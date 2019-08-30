Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in September

The Politician

Super-producer Ryan Murphy has tried his hand at thrillers (American Horror Story), melodrama (Feud) and musicals (Glee). Next up: political satire. As the American election cycle ramps up, he’s offering a funhouse mirror of political campaign chaos. Ben Platt of Dear Evan Hanson fame stars as a keener senior who wants to be student body president (and eventually, president of the United States). In a ploy for sympathy votes, he picks a cancer-stricken student (Zoey Deutch) as his running mate. What follows is a frenzied circus of scandalous rumours, including an assassination threat (!?). The starry cast also includes Gwyneth Paltrow as Platt’s mom, plus American Horror Story MVP Jessica Lange. September 27.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie

In his sporadic web series Between Two Ferns, Zach Galifianakis gives the formulaic talk show a cringe-comedy makeover. (He once asked Obama how it feels to be the last black president, and he also told Jon Stewart he comes across as a “big bear of a dipshit.”) Netflix has upgraded the standard three minute episodes to an feature-length film. It’s an origin story for the show, in which Will Ferrell plucks up a hapless public access TV host (Galifianakis, of course) and turns him into a viral sensation. As with the original series, expect plenty of celebrity cameos, including David Letterman and Lauren Lapkus. September 20.

Unbelievable

In 2015, ProPublica published a viral story about an 18-year-old girl who claimed a masked man broke into her apartment, held her at knifepoint and raped her. The problem: investigators didn’t believe her. Under pressure from police, she confessed to making the whole thing up and was charged with filing a false report—even though her story was true. The Pulitzer-winning story forms the basis for Netflix’s new true-crime series, focused on how the criminal justice system often fails assault survivors. September 13.

The I-Land

Lord of the Flies meets Black Mirror meets Lost in this mind-bending sci-fi thriller series produced by and starring Kate Bosworth. When 10 people wake up on an remote island with no memory of who they are or how they got there, they have to work together to figure out how to get home—wherever home may be. And of course, the island has its own sinister secrets. September 12.

The Good Place, season 3

NBC is preparing to kick off the final season of its beloved afterlife comedy this fall, making now the ideal time to catch up on the twisty, turny season three. For those who need a refresher: the Good Place is a heavenly afterworld overseen by mastermind Michael (Ted Danson). When Eleanor (Kristen Bell)—a miserable and selfish person in her previous life—wakes up in the Good Place, she assumes it’s too good to be true. (It is.) In season three, Eleanor and her fellow delinquents are sent back to Earth, with no memories of the afterlife, to see if they can be redeemed. September 27.

Also coming to Netflix this month

Available September 1

Awakenings

Black ’47

Blow

Dirty Dancing

Elena

Family Guy: Season 17

For the Birds

Geostorm

It

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Letters to Juliet

Mune: Guardian of the Moon

Olmo & the Seagull

PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups

Premonition

Second Act

Spookley the Square Pumpkin

The Beguiled

The Blind Side

The Book of Henry

The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That!: S1

The Dark Tower

The Mothman Prophecies

The Natural

The Walking Dead: Season 9

Uncle Naji in UAE

Available September 2

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 2: Parts 1 and 2

Available September 3

Mapplethorpe

Available September 4

Casino

Murdoch Mysteries: Season 12

Pitch Perfect

Pitch Perfect 2

The Purge

The Purge: Anarchy

Scarface

The Tale of Despereaux

The World We Make

Available September 6

Archibald’s Next Big Thing

Elite: Season 2

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3

The Spy

Available September 7

Dragons’ Den: Season 13

Available September 8

The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco: Season 1

Cupcake & Dino – General Services: Seasons 1-2

Available September 10

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger

Evelyn

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020

Available September 12

The Mind, Explained

Available September 13

Bumblebee

The Chef Show: Volume 2

Head Count

Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato

The Ranch: Part 7

Tall Girl

Available September 15

Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison

Edge of Darkness

Flipped

Homeland: Season 7

Ravenous

Steal a Pencil for Me

The Other Woman

Available September 17

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives

The Last Kids on Earth

Available September 20

Criminal

Disenchantment: Part 2

Fastest Car: Season 2

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates

Las del hockey

Available September 23

Team Kaylie

Available September 24

Atomic Blonde

Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself

Available September 25

Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2

Birders

Glitch: Season 3

Lethal Weapon: Season 3

This Is Us: Season 3

Available September 26

Explained: Season 2

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15

Available September 27

Bard of Blood

Dragons: Rescue Riders

In the Shadow of the Moon

Skylines

Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury

Vis a vis: Season 4

Available September 29

Nerve

Tiny House Nation: Volume 2

Available September 30

Mo Gilligan: Momentum

Bad Moms

Chip and Potato: Season 1

Rush Hour 3

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

Storm Boy

What Men Want

Wonder Park

Leaving Netflix this month

The Notebook (September 1)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (September 6)

Happy Gilmore (September 6)

Kindergarten Cop (September 6)

17 Again (September 14)

Drug Wars: Season 1 (September 14)

Dear John (September 29)

Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19 (September 30)