Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in December

By | Photography By Netflix |  

Bridgerton

Jane Austen meets Gossip Girl in this light-hearted drama based on Julia Quinn’s eight-book series. When a scathing periodical is published by a sharp-tongued anonymous figure known as Lady Whistledown, it captures the attention of high society 19th-century London. The series follows the cornerstones of any Regency drama worth its salt, showcasing the  romances, betrayals and scandals of the Bridgerton family during ball season—and refreshingly, it also features a diverse cast. December 25

 

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

This period drama, based on the play of the same name by August Wilson, follows a day in the life of wildly successful blues singer Ma Rainey during a recording session in 1920s Chicago. Black Panther fans will be pleased to see Chadwick Boseman, in his final role, as Levee, an ambitious horn player who takes over the rehearsal room when Rainey is late to her session. December 18

 

Mank

This biographical drama is a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Orson Welles’ 1941 magnum opus Citizen Kane. Filmed in black-and-white with plenty of visual cues to its source material, Mank follows the quick-witted screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, played by Gary Oldman, as he struggles to finish the Citizen Kane script, fraternizes with Hollywood beauties and butts heads with Welles during production. December 4

 

Tiny Pretty Things

This suspenseful teen drama series, based on the novel of the same name by Sona Charaipotra, follows an outsider who is accepted into an elite ballet academy after the death of the star ballerina under mysterious circumstances. Set in Chicago, the series was filmed in Toronto last summer so Torontonians will be able to spot some familiar sites, like the Royal Conservatory of Music standing in for the Archer School of Ballet. December 4

 

The Midnight Sky

Based on the novel Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton, this sci-fi film is set in a dystopian future where humanity is obliterated by a mysterious global catastrophe. Three weeks after the disaster, when a group of unwitting astronauts can’t seem to contact their home base and attempt to return to earth, a lone man hiding out in the Arctic, played by a hipster-bearded George Clooney, races to reverse their course towards certain death. December 23

 

The Prom

In Ryan Murphy’s glitzy musical extravaganza, based on Matthew Sklar’s play of the same name, which itself was loosely based on a true story, an Indiana high schooler attracts national attention when she is forbidden from attending prom with her girlfriend. Then, four limelight-starved, fizzled-out Broadway stars—including Meryl Streep as Dee Dee Allen and Nicole Kidman as Angie Dickinson—trek out to middle-of-nowhere Indiana, Tonys in tow, with hopes to plan an epic surrogate prom and resurrect their careers. December 11

 

Also coming to Netflix this month:
The Holiday Movies That Made Us
Natalie Palamides: Nate—A One Man Show
2012
A Christmas Catch
Annie
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Christmas with a Prince
Christmas Wonderland
Don’t Let Go
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Godzilla
Gridiron Gang
Juliet, Naked
Odd Squad: Seasons 1-2
Super Wings: Season 3
The Dressmaker
The Vow
They Shall Not Grow Old
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
Walking Tall

Alien Worlds

Available December 2
Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic
Battleship
Big Fat Liar
Carlito’s Way
Children of Men
Fierce
Half Baked
Hazel Brugger: Tropical
Workin’ Moms: Season 4

Available December 3
Break
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem

Selena: The Series

Available December 4
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag
Big Mouth: Season 4
Bombay Rose
Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas
Wir Können Nicht Anders
Kings of Joburg: Season 1
Leyla Everlasting

Available December 5
Detention
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

Available December 6
Everybody Knows

Available December 7
Ava (2020)

Available December 8
Emicida: AmarElo—É Tudo Para Ontem
Lovestruck in the City
Mr. Iglesias: Part 3
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure
Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers

L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose

Available December 9
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas
The Big Show Show: Christmas
The Surgeon’s Cut

Available December 10
Alice in Borderland

Giving Voice

Available December 11
A Trash Truck Christmas
Canvas
Giving Voice
El desorden que dejas

Available December 14
A California Christmas
Hilda: Season 2

Song Exploder: Volume 2

Available December 15
PAW Patrol: Season 7
Pup Academy: Season 1-2
Available December 16
Anitta: Made In Honorio
Break it All: The History of Rock in Latin America
How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)
The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
The Ripper
Run On
Vir Das: Outside In—The Lockdown Special

Available December 18
Guest House (2020)
Home for Christmas: Season 2
Sweet Home

Available December 22
London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck
Rhyme Time Town Singalongs

Your Name Engraved Herein

Available December 23
Available December 24
A Dog’s Way Home
Holmes & Watson

Available December 25
El testamento de la abuela
Rogue

Available December 26
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)
DNA
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3
The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone

Available December 28
A Simple Favor
Cops and Robber
Isn’t It Romantic
The Spy Who Dumped Me

Available December 30
Best Leftovers Ever!
Equinox
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise
Wentworth: Season 8

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4

Available December 31
A Nice Girl Like You
Best of Stand-Up 2020
The Children Act
Dragon Ball Super: Broly
Hotel Artemis
Sorry to Bother You

Leaving Netflix this month

2 Fast 2 Furious (December 2)
Billy Madison (December 2)
Fast & Furious (December 2)
Fast & Furious 6 (December 2)
Fast Five (December 2)
Furious 7 (December 2)
The Fast and the Furious (December 2)
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (December 2)
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Seasons 1-6 (December 30)
Forensic Files: Collections 1-9 (December 31)
Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6 (December 31)

