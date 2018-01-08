Four great moments for Toronto at last night’s Golden Globes

Four great moments for Toronto at last night’s Golden Globes

Last night’s Golden Globes were an evening of female empowerment, political jabs and a powerful speech by Oprah that some wishful thinkers interpreted as the launch of a political campaign. It was also a victorious evening for Toronto: Hulu’s locally shot adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s Handmaid’s Tale won two awards, as did Guillermo del Toro’s homegrown merman romance, The Shape of Water. Here, the city’s proudest moments from the awards ceremony.

Elisabeth Moss is awarded with Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama for her role in @HandmaidsOnHulu! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/36BJuO1pp2 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Atwood gets a shout-out

1Elisabeth Moss won the Golden Globe for best actress in a TV drama, and quoted a passage from The Handmaid’s Tale in her acceptance speech: “We were the people who were not in the papers. We lived in the blank white spaces at the edge of print. It gave us more freedom. We lived in the gaps between the stories.” She concluded the speech by saying, “Margaret Atwood, this is for you.” Atwood wasn’t in attendance, but she was certainly watching.

We're so excited that @HandmaidsOnHulu was awarded Best TV Series – Drama tonight! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/9TtHKBSVnC — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

…and then another

2Moss hardly had time to return to her seat before The Handmaid’s Tale won its second Golden Globe of the night: best TV drama. Showrunner Bruce Miller took the mic to praise Atwood—“the mother of us all”—and say, “To all the people in this room and this country and this world who do everything they can to stop The Handmaid’s Tale from becoming real, keep doing that.”

Guillermo Del Toro wasn;'t going to get punked by the Golden Globes and their "hurry up" music pic.twitter.com/4OD9Khav8z — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 8, 2018

Guillermo del Toro plays by his own rules

3Guillermo del Toro won the best director award, his first-ever Golden Globe, for the Toronto-shot The Shape of Water—and he wasn’t going to let the Hollywood Foreign Press Association prevent him for relishing the moment. When the house music started mid-speech, he playfully demanded, “Lower the music, guys. It’s taken 25 years. Give me a minute!”

Christopher Plummer, always wearing his Order of Canada pin at international award shows. Class act. #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/7v1vWIUWxT — Mackay Taggart (@mackaytaggart) January 8, 2018

Christopher Plummer wins the night without even getting an award

4Christopher Plummer, the Toronto-born veteran, was up for a supporting-actor award for his last-minute role in All the Money in the World, in which he replaced Kevin Spacey. He lost the category to Sam Rockwell of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, but host Seth Meyers made sure Plummer left feeling like a winner, joking, “I was happy to hear they’re going to do another season of House of Cards. Is Christopher Plummer available for that too?”