Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in November

The Crown: Season 4

This is not a drill: the highly anticipated fourth season of the historical drama series will finally hit Netflix this month. As the series follows the Queen’s reign into the ’80s, much of the Season 3 cast will reprise their roles for the last time before another sea change for the final two seasons—with the notable addition of Emma Corrin joining as the people’s princess. This season will feature the much-adored royal wedding between Prince Charles and Princess Di and follow the new generation of royals into the first decade of their fraught marriage. November 15

Hillbilly Elegy

From the people behind A Beautiful Mind and Apollo 13, this family drama explores the American dream through three generations of a middle-American family played by Glenn Close, Amy Adams and Gabriel Basso. It’s based on the controversial memoir of the same name by J. D. Vance that chronicles his challenging blue-collar upbringing in Middletown, Ohio, and landed on the top of the New York Times bestsellers list during Trump’s 2016 election campaign. November 24

Christmas on the Square

This holiday musical reimagines the Dickensian holiday classic, A Christmas Carol, with Christine Baranski starring as a miser handing out Christmas eve evictions and Dolly Parton as the sole angel clad in all-white (fishnet and rhinestones included) who shows the miser the error of her ways. Directed by famed choreographer Debbie Allen, the musical features 12 Dolly originals, with Jennifer Lewis and Treat Williams joining in as the screwed-over townsfolk. November 22

Dawson’s Creek

The late ’90s teen drama hits Netflix this month—just in time to crank up the thermostat and binge all six seasons while snuggled on the couch with a hot beverage. If you managed to skip over the Dawson’s Creek mania the first time around, the show follows a group of teens—played by an all-star cast including James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson and Busy Phillips—from Capeside, Massachusetts, through high school, relationships and plenty of heartbreak. November 1

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder

Toronto’s corny-but-loveable Internet boyfriend gets the rockstar treatment in this music doc that follows his 105-stop 2019 world tour. The doc premiered at TIFF in September and features a behind-the-scenes look at Shawn’s rise to fame from his Pickering origins. It precedes his forthcoming album Wonder and also peaks into his relationship with fellow singer (and Internet-trolling weird make-out partner) Camila Cabello. November 23

The Liberator

This four-part animated war series is based on British author Alex Kershaw’s gritty historical novel of the same name. It follows Felix Sparks, a U.S. officer played by Bradley James, who led one of the first battalions into the Dachau concentration camp near Munich during World War II. The series’ haunting animation uses a combination of real-life footage and CGI, taking rotoscope one step further, to appear like the pages of a graphic novel come to life. November 11

Also coming to Netflix this month:

Available in November

Mismatched

Trial 4

Available November 1

12 Gifts of Christmas

A Belle for Christmas

A Perfect Christmas List

About Last Night

Angels & Demons

Argo

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Bad Santa

Broadcasting Christmas

Catch and Release

Christmas Break-In

Christmas Survival

Clueless

Due Date

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Gangs of New York

Little Monsters

Mr. Deeds

Papillon

Penelope

Peppermint

Rocky

Ronin

The Da Vinci Code

The Juror

The Notebook

Widows

Available November 3

Felix Lobrecht: Hype

Mother

Available November 4

Blackhat

Dracula Untold

Fifty Shades of Grey

Get Him to the Greek

The Good Shepherd

Identity Thief

In the Lake of the Woods

King Kong (2005)

Love and Anarchy

Mallrats

Unbroken

Available November 5

A New York Christmas Wedding

Aquaman

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?

Operation Christmas Drop

Paranormal

Available November 6

Citation

Country Ever After

The Late Bloomer

Available November 9

Undercover

Available November 10

Dash & Lily

The Possession of Hannah Grace

Trash Truck

Available November 10

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun

Nasce uma Rainha

Night School

What We Wanted

Available November 12

Ludo

Available November 13

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Life Ahead

The Minions of Midas

Available November 15

A Very Country Christmas

Hometown Holiday

Available November 17

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4

The Mule

We Are the Champions

Available November 18

El sabor de las margaritas: Season 2

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

Available November 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Available November 20

Alien Xmas

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine

If Anything Happens I Love You

Voices of Fire

Available November 21

The Hangover: Part III

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Available November 24

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

El Cuaderno de Tomy

Wonderoos

Available November 25

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

Great Pretender: Season 2

Halloween (2018)

Available November 25

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Available November 27

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas

The Call

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Don’t Listen

Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2

Überweihnachten

Virgin River: Season 2

La Belva

Available November 28

The Uncanny Counter

Available November 29

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

A Love So Beautiful

Doctor Strange

Finding Agnes

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

Leaving Netflix this month

Love Actually (November 15)

Zombieland (November 16)

Shrek (November 18)

Shrek 2 (November 18)

Batman Begins (November 20)

The Dark Knight (November 20)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (November 20)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (November 20)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (November 20)

Twilight (November 20)

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (November 27)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (November 30)

Jurassic Park (November 30)