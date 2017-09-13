Inside the best parties from night six of TIFF, with Luke Evans, Annette Bening and Vince Vaughn

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool party at RBC House

The Storys Building hosted a party for the film, a drama based on a memoir by Peter Turner (played by Jamie Bell) about his relationship with 1950s film star Gloria Grahame (Annett Bening).

Here’s a look inside the lounge:

Bell, wife Kate Mara, Bening and hubby Warren Beatty posed for pictures and mingled together inside the RBC House (apparently Bening and Beatty held hands all night):

Elvis Costello arrived solo to the party:

He spent most of the night chatting with pals. He’s pictured here with Matt Greenhalgh, director Paul McGuigan and Natasha Noramly:

Jason Isaacs showed up to support the film:

So did Sony Pictures Classics CEO Tom Bernard:

Beatty shook hands with Mara:

And Bening laughed with guests:

Birks Tribute to the Year’s Women in Film bash at The Spoke Club

The jewellery brand held its annual celebration of women in film last night, honouring directors Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, Ashley McKenzie, Catherine Bainbridge, Chloé Leriche and Mina Shum; actors Amanda Brugel, Ellen Wong, Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs, Mylène Mackay and Shailyn Pierre-Dixon; and screenwriters Joanne Arseneau and Sherry White.

There was a “women” cheer:

A post shared by What She Said (@whatshesaidtalk) on Sep 12, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

Honouree Brugel (she plays servant Rita in The Handmaid’s Tale) posed in front of some greenery:

Guests ran into 90210 actor Dustin Milligan:

Ran into Dustin Milligan at Birk's tribute tiff party for women in film

Honourees got to take home some hardware:

What a group! Let's hear it for this year's women in film.

Sarah Gadon also showed up:

Brawl in Cell Block 99 party at Cactus Club Cafe

The restaurant hosted a celebration for the film, in which Vince Vaughn plays an imprisoned former boxer forced into acts of violence. Vaughn and co-star Don Johnson ditched their VIP booths and mingled with the crowd. Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor and actor Ron Perlman also partied with the cast.

Here’s Vaughn and Johnson:

Producer Jack Heller, actor Udo Kier, Windsor, producer Dallas Sonnier and Johnson all hung out together:

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women premiere parties at Soho House

Soho House and Grey Goose held a cast party yesterday for the biographical drama, about how a Harvard inventor (Luke Evans), his wife (Rebecca Hall) and lover (Bella Heathcote) created the comic book superhero Wonder Woman. Evans reportedly worked the room, stopping for photos with guests. He was spotted sipping espresso-based Grey Goose cocktails.

Stars Heathcote and Evans posed together:

Writer and director Angela Robinson was in attendance:

So was producer Terry Leonard:

Heathcote and Robinson hung out together and chatted with fans: