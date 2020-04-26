Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in May

Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in May

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend

The outrageous comedic universe of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt gets the Netflix choose-your-own-adventure treatment, first seen in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. This special picks up after the show’s final season, with Kimmy’s wedding to a mystery man played by Daniel Radcliffe and more evil plans from the incarcerated Reverend (Jon Hamm). The difference is that this time, viewers will be able to make the big decisions in Kimmy’s life and follow multiple storylines. Expect more hilarious mole-women flashbacks, deranged optimism from Kimmy and yet another Titus Andromedon banger. May 12

Space Force

Showrunner Greg Daniels is a master of the workplace comedy, with a resumé that includes both The Office and Parks and Rec. His latest comedy series follows the creation of the namesake sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces—a real-life military service enacted by Trump in December 2019. And the best part is that it marks the reunion of Daniels and Michael Scott: Steve Carell stars as General Mark R. Naird, along with John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz and Jane Lynch as his not-so-helpful colleagues in the show. May 29

Hollywood

Ryan Murphy, the wizard of catty, campy television dramas like American Horror Story, American Crime Story and Feud, turns his attention to Hollywood’s golden age in this limited series. The packed ensemble cast includes Jim Parsons, Darren Criss, Holland Taylor, Patti LuPone and Queen Latifah. And the drama series follows a group of actors and filmmakers in the 1940s as they attempt (sometimes in vain) to capture the attention of Hollywood producers and audiences. May 1

The Eddy

Netflix is cashing in on the gauzy musical romance of La La Land with a new musical drama series from the film’s writer-director Damien Chazelle. It’s about Elliot Udo (played by Moonlight dreamboat André Holland), a serious American musician running a run-down contemporary Parisian music club with a dwindling audience and a few debtors. The series is an international production and will feature dialogue switching between Arabic, English and French. May 8

The Half of It

There’s no better distraction from a global pandemic than the chirpy, upbeat notes of a high school romcom. In this twist on the Cyrano story, Ellie Chu, a shy straight-A student, crafts ghostwritten letters for a jock who wants to profess his love for the class beauty, Aster. The only catch? Ellie ends up falling for Aster, too. Ah, the sweet nightmare of high school romance. May 1

Also coming to Netflix this month:

Available in May

Blood & Water

Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room

Mystic Pop-up Bar

Snowpiercer

Available May 1

All Day and a Night

Almost Happy

Get In

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy

Into the Night

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2

Mrs. Serial Killer

Reckoning: Season 1

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Bad Boys

Balto

Barely Lethal

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Dante’s Peak

Das Boot: Director’s Cut

Deadpool 2

Fifty Shades Freed

Gravity

Happy Feet

I Am Divine

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Non-Stop

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie

Rambo

The Cold Light Of Day

The Devil’s Own

The Interpreter

The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Thoroughbreds

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Tremors

Turbo

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Warrior

Available May 5

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill

Available May 6

The Adjustment Bureau

Ali G Indahouse

The Big Lebowski

Captains Courageous

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

Love Actually

Scent of a Woman

Smokin’ Aces

Available May 7

Iron Man 3

Scissor Seven: Season 2

Available May 8

18 regali

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt

Dead to Me: Season 2

The Hollow: Season 2

Valeria

Available May 10

Gold

Available May 11

Bordertown: Season 3

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics

Trial By Media

Available May 12

True: Terrific Tales

Available May 13

The Great Canadian Baking Show: Season 3

The Wrong Missy

Available May 14

Knightfall: Season 2

Available May 15

Chichipatos

I Love You, Stupid

Inhuman Resources

Magic for Humans: Season 3

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5

White Lines

Available May 16

La reina de Indias y el conquistador

This Is the End

Available May 17

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Available May 18

The Big Flower Fight

Available May 19

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Shrek

Sweet Magnolias

Available May 20

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall

Rebelión de los Godinez

Available May 22

The 100: Season 7

Control Z

History 101

The Lovebirds

Selling Sunset: Season 2

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2

Available May 23

Dynasty: Season 3

Available May 24

Heartland: Season 13

Available May 25

Ne Zha

Available May 26

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Available May 27

I’m No Longer Here

Available May 28

Animal Kingdom: Season 4

Dorohedoro

La corazonada

Available May 29

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3

Available May 31

High Strung Free Dance

Leaving Netflix this month

The House Bunny (May 4)

Erin Brockovich (May 5)

Drop Dead Diva: Season 1-6 (May 23)

Center Stage (May 31)