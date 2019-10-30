Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in November

Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in November

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Crown: Season 3

Times are a-changin’ at Buckingham Palace as Netflix’s top historical drama moves into the late ’60s. The third season of The Crown features a totally updated cast, including recent Oscar winner Olivia Coleman—who played another royal, Queen Anne, in The Favourite—taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth, and Helena Bonham-Carter as the envious Princess Margaret. This season will feature the Queen’s silver jubilee celebrations and the rise of a nationalist movement that undermines the Royal Family’s position, but you’ll have to wait until season 4 to see Princess Di. November 1

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The King

Heartthrob du jour Timothée Chalamet is Henry V in this Shakespearean adaptation. When Prince Hal succeeds to the throne following his father’s death, the reluctant new king has to figure out how to run 15th-century England, including fighting an ongoing war against the Dauphin of France (Robert Pattinson). The historical drama is co-written by director David Michôd and Joel Edgerton, who also stars as John Falstaff, the young king’s mentor and right-hand man. November 1

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span>

Klaus

Netflix’s highly anticipated first animated feature film—which also marks a return to hand-drawn animation techniques—centres around an underperforming postal service worker (Jason Schwartzman) who is transferred to a cold, unfriendly town in the Arctic Circle. There, he befriends the mysterious titular character, a secret toymaker (J.K. Simmons)—and helps him spread joy to the town’s miserable residents. November 15

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!

With four seasons out in rapid succession and a fifth set to debut in 2020, the Fab Five aren’t looking to slow down anytime soon, and we’re here for it. In this travel special, Antoni, Bobby, Jonathan, Karamo and Tan journey to Tokyo where they meet four individuals whose lives they will undoubtedly change with an abundance of positivity and hair product. November 1

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Irishman

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Martin Scorsese team up for a drama about organized crime in the latter half of the 20th-century, featuring music by frequent collaborator Robbie Robertson. The Irishman follows Frank Sheeran (De Niro), a World War II veteran and hitman for hire, who works for some of crime’s biggest names, and over the course of decades, is linked to people like Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino) and JFK. The runtime is a staggering three and a half hours, so we’re grateful for Netflix’s pause button—we’ll need plenty of pee breaks. November 27

Also coming to Netflix this month

Available November 1

American Son

Atypical: Season 3

Drive

Fire in Paradise

Hache

Hello Ninja

Holiday in the Wild

The Man Without Gravity

We are the Wave

A Christmas Special: Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

Apache Warrior

Barbie Dreamhouse

Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1

Christmas Break-In

Christmas With A View

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 1

Ferdinand

Holiday Joy

Lawrence of Arabia: Restored Version

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2

Murder on The Orient Express

Santa Girl

Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World

The Christmas Trap

The Public

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Zero Dark Thirty

Available November 4

A Holiday Engagement

Christmas Crush

Dear Santa

The Devil Next Door

Available November 5

The End of the F***ing World: Season 2

Giants of Africa

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4

Tune in for Love

Available November 6

Burning Cane

Erin Brockovich

Honey

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

Patch Adams

Scams

Shadow

Available November 8

Busted!: Season 2

Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour

Green Eggs and Ham

Let It Snow

Paradise Beach

Wild District: Season 2

Available November 9

Little Things: Season 3

Available November 10

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5

Available November 11

Chief of Staff: Season 2

Available November 12

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3

Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago

Available November 13

Maradona in Mexico

Available November 14

The Stranded

Available November 15

Avlu: Part 2

The Club

Earthquake Bird

The Fanatic

GO!: The Unforgettable Party

House Arrest

I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry

Llama Llama: Season 2

Paw Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue

The Toys That Made Us: Season 3

Available November 19

Iliza: Unveiled

No hay tiempo para la verguenza

Available November 20

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator

Dream/Killer

Lorena, la de pies ligeros

Available November 21

The Knight Before Christmas

Mortel

Available November 22

Dino Girl Gauko

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings

The Dragon Prince: Season 3

High Seas: Season 2

Mon frère

Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2

Narcoworld: Dope Stories

Nobody’s Looking

Singapore Social

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8

Available November 23

Frontier: Season 3

Available November 24

Final Space: Season 2

Available November 25

Florence Foster Jenkins

Available November 26

Mike Birbiglia: The New One

Super Monsters Save Christmas

Available November 27

Broken

Available November 28

Holiday Rush

John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That

Merry Happy Whatever

Mytho

Available November 29

Atlantics

I Lost My Body

Masterminds

The Movies That Made Us

Sugar Rush Christmas

Leaving Netflix this month

Fifty Shades of Grey (November 1)

The Shawshank Redemption (November 1)

Coco (November 29)