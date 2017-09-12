Inside the best parties from night five of TIFF, with Ellen Page, Angelina Jolie and Christoph Waltz

Darkest Hour premiere at Weslodge

The King West restaurant hosted a pre-screening cocktail party for the British war drama—directed by Joe Wright and starring Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill. Guests munched on crab cakes, mushroom arancini, pea crostini and macarons.

Co-star Ben Mendelsohn was signing autographs outside the party:

The scene was buzzy yet intimate:

Fashion Santa obviously rocked the photo booth:

Mendelsohn and co-star Kristin Scott Thomas snapped pics with Oldman and Wright:

Unicorn Store premiere party at Sailor

Nespresso hosted the gathering for Unicorn Store, the Brie Larson–directed film about a unicorn-obsessed art student (also Brie Larson), at Church Street bar Sailor. Guests sipped on a Nespresso-infused cocktail called Piña Café, posed in front of a wall of donuts, took pics in a 180-degree photo booth and drank latte art from Barista Brian.

The place was decked out like a retro cinema:

Actor Mamoudou Athie, writer Samantha McIntyre, Lynette Howell, Brie Larson and Martha MacIsaac set off confetti pops:

Nespresso execs Benjamin Combe and Caroline Duguay posed with Larson:

Downsizing and My Days of Mercy premiere parties at Soho House

Yesterday, Grey Goose and Soho house fêted two films: Downsizing, a flick about shrinking humans to deal with overpopulation starring Matt Damon, Kristin Wiig and Christoph Waltz (only Waltz was in attendance); and My Days of Mercy, a drama-slash-romance starring Kate Mara and Ellen Page as lovers.

The evening started off on Soho House’s third floor bar for the My Days of Mercy pre-screening party. Co-stars Page and Mara chatted:

Page gave girlfriend Samantha Thomas a smooch:

Mara also hung out with boyfriend Jamie Bell:

Later that evening on the main floor, Waltz posed by the bar:

He also gave co-star Hong Chau a kiss (director Alexander Payne seems to feel left out):

First They Killed My Father party at The Chase

Netflix hosted a private party for Angelina Jolie’s film about human rights abuses in Cambodia, based on the memoir by Loung Ung.

After toting her kids to the premiere, Jolie unwound at the party, sipping red wine and chatting with guests:

And more guests:

Mudbound premiere party at Lee Restaurant

Last night Variety Studio hosted a party for Mudbound, a historical drama about post-war life on a Mississippi farm, at Lee. The flick’s stars Garrett Hedlund, Carey Mulligan, Jason Mitchell and Mary J. Blige showed up in full force for a dance party.

Here’s the cast (from left: Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Carey Mulligan, Mary J. Blige and Garrett Hedlund) before dinner:

Dinner settings were fancy:

There was an impromptu dance party to Blige’s “Family Affair”:

And Blige and Hedlund danced to Santana:

