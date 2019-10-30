Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in November
The Crown: Season 3
Times are a-changin’ at Buckingham Palace as Netflix’s top historical drama moves into the late ’60s. The third season of The Crown features a totally updated cast, including recent Oscar winner Olivia Coleman—who played another royal, Queen Anne, in The Favourite—taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth, and Helena Bonham-Carter as the envious Princess Margaret. This season will feature the Queen’s silver jubilee celebrations and the rise of a nationalist movement that undermines the Royal Family’s position, but you’ll have to wait until season 4 to see Princess Di. November 1
The King
Heartthrob du jour Timothée Chalamet is Henry V in this Shakespearean adaptation. When Prince Hal succeeds to the throne following his father’s death, the reluctant new king has to figure out how to run 15th-century England, including fighting an ongoing war against the Dauphin of France (Robert Pattinson). The historical drama is co-written by director David Michôd and Joel Edgerton, who also stars as John Falstaff, the young king’s mentor and right-hand man. November 1
Klaus
Netflix’s highly anticipated first animated feature film—which also marks a return to hand-drawn animation techniques—centres around an underperforming postal service worker (Jason Schwartzman) who is transferred to a cold, unfriendly town in the Arctic Circle. There, he befriends the mysterious titular character, a secret toymaker (J.K. Simmons)—and helps him spread joy to the town’s miserable residents. November 15
Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!
With four seasons out in rapid succession and a fifth set to debut in 2020, the Fab Five aren’t looking to slow down anytime soon, and we’re here for it. In this travel special, Antoni, Bobby, Jonathan, Karamo and Tan journey to Tokyo where they meet four individuals whose lives they will undoubtedly change with an abundance of positivity and hair product. November 1
The Irishman
Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Martin Scorsese team up for a drama about organized crime in the latter half of the 20th-century, featuring music by frequent collaborator Robbie Robertson. The Irishman follows Frank Sheeran (De Niro), a World War II veteran and hitman for hire, who works for some of crime’s biggest names, and over the course of decades, is linked to people like Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino) and JFK. The runtime is a staggering three and a half hours, so we’re grateful for Netflix’s pause button—we’ll need plenty of pee breaks. November 27
Also coming to Netflix this month
Available November 1
American Son
Atypical: Season 3
Drive
Fire in Paradise
Hache
Hello Ninja
Holiday in the Wild
The Man Without Gravity
We are the Wave
A Christmas Special: Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
Apache Warrior
Barbie Dreamhouse
Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1
Christmas Break-In
Christmas With A View
Cleo & Cuquin: Season 1
Ferdinand
Holiday Joy
Lawrence of Arabia: Restored Version
Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2
Murder on The Orient Express
Santa Girl
Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World
The Christmas Trap
The Public
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Zero Dark Thirty
Available November 4
A Holiday Engagement
Christmas Crush
Dear Santa
The Devil Next Door
Available November 5
The End of the F***ing World: Season 2
Giants of Africa
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4
Tune in for Love
Available November 6
Burning Cane
Erin Brockovich
Honey
The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
Patch Adams
Scams
Shadow
Available November 8
Busted!: Season 2
Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour
Green Eggs and Ham
Let It Snow
Paradise Beach
Wild District: Season 2
Available November 9
Little Things: Season 3
Available November 10
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5
Available November 11
Chief of Staff: Season 2
Available November 12
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3
Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago
Available November 13
Maradona in Mexico
Available November 14
The Stranded
Available November 15
Avlu: Part 2
The Club
Earthquake Bird
The Fanatic
GO!: The Unforgettable Party
House Arrest
I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry
Llama Llama: Season 2
Paw Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue
The Toys That Made Us: Season 3
Available November 19
Iliza: Unveiled
No hay tiempo para la verguenza
Available November 20
Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator
Dream/Killer
Lorena, la de pies ligeros
Available November 21
The Knight Before Christmas
Mortel
Available November 22
Dino Girl Gauko
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings
The Dragon Prince: Season 3
High Seas: Season 2
Mon frère
Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2
Narcoworld: Dope Stories
Nobody’s Looking
Singapore Social
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8
Available November 23
Frontier: Season 3
Available November 24
Final Space: Season 2
Available November 25
Florence Foster Jenkins
Available November 26
Mike Birbiglia: The New One
Super Monsters Save Christmas
Available November 27
Broken
Available November 28
Holiday Rush
John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That
Merry Happy Whatever
Mytho
Available November 29
Atlantics
I Lost My Body
Masterminds
The Movies That Made Us
Sugar Rush Christmas
Leaving Netflix this month
Fifty Shades of Grey (November 1)
The Shawshank Redemption (November 1)
Coco (November 29)