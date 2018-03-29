Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in April
A monthly breakdown of the movies and TV shows we're most excited to see on Netflix
Lost in Space
Fifty years after the original series ended, Lost in Space is back. Netflix’s reboot is this month’s biggest ticket, featuring plenty of 1960s nostalgia and all the sublime cinematic work of films like The Martian and Interstellar. Judging from the trailer, it will be a darker, less campy redux, more in line with the style of the 1998 film than the original series. April 13.
The Florida Project
In a motel near Disney World, a down-on-her-luck young woman turns to sex work to make rent while her six-year-old daughter roams the property pulling pranks with friends. It’s a charming and honest flick, contrasting the gritty realities facing a single mother against the innocence of her precocious kid. It may have only picked up one Oscar nomination (for Willem Defoe’s performance as the motel manager), but plenty of cinema buffs, including the Toronto Film Critics Association, chose it as their favourite film of 2017. April 6.
The Alienist
No, it’s not a show about aliens. (For that, stick with Lost in Space.) The Alienist instead delivers murder and mystery as it follows a criminal psychologist tasked with secretly solving the killings of boy prostitutes in 1890s New York. Expect plenty of twists, stylish period production and brooding performances from Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans and Dakota Fanning. April 19.
Bill Nye: Science Guy
Skip Netflix’s mediocre talk show Bill Nye Saves the World for this plucky doc about the Science Guy. It presents Nye as a champion of reason and evidence in irrational times through two major dramas: his feud with forecaster and climate-change denier Joe Bastardi, and his battle with creationist Ken Ham. Nye grants the filmmakers remarkable access, allowing them to capture absurd scenes (a walk through an ark-shaped creationist museum) and human moments that reveal the multi-dimensional man behind the cheery scientist’s façade. April 25.
Monty Python’s Life of Brian
Christmas comes early this year for Monty Python lovers. On April 15, virtually every film and TV show created by or about the quirky British comedy legends comes to Netflix. We suggest the classic Life of Brian for Python neophytes, but you really can’t go wrong. (Scroll down for a full list). April 15.
Also coming to Netflix this month
Available April 1
By the Sea
Batman: The Killing Joke
Batteries Not Included
Bruno and Boots: Go Jump in the Pool
Dare to Be Wild
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
Elizabeth
Fishpeople
Fried Green Tomatoes
Ice Guardians
Kiss and Cry
Krampus
Liar Liar
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Ride Along
Ride Along 2
Pride and Prejudice
The Best Man Holiday
The Search for Life in Space
Wakfu (season three)
Wild Child
Available April 2
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
Ash vs. Evil Dead (season two)
Available April 3
Fairy is the New Black
Available April 4
Prison Break (event series, season five)
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (season three)
Available April 5
Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Available April 6
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Jay-Z
6 Balloons
Amateur
Fastest Car (season one)
Money Heist (part two)
Orbiter 9
Ram Dass, Going Home
The 4th Company
The Boss Baby: Back in Business
Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente
Troy: Fall of a City (season one)
Available April 9
The Nice Guys
AMO (season one)
Available April 10
Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beat
Available April 12
Hyori’s Bed and Breakfast (season two)
Pickpockets
Available April 13
Chef’s Table: Pastry
Come Sunday
I Am Not An Easy Man
Leatherface
The Magic School Bus Rides Again (season two)
Available April 15
Eric Idle’s What About Dick?
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Monty Python’s Almost the Truth
Monty Pyton: Before the Flying Circus
Monty Python Conquers America
Monty Python’s Flying Circus
Monty Python’s Fliegender Zirkus (season one)
Monty Python: Live at Aspen
Monty Python: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Monty Python Live (Mostly): One Down, Five to Go
Monty Python’s Personal Best (season one)
Parrot Sketch Not Included: Twenty Years of Monty Pyton
The Meaning of Monty Python
Available April 16
Loving Vincent
The Gunman
Available April 17
The Chalet (season one)
The Honeymoon Stand Up Special
Lockup: Chain Linked (collection one)
Available April 19
Charité (season one)
Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey (season one)
Available April 20
Aggretsuko (season one)
Dope (season two)
Dude
Kodachrome
Mercury 13
Spy Kids: Mission Critical (season one)
Available April 21
The Letdown (season one)
Available April 24
Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up
Available April 25
Psychokinesis
Available April 26
The 100 (season five)
Available April 27
3% (season two)
Bobby Kennedy for President
Candy Jar
Holy Goalie
The New Legends of Monkey (season one)
The Week Of
Available April 29
Suserstition (season one)
Available April 30
The Conjuring 2
Leaving Netflix this month
Hancock (April 1)
Hitch (April 1)
Men in Black (April 1)
Our Brand is Crisis (April 1)
Black Mass (April 1)
Charlie St. Cloud (April 2)
Footloose (April 13)
American Dad! (seasons one to six) (April 17)
Tropic Thunder (April 19)