Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in May
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend
The outrageous comedic universe of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt gets the Netflix choose-your-own-adventure treatment, first seen in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. This special picks up after the show’s final season, with Kimmy’s wedding to a mystery man played by Daniel Radcliffe and more evil plans from the incarcerated Reverend (Jon Hamm). The difference is that this time, viewers will be able to make the big decisions in Kimmy’s life and follow multiple storylines. Expect more hilarious mole-women flashbacks, deranged optimism from Kimmy and yet another Titus Andromedon banger. May 12
Space Force
Showrunner Greg Daniels is a master of the workplace comedy, with a resumé that includes both The Office and Parks and Rec. His latest comedy series follows the creation of the namesake sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces—a real-life military service enacted by Trump in December 2019. And the best part is that it marks the reunion of Daniels and Michael Scott: Steve Carell stars as General Mark R. Naird, along with John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz and Jane Lynch as his not-so-helpful colleagues in the show. May 29
Hollywood
Ryan Murphy, the wizard of catty, campy television dramas like American Horror Story, American Crime Story and Feud, turns his attention to Hollywood’s golden age in this limited series. The packed ensemble cast includes Jim Parsons, Darren Criss, Holland Taylor, Patti LuPone and Queen Latifah. And the drama series follows a group of actors and filmmakers in the 1940s as they attempt (sometimes in vain) to capture the attention of Hollywood producers and audiences. May 1
The Eddy
Netflix is cashing in on the gauzy musical romance of La La Land with a new musical drama series from the film’s writer-director Damien Chazelle. It’s about Elliot Udo (played by Moonlight dreamboat André Holland), a serious American musician running a run-down contemporary Parisian music club with a dwindling audience and a few debtors. The series is an international production and will feature dialogue switching between Arabic, English and French. May 8
The Half of It
There’s no better distraction from a global pandemic than the chirpy, upbeat notes of a high school romcom. In this twist on the Cyrano story, Ellie Chu, a shy straight-A student, crafts ghostwritten letters for a jock who wants to profess his love for the class beauty, Aster. The only catch? Ellie ends up falling for Aster, too. Ah, the sweet nightmare of high school romance. May 1
Also coming to Netflix this month:
Available in May
Blood & Water
Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room
Mystic Pop-up Bar
Snowpiercer
Available May 1
All Day and a Night
Almost Happy
Get In
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
Into the Night
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2
Mrs. Serial Killer
Reckoning: Season 1
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Bad Boys
Balto
Barely Lethal
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Dante’s Peak
Das Boot: Director’s Cut
Deadpool 2
Fifty Shades Freed
Gravity
Happy Feet
I Am Divine
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Non-Stop
Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie
Rambo
The Cold Light Of Day
The Devil’s Own
The Interpreter
The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Thoroughbreds
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
Tremors
Turbo
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Warrior
Available May 5
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill
Available May 6
The Adjustment Bureau
Ali G Indahouse
The Big Lebowski
Captains Courageous
Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant
Love Actually
Scent of a Woman
Smokin’ Aces
Available May 7
Iron Man 3
Scissor Seven: Season 2
Available May 8
18 regali
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt
Dead to Me: Season 2
The Hollow: Season 2
Valeria
Available May 10
Gold
Available May 11
Bordertown: Season 3
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
Trial By Media
Available May 12
True: Terrific Tales
Available May 13
The Great Canadian Baking Show: Season 3
The Wrong Missy
Available May 14
Knightfall: Season 2
Available May 15
Chichipatos
I Love You, Stupid
Inhuman Resources
Magic for Humans: Season 3
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5
White Lines
Available May 16
La reina de Indias y el conquistador
This Is the End
Available May 17
Pacific Rim: Uprising
Available May 18
The Big Flower Fight
Available May 19
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Shrek
Sweet Magnolias
Available May 20
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
Rebelión de los Godinez
Available May 22
The 100: Season 7
Control Z
History 101
The Lovebirds
Selling Sunset: Season 2
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2
Available May 23
Dynasty: Season 3
Available May 24
Heartland: Season 13
Available May 25
Ne Zha
Available May 26
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
Available May 27
I’m No Longer Here
Available May 28
Animal Kingdom: Season 4
Dorohedoro
La corazonada
Available May 29
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3
Available May 31
High Strung Free Dance
Leaving Netflix this month
The House Bunny (May 4)
Erin Brockovich (May 5)
Drop Dead Diva: Season 1-6 (May 23)
Center Stage (May 31)