Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in April

A monthly breakdown of the movies and TV shows we're most excited to see on Netflix

Lost in Space

Fifty years after the original series ended, Lost in Space is back. Netflix’s reboot is this month’s biggest ticket, featuring plenty of 1960s nostalgia and all the sublime cinematic work of films like The Martian and Interstellar. Judging from the trailer, it will be a darker, less campy redux, more in line with the style of the 1998 film than the original series. April 13.

The Florida Project

In a motel near Disney World, a down-on-her-luck young woman turns to sex work to make rent while her six-year-old daughter roams the property pulling pranks with friends. It’s a charming and honest flick, contrasting the gritty realities facing a single mother against the innocence of her precocious kid. It may have only picked up one Oscar nomination (for Willem Defoe’s performance as the motel manager), but plenty of cinema buffs, including the Toronto Film Critics Association, chose it as their favourite film of 2017. April 6.

The Alienist

No, it’s not a show about aliens. (For that, stick with Lost in Space.) The Alienist instead delivers murder and mystery as it follows a criminal psychologist tasked with secretly solving the killings of boy prostitutes in 1890s New York. Expect plenty of twists, stylish period production and brooding performances from Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans and Dakota Fanning. April 19.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Skip Netflix’s mediocre talk show Bill Nye Saves the World for this plucky doc about the Science Guy. It presents Nye as a champion of reason and evidence in irrational times through two major dramas: his feud with forecaster and climate-change denier Joe Bastardi, and his battle with creationist Ken Ham. Nye grants the filmmakers remarkable access, allowing them to capture absurd scenes (a walk through an ark-shaped creationist museum) and human moments that reveal the multi-dimensional man behind the cheery scientist’s façade. April 25.

Monty Python’s Life of Brian

Christmas comes early this year for Monty Python lovers. On April 15, virtually every film and TV show created by or about the quirky British comedy legends comes to Netflix. We suggest the classic Life of Brian for Python neophytes, but you really can’t go wrong. (Scroll down for a full list). April 15.

Also coming to Netflix this month

Available April 1

By the Sea

Batman: The Killing Joke

Batteries Not Included

Bruno and Boots: Go Jump in the Pool

Dare to Be Wild

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story

Elizabeth

Fishpeople

Fried Green Tomatoes

Ice Guardians

Kiss and Cry

Krampus

Liar Liar

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

Pride and Prejudice

The Best Man Holiday

The Search for Life in Space

Wakfu (season three)

Wild Child

Available April 2

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

Ash vs. Evil Dead (season two)

Available April 3

Fairy is the New Black

Available April 4

Prison Break (event series, season five)

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (season three)

Available April 5

Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Available April 6

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Jay-Z

6 Balloons

Amateur

Fastest Car (season one)

Money Heist (part two)

Orbiter 9

Ram Dass, Going Home

The 4th Company

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente

Troy: Fall of a City (season one)

Available April 9

The Nice Guys

AMO (season one)

Available April 10

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beat

Available April 12

Hyori’s Bed and Breakfast (season two)

Pickpockets

Available April 13

Chef’s Table: Pastry

Come Sunday

I Am Not An Easy Man

Leatherface

The Magic School Bus Rides Again (season two)

Available April 15

Eric Idle’s What About Dick?

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Monty Python’s Almost the Truth

Monty Pyton: Before the Flying Circus

Monty Python Conquers America

Monty Python’s Flying Circus

Monty Python’s Fliegender Zirkus (season one)

Monty Python: Live at Aspen

Monty Python: Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Monty Python Live (Mostly): One Down, Five to Go

Monty Python’s Personal Best (season one)

Parrot Sketch Not Included: Twenty Years of Monty Pyton

The Meaning of Monty Python

Available April 16

Loving Vincent

The Gunman

Available April 17

The Chalet (season one)

The Honeymoon Stand Up Special

Lockup: Chain Linked (collection one)

Available April 19

Charité (season one)

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey (season one)

Available April 20

Aggretsuko (season one)

Dope (season two)

Dude

Kodachrome

Mercury 13

Spy Kids: Mission Critical (season one)

Available April 21

The Letdown (season one)

Available April 24

Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up

Available April 25

Psychokinesis

Available April 26

The 100 (season five)

Available April 27

3% (season two)

Bobby Kennedy for President

Candy Jar

Holy Goalie

The New Legends of Monkey (season one)

The Week Of

Available April 29

Suserstition (season one)

Available April 30

The Conjuring 2

Leaving Netflix this month

Hancock (April 1)

Hitch (April 1)

Men in Black (April 1)

Our Brand is Crisis (April 1)

Black Mass (April 1)

Charlie St. Cloud (April 2)

Footloose (April 13)

American Dad! (seasons one to six) (April 17)

Tropic Thunder (April 19)