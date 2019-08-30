Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in September
The Politician
Super-producer Ryan Murphy has tried his hand at thrillers (American Horror Story), melodrama (Feud) and musicals (Glee). Next up: political satire. As the American election cycle ramps up, he’s offering a funhouse mirror of political campaign chaos. Ben Platt of Dear Evan Hanson fame stars as a keener senior who wants to be student body president (and eventually, president of the United States). In a ploy for sympathy votes, he picks a cancer-stricken student (Zoey Deutch) as his running mate. What follows is a frenzied circus of scandalous rumours, including an assassination threat (!?). The starry cast also includes Gwyneth Paltrow as Platt’s mom, plus American Horror Story MVP Jessica Lange. September 27.
Between Two Ferns: The Movie
In his sporadic web series Between Two Ferns, Zach Galifianakis gives the formulaic talk show a cringe-comedy makeover. (He once asked Obama how it feels to be the last black president, and he also told Jon Stewart he comes across as a “big bear of a dipshit.”) Netflix has upgraded the standard three minute episodes to an feature-length film. It’s an origin story for the show, in which Will Ferrell plucks up a hapless public access TV host (Galifianakis, of course) and turns him into a viral sensation. As with the original series, expect plenty of celebrity cameos, including David Letterman and Lauren Lapkus. September 20.
Unbelievable
In 2015, ProPublica published a viral story about an 18-year-old girl who claimed a masked man broke into her apartment, held her at knifepoint and raped her. The problem: investigators didn’t believe her. Under pressure from police, she confessed to making the whole thing up and was charged with filing a false report—even though her story was true. The Pulitzer-winning story forms the basis for Netflix’s new true-crime series, focused on how the criminal justice system often fails assault survivors. September 13.
The I-Land
Lord of the Flies meets Black Mirror meets Lost in this mind-bending sci-fi thriller series produced by and starring Kate Bosworth. When 10 people wake up on an remote island with no memory of who they are or how they got there, they have to work together to figure out how to get home—wherever home may be. And of course, the island has its own sinister secrets. September 12.
The Good Place, season 3
NBC is preparing to kick off the final season of its beloved afterlife comedy this fall, making now the ideal time to catch up on the twisty, turny season three. For those who need a refresher: the Good Place is a heavenly afterworld overseen by mastermind Michael (Ted Danson). When Eleanor (Kristen Bell)—a miserable and selfish person in her previous life—wakes up in the Good Place, she assumes it’s too good to be true. (It is.) In season three, Eleanor and her fellow delinquents are sent back to Earth, with no memories of the afterlife, to see if they can be redeemed. September 27.
Also coming to Netflix this month
Available September 1
Awakenings
Black ’47
Blow
Dirty Dancing
Elena
Family Guy: Season 17
For the Birds
Geostorm
It
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Letters to Juliet
Mune: Guardian of the Moon
Olmo & the Seagull
PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups
Premonition
Second Act
Spookley the Square Pumpkin
The Beguiled
The Blind Side
The Book of Henry
The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That!: S1
The Dark Tower
The Mothman Prophecies
The Natural
The Walking Dead: Season 9
Uncle Naji in UAE
Available September 2
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 2: Parts 1 and 2
Available September 3
Mapplethorpe
Available September 4
Casino
Murdoch Mysteries: Season 12
Pitch Perfect
Pitch Perfect 2
The Purge
The Purge: Anarchy
Scarface
The Tale of Despereaux
The World We Make
Available September 6
Archibald’s Next Big Thing
Elite: Season 2
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3
The Spy
Available September 7
Dragons’ Den: Season 13
Available September 8
The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco: Season 1
Cupcake & Dino – General Services: Seasons 1-2
Available September 10
Bill Burr: Paper Tiger
Evelyn
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020
Available September 12
The Mind, Explained
Available September 13
Bumblebee
The Chef Show: Volume 2
Head Count
Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato
The Ranch: Part 7
Tall Girl
Available September 15
Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison
Edge of Darkness
Flipped
Homeland: Season 7
Ravenous
Steal a Pencil for Me
The Other Woman
Available September 17
Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives
The Last Kids on Earth
Available September 20
Criminal
Disenchantment: Part 2
Fastest Car: Season 2
Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates
Las del hockey
Available September 23
Team Kaylie
Available September 24
Atomic Blonde
Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself
Available September 25
Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2
Birders
Glitch: Season 3
Lethal Weapon: Season 3
This Is Us: Season 3
Available September 26
Explained: Season 2
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15
Available September 27
Bard of Blood
Dragons: Rescue Riders
In the Shadow of the Moon
Skylines
Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury
Vis a vis: Season 4
Available September 29
Nerve
Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
Available September 30
Mo Gilligan: Momentum
Bad Moms
Chip and Potato: Season 1
Rush Hour 3
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
Storm Boy
What Men Want
Wonder Park
Leaving Netflix this month
The Notebook (September 1)
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (September 6)
Happy Gilmore (September 6)
Kindergarten Cop (September 6)
17 Again (September 14)
Drug Wars: Season 1 (September 14)
Dear John (September 29)
Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19 (September 30)