Inside the best parties from night eight of TIFF, with Richard Gere, Margaret Atwood and Jason Isaacs
Three Christs premiere party at Weslodge
The King West restaurant hosted a sit-down dinner for the film, which stars Richard Gere and Peter Dinklage (Gere was there, but Dinklage had more pressing, dragon-related obligations). Guests sipped Johnnie Walker and filled up on rye-berry risotto, baby chicken and sticky date pudding.
The setting was simple and chic:
Gere reportedly sat between his father, Homer George Gere and director Jon Avnet. He also posed with Jason Isaacs, who isn’t in the film but seems to be everywhere this festival:
Whiskey was passed:
Alias Grace party at Drake One Fifty
The Drake’s financial district outpost hosted an after-party for the screening of the latest adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s work. In the film, Sarah Gadon plays a household servant who was convicted of murdering her employer.
Atwood endured some drunken conversations:
And showed her silly side with writer and producer Sarah Polley:
There was a psychic:
Lissa Monet curated the tunes:
Gadon posed with pals in the photo booth:
Two cast members from Workin’ Moms, Dani Kind and Juno Ruddell, joined the party: