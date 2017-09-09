Inside the best parties from night two of TIFF, with Idris Elba, Jessica Chastain and Jason Sudeikis

Molly’s Game premiere party at Citizen

Grey Goose sponsored two shindigs at Citizen last night: a pre-party for the screening of Molly’s Game ( starring Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba), and a party for Entertainment One to celebrate its 11 films in the festival this year. Molly’s Game is based on the true story of professional skier Molly Bloom who ran high-stakes poker games for celebs, mobsters and billionaires.

At the pre-party, Elba and Chastain cozied up to Bloom herself in a booth:

The film’s director, Aaron Sorkin, also shared some laughs with Bloom:

Chastain and Elba livened up their pose game:

At the Entertainment One party, Judy Greer hung out with comedian Russell Peters:

Actors Andrea Drepaul, Cindy Sampson and Jenny Raven evidently found something hilarious:

Stronger premiere aferparty at Soho House

The afterparty for Stronger, a film based on Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman’s memoir about losing both his legs, attracted a big crowd at Soho House last night. Directed by David Gordon Green, the movie stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Tatiana Maslany, Richard Lane Jr. and Miranda Richardson—and celebs like Armie Hammer, Stanley Tucci and Jay Duplass also showed up to celebrate the flick.

Gyllenhaal had a blast shmoozing with guests:

He also spent some time with co-star Tatiana Maslany:

And he even fixed director David Gordon Green’s tie. They’re pictured with Jeff Bauman and Miranda Richardson:

Hammer showed up to chat with casting director Deborah Aquila:

And Jay Duplass, actor Ben Schwartz, Brette Gabel and Maslany all hung out:

The Upside premiere party at The Storys Building

RBC has taken over The Storys Building for a bunch of parties this week, including the after-party for the premiere of The Upside, starring Bryan Cranston as a wealthy quadriplegic man who befriends his ex-con caregiver (Kevin Hart). Nicole Kidman plays his wife.

Guests and celebs mingled and sipped on Ruffino Prosecco, Kim Crawford wine and Grolsch Beer:

Harvey Weinstein, Bryan Cranston and Neil Burger lounged on a sofa:

Kodachrome party at RBC House

Kodachrome is a road trip film that stars Jason Sudeikis, Elizabeth Olsen, and Ed Harris. Directed by Mark Raso, Sudeikis and Harris play an estranged father-son duo who take a trip to Kansas so Harris can develop some rolls of film before the world’s only remaining Kodachrome lab closes.

Harris engaged in deep conversations with guests:

And also doled out a bear hug to makeup artist Stacey Dutrizac:

Sudeikis, in fitting with the movie’s theme, wore a vintage camera around his neck as he hung out with director Raso: