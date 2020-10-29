Movies and TV

Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in November

By |  

The Crown: Season 4

This is not a drill: the highly anticipated fourth season of the historical drama series will finally hit Netflix this month. As the series follows the Queen’s reign into the ’80s, much of the Season 3 cast will reprise their roles for the last time before another sea change for the final two seasons—with the notable addition of Emma Corrin joining as the people’s princess. This season will feature the much-adored royal wedding between Prince Charles and Princess Di and follow the new generation of royals into the first decade of their fraught marriage. November 15

 

Hillbilly Elegy

From the people behind A Beautiful Mind and Apollo 13, this family drama explores the American dream through three generations of a middle-American family played by Glenn Close, Amy Adams and Gabriel Basso. It’s based on the controversial memoir of the same name by J. D. Vance that chronicles his challenging blue-collar upbringing in Middletown, Ohio, and landed on the top of the New York Times bestsellers list during Trump’s 2016 election campaign. November 24

 

Christmas on the Square

This holiday musical reimagines the Dickensian holiday classic, A Christmas Carol, with Christine Baranski starring as a miser handing out Christmas eve evictions and Dolly Parton as the sole angel clad in all-white (fishnet and rhinestones included) who shows the miser the error of her ways. Directed by famed choreographer Debbie Allen, the musical features 12 Dolly originals, with Jennifer Lewis and Treat Williams joining in as the screwed-over townsfolk. November 22

 

Dawson’s Creek

The late ’90s teen drama hits Netflix this month—just in time to crank up the thermostat and binge all six seasons while snuggled on the couch with a hot beverage. If you managed to skip over the Dawson’s Creek mania the first time around, the show follows a group of teens—played by an all-star cast including James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson and Busy Phillips—from Capeside, Massachusetts, through high school, relationships and plenty of heartbreak. November 1

 

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder

Toronto’s corny-but-loveable Internet boyfriend gets the rockstar treatment in this music doc that follows his 105-stop 2019 world tour. The doc premiered at TIFF in September and features a behind-the-scenes look at Shawn’s rise to fame from his Pickering origins. It precedes his forthcoming album Wonder and also peaks into his relationship with fellow singer (and Internet-trolling weird make-out partner) Camila Cabello. November 23

 

The Liberator

This four-part animated war series is based on British author Alex Kershaw’s gritty historical novel of the same name. It follows Felix Sparks, a U.S. officer played by Bradley James, who led one of the first battalions into the Dachau concentration camp near Munich during World War II. The series’ haunting animation uses a combination of real-life footage and CGI, taking rotoscope one step further, to appear like the pages of a graphic novel come to life. November 11

 

Also coming to Netflix this month:
Mother

Available in November
Mismatched
Trial 4

Available November 1
12 Gifts of Christmas
A Belle for Christmas
A Perfect Christmas List
About Last Night
Angels & Demons
Argo
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Bad Santa
Broadcasting Christmas
Catch and Release
Christmas Break-In
Christmas Survival
Clueless
Due Date
Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
Gangs of New York
Little Monsters
Mr. Deeds
Papillon
Penelope
Peppermint
Rocky
Ronin
The Da Vinci Code
The Juror
The Notebook
Widows

Available November 3
Felix Lobrecht: Hype
Love and Anarchy

Available November 4
Blackhat
Dracula Untold
Fifty Shades of Grey
Get Him to the Greek
The Good Shepherd
Identity Thief
In the Lake of the Woods
King Kong (2005)
Mallrats
Unbroken

Available November 5
A New York Christmas Wedding
Aquaman
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?
Operation Christmas Drop
Paranormal

Available November 6
Citation
Country Ever After
The Late Bloomer

Available November 9
Undercover

Available November 10
Dash & Lily
The Possession of Hannah Grace
Trash Truck

What We Wanted

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun
Nasce uma Rainha
Night School
Available November 12
Ludo

Available November 13
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The Life Ahead
The Minions of Midas

We Are The Champions

Available November 15
A Very Country Christmas
Hometown Holiday

Available November 17
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4
The Mule
Available November 18
El sabor de las margaritas: Season 2
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Available November 19
Available November 20
Alien Xmas
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine
If Anything Happens I Love You
Voices of Fire

Available November 21
The Hangover: Part III
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions

Available November 24
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday
El Cuaderno de Tomy
Wonderoos

Available November 25
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
Great Pretender: Season 2
Halloween (2018)

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
Mosul
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Available November 27
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
The Call
Don’t Listen
Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2
Überweihnachten
Virgin River: Season 2
La Belva

Available November 28
The Uncanny Counter

Finding Agnes

Available November 29
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
A Love So Beautiful
Doctor Strange
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

Leaving Netflix this month

Love Actually (November 15)
Zombieland (November 16)
Shrek (November 18)
Shrek 2 (November 18)
Batman Begins (November 20)
The Dark Knight (November 20)
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (November 20)
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (November 20)
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (November 20)
Twilight (November 20)
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (November 27)
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (November 30)
Jurassic Park (November 30)

