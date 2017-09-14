Movies and TV

Inside the best parties from night seven of TIFF, with Halle Berry and The Tragically Hip

Inside the best parties from night seven of TIFF, with Halle Berry and The Tragically Hip

Kings premiere party at Bisha

The pre-screening party for the film was held on the hotel’s 44th-floor rooftop, where guests snacked on mini lobster BLTs and sipped Ciroq berry cocktails. The film, which stars Daniel Craig and Halle Berry, follows a foster family in L.A. a few weeks before the infamous riots.

Berry, in a tousled high braid, was at the centre of the crowd (her co-star isn’t in town):

Photograph by George Pimentel Photography/WireImage

She chatted in a group with the film’s writer and director Deniz Gamze Ergüven (spotted: Cameron Bailey in the background):

Photograph by George Pimentel Photography/WireImage

Berry sipped on bubbly:

Photograph by George Pimentel Photography/WireImage

And doled out some hugs:

Fellow cast members Rachel Wilson and Peter Mackenzie posed together:

Photograph by George Pimentel Photography/WireImage

Co-star Lamar Johnson celebrated, too:

Photograph by George Pimentel Photography/WireImage

Here’s the fictional family together:

Long Time Running party at King Taps

The Tragically Hip documentary celebrated its premiere last night at the new First Canadian Place craft beer mecca (which has over 50 brews on tap). In addition to the Hip band members (except Gord Downie), notable names like Ron McLean and Jeffrey Remedios also showed up, and guests sipped on custom Crown Royal cocktails.

Co-directors Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas de Pencier posed together:

Photograph by George Pimentel/Getty Images for King Taps

Liz Trinnear and her husband Nathaniel Motte made a (rather gangster) appearance:

Photograph by George Pimentel/Getty Images for King Taps

Band members Paul Langlois, Rob Baker, Scot McFadyen and Gord Sinclair hung out together:

Photograph by George Pimentel/Getty Images for King Taps

Ron McLean gave an enthusiastic thumbs up in a fitting T-shirt:

Photograph by George Pimentel/Getty Images for King Taps

