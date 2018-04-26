Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in May 2018

Anon

Gattaca writer-director Andrew Niccol describes his new sci-fi thriller as “Cambridge Analytica on crack.” In a dystopian future where the authorities can trace and record everything you do, a detective (Clive Owen) is tasked with tracking down an anonymous woman (Amanda Seyfried) who can hack into humans, controlling what they can—and can’t—see. The dark, unnerving flick was partly filmed in Toronto; you’ll spot a TTC subway train in the trailer above. May 4.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Cable-cutters can catch up on TV’s funniest cop comedy this month. Season five picks up in prison, where Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) shares a cell with a mass-murdering cannibal (Tim Meadows). It’s the usual mix of madcap hilarity, office pranks and inter-precinct beef, plus guest appearances by This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown and SNL alumna Nasim Pedrad. May 21.

The Rain

Fans of The Walking Dead and The 100 will eat up this Danish apocalyptic saga. It begins six years after a virus wipes out Scandinavia, as two siblings emerge from a bunker to venture into the overgrown streets of Copenhagen. The visually stunning series is packed with mysteries—what’s so scary about the rain, anyway?—and, at least in the trailer, short on answers. May 4.

Cargo

Netflix doubles down on the doom and gloom with Cargo, Australia’s answer to The Road. Martin Freeman stars as an infected father with 48 hours to live, venturing across the wasteland to find a safe place for his infant daughter. Produced by the folks behind The Babadook, the film has all the hallmarks of a survival epic: zombies, suspicious strangers and rumours of a cure. May 18.

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City

The writer behind Saturday Night Live’s Stefon and the ribald animated series Big Mouth is also responsible for some of the best stand-up specials in recent Netflix history (see: the Bill Clinton story in his 2015 romp The Comeback Kid). He takes the stage again in Kid Gorgeous, the first in an upcoming series of Mulaney specials coming to Netflix, in which he recalls stories from his childhood, college and the SNL studio. May 1.

End Game

The Grammy-winning documentary duo Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman venture into hospitals, hospices and long-term care facilities in their new short doc. End Game consults the doctors and nurses leading the discussion on death, and tells the stories of patients and families who, ready or not, are facing the end. Keep the tissues close; it looks like a weeper. May 4.

Also coming to Netflix this month

Available May 1

iZombie (season four)

27: Gone Too Soon

28 Days

47 Ronin

The Angry Birds Movie

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Coffee For All

Captain Corelli’s Mandolin

The Carter Effect

CIA: Comrade in America

Darc

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

Dragonfly

Duck Butter

Erin Brockovich

Food On the Go

Friends with Money

Honey

Honey 2

How High

Sometimes

Jeepers Creepers 3

Life

My Girl

My Perfect Romance

The Other Boleyn Girl

Patch Adams

Pilgrimage

PJ Masks (season one)

Please Give

Pocoyo and Cars

Pocoyo and the Space Circus

Pocoyo Carnival

Pocoyo Halloween: Space Halloween

Pocoyo Halloween: Spooky Movies

Pocoyo Special Sports

Seven Years in Tibet

Stephanie

The Thirteenth Floor

Available May 2

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (season three)

The 100 (season five)

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes (season one)

Available May 3

Riverdale (season two, new episodes)

Star (season two, new episodes)

Available May 4

Forgive Us Our Debts

A Little Help with Carol Burnett

Busted! (season one)

Dear White People (volume two)

The Exception

Kong: King of the Apes (season two)

Manhunt

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Tina Fey

Available May 5

Dynasty (season one, new episodes)

Pup Star: World Tour

Available May 6

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (new episodes)

Available May 7

Danny Collins

Mike Tyson Mysteries (season three)

Available May 8

Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives

Available May 11

Central Intelligence

Bill Nye Saves the World (season three)

Evil Genius: The True Story of American’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist

The Kissing Booth

Spirit Riding Free (season five)

The Who Was? show (season one)

Available May 13

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife

Available May 14

Hello, My Name is Doris

Available May 15

Animal Intervention (season one)

Brain Games (season two)

Call the Midwife (series seven)

Crimes Against Nature (season one)

Disaster Earth (season one)

Doomsday Preppers (season one)

How Big Can It Get (season one)

Inside Cocaine Wars (season one)

Unusual Cultures (season one)

Available May 16

A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits

Available May 17

The Little Prince

Available May 18

Catching Feelings

The Foreigner

The Legend of Tarzan

Available May 19

Beatriz at Dinner

Available May 21

Money Monster

Available May 22

Mob Psycho 100 (season one)

Men on a Mission: 2018

Terrace House: Opening New Doors (part two)

Tig Notaro Happy to Be Here

Available May 23

Explained (new episodes)

Fauda (season two)

Available May 25

Ibiza

24 Hours to Live

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

The Toys That Made Us (season two)

Trollhunters (part three)

Available May 26

Sara’s Notebook

Available May 27

The Break with Michelle Wolf (new episodes)

Available May 28

Mother!

Available May 29

Coco

Available May 30

Animal Kingdom (season two)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (season four)

Available May 31

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Howard Stern

Leaving Netflix this month

Mean Girls (May 1)

Collateral (May 1)

Cool Runnings (May 1)

In the Heart of the Sea (May 1)

Billy Madison (May 2)

Planes (May 2)

Tangles (May 2)

Old School (May 4)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (seasons one to six) (May 7)