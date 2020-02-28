Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in March

Lost Girls

Following the critical success of last year’s true crime series Unbelievable, Netflix is back with another blockbuster inspired by real life. This time, the film is based on a 2011 New York magazine story (and eventual book) by Robert Kolker about the unsolved murders of more than a dozen female sex workers, who disappeared on Long Island over two decades. Amy Ryan (The Office, Gone Baby Gone) stars as the mother of 24-year-old Shannon Gilbert, a woman who vanished after advertising escorting services on Craigslist. When police dismiss the case as a runaway, Ryan is determined to uncover the truth. Lost Girls had its premiere at Sundance earlier this year and is already generating some potential Oscar buzz. March 13

Self Made

This new four-part series stars Octavia Spencer as Madam C.J. Walker, known as America’s first self-made female millionaire. What started off as a solo door-to-door effort peddling cosmetic creams and shampoos for black women—products Walker developed after years of struggling with dandruff and hair loss—quickly grew into a haircare empire. By 1917, her company employed an army of nearly 20,000 women and Walker was one of the richest women in America—a swell upgrade from her previous gig as a laundress, where she earned less than a dollar a day. The new show, costarring Tiffany Haddish and Blair Underwood, chronicles Walker’s journey to become bigger than “Carnegie, Ford and Rockefeller put together.” March 20

Spenser Confidential

Mark Wahlberg stars once more as a ball-busting (ex) cop in this adrenaline-packed new revenge thriller. After unsuccessfully attempting to take down a squad of corrupt police officers and politicians, Wahlberg is framed and tossed in jail. When he’s finally released, his plans to start anew are put on hold when two of his former colleagues turn up dead, sending him into a fit of fiery revenge. Watch for an appearance from Post Malone, who puts his face tattoos to good use as a prison inmate. March 6

Crip Camp

Another film plucked from Sundance, the documentary Crip Camp chronicles the early days of the disability rights movement. It’s set at Camp Jened, a “summer camp for the handicapped,” as described by the film’s co-director Jim LeBrecht, run by older disabled youth who wanted campers to experience a sense of normalcy (plus sex and drugs—it was just down the road from Woodstock, after all). The camp shaped some of the movement’s most influential activists, including LeBrecht. The documentary comes with a stamp of approval from Barack and Michelle Obama: it’s one of seven projects the former first couple are promoting as part of their production deal with Netflix. March 25

Isle of Dogs

Wes Anderson obsessives patiently awaiting his summer release The French Dispatch can pass the time by revisiting his last film. The stop-motion sci-fi comedy drama—which scored two Oscar nominations back in 2019—takes place in the fictional Japanese city of Megasaki. When an outbreak of a canine influenza poses a risk to human inhabitants, the city’s tyrannical, pro-feline mayor banishes all dogs to an offshore garbage dump (a.k.a. Trash Island). Soon after, his big-hearted (and canine-loving) nephew, Atari, goes on a quest to find his missing companion. What sounds like something plucked out of a children’s novel quickly transforms into grim political commentary. March 1

Also coming to Netflix this month:

Available in March

The English Game

Maska

Available March 1

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2

Beyond the Lights

Constantine

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

High Noon

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass

Land of the Dead

Moneyball

October Sky

Phantom Thread

Pitch Perfect 3

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!: S11

RuPaul’s Drag Race: S11

Shaun of the Dead

Thank You for Your Service

The Producers

Vanity Fair

What a Girl Wants

Wimbledon

Available March 3

Ready Player One

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis

Available March 4

Coal Miner’s Daughter

Drag Me to Hell

Fear

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Available March 5

Castlevania: Season 3

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors

Available March 6

Guilty

I am Jonas

Paradise PD: Part 2

The Protector: Season 3

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City

Ugly Delicious: Season 2

Available March 8

Sitara: Let Girls Dream

Available March 10

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal

Marc Maron: End Times Fun

Available March 11

The Circle Brazil

Dirty Money: Season 2

On My Block: Season 3

Summer Night

Available March 12

Hospital Playlist

Available March 13

100 Humans

BEASTARS

Bloodride

Elite: Season 3

Go Karts

Kingdom: Season 2

The Valhalla Murders

Women of the Night

Available March 16

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3

Available March 17

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom

Available March 19

Altered Carbon: Resleeved

Feel Good

Available March 20

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story

Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2

Buddi

Dare Me

Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2

Greenhouse Academy: Season 4

The Letter for the King

The Platform

Ultras

Tiger King

Available March 23

Sol Levante

Available March 24

Life of the Party

Available March 25

Curtiz

The Occupant (Hogar)

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3

Available March 26

7SEEDS: Part 2

Black Lightning: Season 3

Unorthodox

Available March 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2

Jusqu’au Déclin

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon

Ladies Up

Mark of the Devil

Ozark: Season 3

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day

Uncorked

Available March 31

Chip and Potato: Season 2

Pineapple Express

Sense and Sensibility

Step Brothers

Leaving Netflix this month

Black Panther (March 3)

Pitch Perfect (March 3)

Pitch Perfect 2 (March 3)

The Purge (March 3)

A Wrinkle in Time (March 24)