members have begun to explore post-RHOT existence. Kara Alloway, the unofficial villain of the group, has yet to land another TV role. But she has, at least, been celebrated in song. Jordan Grant, a fourth-year engineering student at the University of Waterloo, wrote “Real A$$ Housewife,” a parody rap about Alloway and her upscale lifestyle. Alloway stars in the song’s music video, an elaborate Real Housewives sendup produced by Flight Squad Media. It’s embedded above.

As part of this music video hoopla, Alloway is selling “Real A$$ Housewife” t-shirts, for $25 a piece. She tells Toronto Life she’ll be donating the proceeds to U For Change, a mentoring program for at-risk young adults. (Some of the program’s young participants helped shoot the video.)