Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in May 2018
Anon
Gattaca writer-director Andrew Niccol describes his new sci-fi thriller as “Cambridge Analytica on crack.” In a dystopian future where the authorities can trace and record everything you do, a detective (Clive Owen) is tasked with tracking down an anonymous woman (Amanda Seyfried) who can hack into humans, controlling what they can—and can’t—see. The dark, unnerving flick was partly filmed in Toronto; you’ll spot a TTC subway train in the trailer above. May 4.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Cable-cutters can catch up on TV’s funniest cop comedy this month. Season five picks up in prison, where Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) shares a cell with a mass-murdering cannibal (Tim Meadows). It’s the usual mix of madcap hilarity, office pranks and inter-precinct beef, plus guest appearances by This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown and SNL alumna Nasim Pedrad. May 21.
The Rain
Fans of The Walking Dead and The 100 will eat up this Danish apocalyptic saga. It begins six years after a virus wipes out Scandinavia, as two siblings emerge from a bunker to venture into the overgrown streets of Copenhagen. The visually stunning series is packed with mysteries—what’s so scary about the rain, anyway?—and, at least in the trailer, short on answers. May 4.
Cargo
Netflix doubles down on the doom and gloom with Cargo, Australia’s answer to The Road. Martin Freeman stars as an infected father with 48 hours to live, venturing across the wasteland to find a safe place for his infant daughter. Produced by the folks behind The Babadook, the film has all the hallmarks of a survival epic: zombies, suspicious strangers and rumours of a cure. May 18.
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City
The writer behind Saturday Night Live’s Stefon and the ribald animated series Big Mouth is also responsible for some of the best stand-up specials in recent Netflix history (see: the Bill Clinton story in his 2015 romp The Comeback Kid). He takes the stage again in Kid Gorgeous, the first in an upcoming series of Mulaney specials coming to Netflix, in which he recalls stories from his childhood, college and the SNL studio. May 1.
End Game
The Grammy-winning documentary duo Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman venture into hospitals, hospices and long-term care facilities in their new short doc. End Game consults the doctors and nurses leading the discussion on death, and tells the stories of patients and families who, ready or not, are facing the end. Keep the tissues close; it looks like a weeper. May 4.
Also coming to Netflix this month
Available May 1
iZombie (season four)
27: Gone Too Soon
28 Days
47 Ronin
The Angry Birds Movie
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Coffee For All
Captain Corelli’s Mandolin
The Carter Effect
CIA: Comrade in America
Darc
Did You Hear About the Morgans?
Dragonfly
Duck Butter
Erin Brockovich
Food On the Go
Friends with Money
Honey
Honey 2
How High
Sometimes
Jeepers Creepers 3
Life
My Girl
My Perfect Romance
The Other Boleyn Girl
Patch Adams
Pilgrimage
PJ Masks (season one)
Please Give
Pocoyo and Cars
Pocoyo and the Space Circus
Pocoyo Carnival
Pocoyo Halloween: Space Halloween
Pocoyo Halloween: Spooky Movies
Pocoyo Special Sports
Seven Years in Tibet
Stephanie
The Thirteenth Floor
Available May 2
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (season three)
The 100 (season five)
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes (season one)
Available May 3
Riverdale (season two, new episodes)
Star (season two, new episodes)
Available May 4
Forgive Us Our Debts
A Little Help with Carol Burnett
Busted! (season one)
Dear White People (volume two)
The Exception
Kong: King of the Apes (season two)
Manhunt
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Tina Fey
Available May 5
Dynasty (season one, new episodes)
Pup Star: World Tour
Available May 6
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (new episodes)
Available May 7
Danny Collins
Mike Tyson Mysteries (season three)
Available May 8
Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives
Available May 11
Central Intelligence
Bill Nye Saves the World (season three)
Evil Genius: The True Story of American’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist
The Kissing Booth
Spirit Riding Free (season five)
The Who Was? show (season one)
Available May 13
Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife
Available May 14
Hello, My Name is Doris
Available May 15
Animal Intervention (season one)
Brain Games (season two)
Call the Midwife (series seven)
Crimes Against Nature (season one)
Disaster Earth (season one)
Doomsday Preppers (season one)
How Big Can It Get (season one)
Inside Cocaine Wars (season one)
Unusual Cultures (season one)
Available May 16
A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits
Available May 17
The Little Prince
Available May 18
Catching Feelings
The Foreigner
The Legend of Tarzan
Available May 19
Beatriz at Dinner
Available May 21
Money Monster
Available May 22
Mob Psycho 100 (season one)
Men on a Mission: 2018
Terrace House: Opening New Doors (part two)
Tig Notaro Happy to Be Here
Available May 23
Explained (new episodes)
Fauda (season two)
Available May 25
Ibiza
24 Hours to Live
Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
The Toys That Made Us (season two)
Trollhunters (part three)
Available May 26
Sara’s Notebook
Available May 27
The Break with Michelle Wolf (new episodes)
Available May 28
Mother!
Available May 29
Coco
Available May 30
Animal Kingdom (season two)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (season four)
Available May 31
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Howard Stern
Leaving Netflix this month
Mean Girls (May 1)
Collateral (May 1)
Cool Runnings (May 1)
In the Heart of the Sea (May 1)
Billy Madison (May 2)
Planes (May 2)
Tangles (May 2)
Old School (May 4)
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (seasons one to six) (May 7)