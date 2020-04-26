Movies and TV

Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in May

Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in May

By | Photography By Netflix |  

By | Photography By Netflix |  

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend

The outrageous comedic universe of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt gets the Netflix choose-your-own-adventure treatment, first seen in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. This special picks up after the show’s final season, with Kimmy’s wedding to a mystery man played by Daniel Radcliffe and more evil plans from the incarcerated Reverend (Jon Hamm). The difference is that this time, viewers will be able to make the big decisions in Kimmy’s life and follow multiple storylines. Expect more hilarious mole-women flashbacks, deranged optimism from Kimmy and yet another Titus Andromedon banger. May 12

 

Space Force

Showrunner Greg Daniels is a master of the workplace comedy, with a resumé that includes both The Office and Parks and Rec. His latest comedy series follows the creation of the namesake sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces—a real-life military service enacted by Trump in December 2019. And the best part is that it marks the reunion of Daniels and Michael Scott: Steve Carell stars as General Mark R. Naird, along with John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz and Jane Lynch as his not-so-helpful colleagues in the show. May 29

 

Hollywood

Ryan Murphy, the wizard of catty, campy television dramas like American Horror Story, American Crime Story and Feud, turns his attention to Hollywood’s golden age in this limited series. The packed ensemble cast includes Jim Parsons, Darren Criss, Holland Taylor, Patti LuPone and Queen Latifah. And the drama series follows a group of actors and filmmakers in the 1940s as they attempt (sometimes in vain) to capture the attention of Hollywood producers and audiences. May 1

 

The Eddy

Netflix is cashing in on the gauzy musical romance of La La Land with a new musical drama series from the film’s writer-director Damien Chazelle. It’s about Elliot Udo (played by Moonlight dreamboat André Holland), a serious American musician running a run-down contemporary Parisian music club with a dwindling audience and a few debtors. The series is an international production and will feature dialogue switching between Arabic, English and French. May 8

 

The Half of It

There’s no better distraction from a global pandemic than the chirpy, upbeat notes of a high school romcom. In this twist on the Cyrano story, Ellie Chu, a shy straight-A student, crafts ghostwritten letters for a jock who wants to profess his love for the class beauty, Aster. The only catch? Ellie ends up falling for Aster, too. Ah, the sweet nightmare of high school romance. May 1

 

Also coming to Netflix this month:
Blood & Water

Available in May
Blood & Water
Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room
Mystic Pop-up Bar
Snowpiercer

Available May 1
All Day and a Night
Almost Happy
Get In
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
Into the Night
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2
Mrs. Serial Killer
Reckoning: Season 1
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Bad Boys
Balto
Barely Lethal
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Dante’s Peak
Das Boot: Director’s Cut
Deadpool 2
Fifty Shades Freed
Gravity
Happy Feet
I Am Divine
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Non-Stop
Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie
Rambo
The Cold Light Of Day
The Devil’s Own
The Interpreter
The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Thoroughbreds
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
Tremors
Turbo
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Warrior

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill

Available May 5
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill

Available May 6
The Adjustment Bureau
Ali G Indahouse
The Big Lebowski
Captains Courageous
Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant
Love Actually
Scent of a Woman
Smokin’ Aces

Available May 7
Iron Man 3
Scissor Seven: Season 2

Dead to me: Season 2

Available May 8
18 regali
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt
Dead to Me: Season 2
The Hollow: Season 2
Valeria

Available May 10
Gold

Available May 11
Bordertown: Season 3
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
Trial By Media

Available May 12
True: Terrific Tales

The Wrong Missy

Available May 13
The Great Canadian Baking Show: Season 3
The Wrong Missy

Available May 14
Knightfall: Season 2

Available May 15
Chichipatos
I Love You, Stupid
Inhuman Resources
Magic for Humans: Season 3
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5
White Lines

La reina de Indias y el conquistador

Available May 16
La reina de Indias y el conquistador
This Is the End

Available May 17
Pacific Rim: Uprising

Available May 18
The Big Flower Fight

Available May 19
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Shrek
Sweet Magnolias

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall

Available May 20
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
Rebelión de los Godinez

Available May 22
The 100: Season 7
Control Z
History 101
The Lovebirds
Selling Sunset: Season 2
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2

Available May 23
Dynasty: Season 3

Available May 24
Heartland: Season 13

Available May 25
Ne Zha

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Available May 26
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Available May 27
I’m No Longer Here

Available May 28
Animal Kingdom: Season 4
Dorohedoro
La corazonada

Available May 29
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3

Available May 31
High Strung Free Dance

Leaving Netflix this month

The House Bunny (May 4)
Erin Brockovich (May 5)
Drop Dead Diva: Season 1-6 (May 23)
Center Stage (May 31)

Topics: Netflix Steve Carell

 

Big Stories

Memoir

The inside of an ICE detention centre is as horrific as you think. I know because I spent 45 days in one

City

“The normal rhythms of Toronto have been obliterated”

Crime

He seemed like the perfect son. Then he confessed to slaughtering his family with a crowbar

City

How to enjoy life without screwing the next generation

Life

How I was lured into the nightmarish world of sex trafficking at 15

Crime

Is this the face of a killer?