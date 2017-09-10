Movies and TV

Inside the best parties from night three of TIFF, with Nicole Kidman, Benedict Cumberbatch and Emma Thompson

Entertainment Weekly party at The Thompson

The magazine’s annual “Must List” event at The Thompson on Saturday evening drew an impressive crowd of A-listers.

Pals Nicole Kidman and George Clooney spent some quality time together:

Photograph by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

There was a power-woman gathering of Helen Mirren, Emma Thompson, Kristin Scott Thomas and Nicole Kidman:

Kate Mara, Greta Gerwig, Jessica Chastain and Jess Weixler partied together:

Photograph by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

 

Suburbicon cocktail party at Patria

George Clooney directed this satire, which was mostly written by the Coen brothers and stars Julianne Moore, Matt Damon and Oscar Isaac. The party was hosted by Nespresso, and Clooney, Moore, co-star Karimah Westbrook and TIFF’s artistic director Cameron Bailey were all in attendance.

Clooney caused quite a stir at the restaurant, and stopped to sign autographs on the way in:

Photograph by Getty Images for Nespresso

Inside, Clooney and Moore posed with Rochelle Hicks, a member of the family who inspired the flick:

Photograph by Getty Images for Nespresso

 

Brad’s Status party at Bisha

Ben Stiller stars in this tale about a neurotic middle-aged man’s existential crisis, along with Jenna Fischer, Luke Wilson and Michael Sheen. To celebrate the premiere, Johnnie Walker hosted a whiskey-infused evening on the 44th-floor rooftop of Bisha Hotel. Guests snacked on passed canapés like mini lobster BLTs, avocado tempura and beef sliders, while dancing to tunes by LA DJ Zen Freeman.

Director Mike White and Stiller tried out some nifty poses:

Photograph by George Pimentel Photography/WireImage

Stiller chatted with his faux son, Austin Abrams:

Photograph by George Pimentel Photography/WireImage

Luke Wilson got photobombed:

Photograph by George Pimentel Photography/WireImage

Wilson and Abrams also hung out with Fischer:

Photograph by George Pimentel Photography/WireImage

 

The Current War party at Cactus Club

The financial district’s boozy lunch hotspot hosted a party for The Current War, a film about Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse’s electricity battle. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon as the two inventors.

Harvey Weinstein hung out with Benedict Cumberbatch:

(Image: George Pimentel/Getty Images for Cactus Club Café

Shannon sipped red wine in a booth with Ramin Bahrani and Kate Arrington:

#tiff2017 #thecurrentwar #michaelshannon #katearrington #raminbahrani

A post shared by Byron Wetzel (@byronnyc) on

The Cactus Club also hosted a party for Selma Blair’s flick Mom and Dad. Blair partied with Anne Winters and director Brian Taylor:

(Image: George Pimentel/Getty Images for Cactus Club Café

 

The Killing of a Sacred Dear party at Soho House

The Yorgos Lanthimos–directed horror film stars Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell as an idyllic suburban couple who are bugged by a strange teenage boy. At the Grey Goose–sponsored shindig, guests dined on roast chicken, braised lamb shoulder and sea bream (except Farrell, who requested a special order of Dirty Burgers and fries).

Kidman and Lanthimos posed together:

Photograph by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Grey Goose

So did Farrell and Kidman:

 

The Children Act cocktail party at RBC House

Eleven Duncan Street hosted a party for Emma Thompson’s movie The Children Act, based on the novel by Ian McEwan.

Thompson was elated at whatever this guest was saying:

Photo by Steve Blackburn/Getty Images for RBC

It was producer Duncan Kenworthy’s birthday, and Thompson and director Richard Eyre surprised him with cake:

Photograph by Steve Blackburn/Getty Images for RBC

 

Mary Shelley cocktail party at RBC House

RBC House also hosted the cast of Mary Shelley, a biopic of the Frankenstein author starring Elle Fanning, Maisie Williams, Douglas Booth and Bel Powley. Jamie Dornan also made an appearance.

Fanning hugged a fan on her way into the party:

Photograph by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for RBC

Inside, the cast (Maisie Williams, Elle Fanning, Douglas Booth and Bel Powley) hung out together:

Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for RBC

Williams, Fanning and Pawley posed for the cameras:

Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for RBC

Topics: Benedict Cumberbatch Bisha Cactus Club Café Emma Thompson George Clooney Jessica Chastain Kate Mara Nicole Kidman TIFF tiff 2017

 

