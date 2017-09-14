Inside the best parties from night seven of TIFF, with Halle Berry and The Tragically Hip
Kings premiere party at Bisha
The pre-screening party for the film was held on the hotel’s 44th-floor rooftop, where guests snacked on mini lobster BLTs and sipped Ciroq berry cocktails. The film, which stars Daniel Craig and Halle Berry, follows a foster family in L.A. a few weeks before the infamous riots.
Berry, in a tousled high braid, was at the centre of the crowd (her co-star isn’t in town):
She chatted in a group with the film’s writer and director Deniz Gamze Ergüven (spotted: Cameron Bailey in the background):
Berry sipped on bubbly:
And doled out some hugs:
It's official. Halle Berry Gives the Best Co-Star HUGS at #TIFF17 💞🎬💞 I'd endure Julliard just to get some of this juice. ➡️ WAIT for IT – they call me into Hug!!! The Oscar winner greeted her young #KINGSMovie co-stars with such sweetness and strength. It was life and art affirming to watch. Thank you makers of KINGS, @Audi and #InkEntertainment 💯✔ All hail the Queen of KINGS . . . . . . #halleberry #wcw #tiff2017 #mcm #clairefoy #andrewgarfield #thecrown #netlix #emmys #ElleFanning #MaisieWilliams, #DouglasBooth #jamiedornan #rbchouse #50shadesofgrey #dakotajohnson #TIFF2017 #gameofthrones #sexy #cocktails #redcarpet #bestdressed
Fellow cast members Rachel Wilson and Peter Mackenzie posed together:
Co-star Lamar Johnson celebrated, too:
Here’s the fictional family together:
In honour of #wcw, we're so happy to have hosted the incredible @halleberry & the gorgeous cast of #Kings for their world premiere party #tiff17atbisha #TIFF17 #tiff2017 📷 George Pimentel Photography/Wireimage. . . . . . . . #hotellife #welltravelled #passportexpress #travel #instatravel #travelinfluencer #igtravel #celebsighting #celebstyle #travelblogger #wanderlust #passionpassport #citygram #boutiquehotel #luxurytravel #designhotel #designhotels #luxuryhotel #newhotel #torontohotel #beautifulhotels #creativehappylife #torontolofe #seetorontonow #the6ix
Long Time Running party at King Taps
The Tragically Hip documentary celebrated its premiere last night at the new First Canadian Place craft beer mecca (which has over 50 brews on tap). In addition to the Hip band members (except Gord Downie), notable names like Ron McLean and Jeffrey Remedios also showed up, and guests sipped on custom Crown Royal cocktails.
Co-directors Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas de Pencier posed together:
Liz Trinnear and her husband Nathaniel Motte made a (rather gangster) appearance:
Band members Paul Langlois, Rob Baker, Scot McFadyen and Gord Sinclair hung out together:
Ron McLean gave an enthusiastic thumbs up in a fitting T-shirt: