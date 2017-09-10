Inside the best parties from night three of TIFF, with Nicole Kidman, Benedict Cumberbatch and Emma Thompson

Entertainment Weekly party at The Thompson

The magazine’s annual “Must List” event at The Thompson on Saturday evening drew an impressive crowd of A-listers.

Pals Nicole Kidman and George Clooney spent some quality time together:

There was a power-woman gathering of Helen Mirren, Emma Thompson, Kristin Scott Thomas and Nicole Kidman:

Me in quite impressive company. #damehelenmirren #emmathompson #me #nicolekidman Just being in the same frame was a thrill #amazingtalent #beauty #brains A post shared by Kristin Scott Thomas (@kristinscottthomas) on Sep 10, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

Kate Mara, Greta Gerwig, Jessica Chastain and Jess Weixler partied together:

Suburbicon cocktail party at Patria

George Clooney directed this satire, which was mostly written by the Coen brothers and stars Julianne Moore, Matt Damon and Oscar Isaac. The party was hosted by Nespresso, and Clooney, Moore, co-star Karimah Westbrook and TIFF’s artistic director Cameron Bailey were all in attendance.

Clooney caused quite a stir at the restaurant, and stopped to sign autographs on the way in:

Inside, Clooney and Moore posed with Rochelle Hicks, a member of the family who inspired the flick:

Brad’s Status party at Bisha

Ben Stiller stars in this tale about a neurotic middle-aged man’s existential crisis, along with Jenna Fischer, Luke Wilson and Michael Sheen. To celebrate the premiere, Johnnie Walker hosted a whiskey-infused evening on the 44th-floor rooftop of Bisha Hotel. Guests snacked on passed canapés like mini lobster BLTs, avocado tempura and beef sliders, while dancing to tunes by LA DJ Zen Freeman.

Director Mike White and Stiller tried out some nifty poses:

Stiller chatted with his faux son, Austin Abrams:

Luke Wilson got photobombed:

Wilson and Abrams also hung out with Fischer:

The Current War party at Cactus Club

The financial district’s boozy lunch hotspot hosted a party for The Current War, a film about Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse’s electricity battle. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon as the two inventors.

Harvey Weinstein hung out with Benedict Cumberbatch:

Shannon sipped red wine in a booth with Ramin Bahrani and Kate Arrington:

#tiff2017 #thecurrentwar #michaelshannon #katearrington #raminbahrani A post shared by Byron Wetzel (@byronnyc) on Sep 9, 2017 at 11:41pm PDT

The Cactus Club also hosted a party for Selma Blair’s flick Mom and Dad. Blair partied with Anne Winters and director Brian Taylor:

The Killing of a Sacred Dear party at Soho House

The Yorgos Lanthimos–directed horror film stars Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell as an idyllic suburban couple who are bugged by a strange teenage boy. At the Grey Goose–sponsored shindig, guests dined on roast chicken, braised lamb shoulder and sea bream (except Farrell, who requested a special order of Dirty Burgers and fries).

Kidman and Lanthimos posed together:

So did Farrell and Kidman:

The Children Act cocktail party at RBC House

Eleven Duncan Street hosted a party for Emma Thompson’s movie The Children Act, based on the novel by Ian McEwan.

Thompson was elated at whatever this guest was saying:

It was producer Duncan Kenworthy’s birthday, and Thompson and director Richard Eyre surprised him with cake:

Mary Shelley cocktail party at RBC House

RBC House also hosted the cast of Mary Shelley, a biopic of the Frankenstein author starring Elle Fanning, Maisie Williams, Douglas Booth and Bel Powley. Jamie Dornan also made an appearance.

Fanning hugged a fan on her way into the party:

Inside, the cast (Maisie Williams, Elle Fanning, Douglas Booth and Bel Powley) hung out together:

Williams, Fanning and Pawley posed for the cameras: