Everywhere you can watch the Game of Thrones premiere on Sunday

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones starts this Sunday. If you need some emotional support to watch the last battle for the Iron Throne—or don’t have cable—here are a few places to take in the drama with fellow Westeros watchers:

Weslodge

The King West restaurant is hosting a thematic Game of Thrones trivia night. Starting at 7 p.m., Thronies have a chance to impress the masses with their show knowledge, with a handful of prizes up for grabs. Post-quiz, the entire restaurant will turn into a pseudo-theatre for the premiere. While you watch, you can channel your inner Robert Baratheon (R.I.P.) and dig into the King’s Feast dinner special, which includes chicken legs, potatoes and veggies. Buckets of beer will also be available. 480 King St. W.

Watson’s

This cheery board game bar at Richmond and Spadina is putting a boozy twist on the typical screening party. They’re serving up eight new scotches, with each representing a different faction of the Seven Kingdoms: Dalwhinnie Winter’s Frost belongs to House Stark, House Lannister gets a nine-year-old Lagavulin, and House Targaryen scores the Cardhu Gold Reserve. If you’re still buzzing after the viewing, they’re capping the night off with karaoke. And in addition to the premiere, the bar will also be screening the season seven finale.. 388 Richmond St. W.

See-Scape

This west-end gaming hub is known for its epic sci-fi-themed parties. This Sunday, they’re hosting a screening for hardcore Game of Thrones fans in their upstairs space. Seats are first-come-first-served and costumes are encouraged. 347 Keele St.

Storm Crow Manor

This self-described “nerd bar” at Church and Wellesley is going all out for the GoT premiere. Fans can buy tickets for a three-course feast and sign on for some undisclosed live entertainment (a bear pit, perhaps? A fireside song from Ed Sheeran?) before the screening. The place is known for their themed cocktails, so expect a Seven Kingdoms twist on your favourite beverage. 580 Church St.

Gatsby’s Speakeasy

This late-night lounge, tucked away behind Chill Ice House, is hosting a boozy screening with special themed cocktails and buckets of popcorn. You can shout at the screen every time Daenerys says “Dracarys” or when Cersei demands more wine. 82 Bathurst St.