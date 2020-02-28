Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in March
Lost Girls
Following the critical success of last year’s true crime series Unbelievable, Netflix is back with another blockbuster inspired by real life. This time, the film is based on a 2011 New York magazine story (and eventual book) by Robert Kolker about the unsolved murders of more than a dozen female sex workers, who disappeared on Long Island over two decades. Amy Ryan (The Office, Gone Baby Gone) stars as the mother of 24-year-old Shannon Gilbert, a woman who vanished after advertising escorting services on Craigslist. When police dismiss the case as a runaway, Ryan is determined to uncover the truth. Lost Girls had its premiere at Sundance earlier this year and is already generating some potential Oscar buzz. March 13
Self Made
This new four-part series stars Octavia Spencer as Madam C.J. Walker, known as America’s first self-made female millionaire. What started off as a solo door-to-door effort peddling cosmetic creams and shampoos for black women—products Walker developed after years of struggling with dandruff and hair loss—quickly grew into a haircare empire. By 1917, her company employed an army of nearly 20,000 women and Walker was one of the richest women in America—a swell upgrade from her previous gig as a laundress, where she earned less than a dollar a day. The new show, costarring Tiffany Haddish and Blair Underwood, chronicles Walker’s journey to become bigger than “Carnegie, Ford and Rockefeller put together.” March 20
Spenser Confidential
Mark Wahlberg stars once more as a ball-busting (ex) cop in this adrenaline-packed new revenge thriller. After unsuccessfully attempting to take down a squad of corrupt police officers and politicians, Wahlberg is framed and tossed in jail. When he’s finally released, his plans to start anew are put on hold when two of his former colleagues turn up dead, sending him into a fit of fiery revenge. Watch for an appearance from Post Malone, who puts his face tattoos to good use as a prison inmate. March 6
Crip Camp
Another film plucked from Sundance, the documentary Crip Camp chronicles the early days of the disability rights movement. It’s set at Camp Jened, a “summer camp for the handicapped,” as described by the film’s co-director Jim LeBrecht, run by older disabled youth who wanted campers to experience a sense of normalcy (plus sex and drugs—it was just down the road from Woodstock, after all). The camp shaped some of the movement’s most influential activists, including LeBrecht. The documentary comes with a stamp of approval from Barack and Michelle Obama: it’s one of seven projects the former first couple are promoting as part of their production deal with Netflix. March 25
Isle of Dogs
Wes Anderson obsessives patiently awaiting his summer release The French Dispatch can pass the time by revisiting his last film. The stop-motion sci-fi comedy drama—which scored two Oscar nominations back in 2019—takes place in the fictional Japanese city of Megasaki. When an outbreak of a canine influenza poses a risk to human inhabitants, the city’s tyrannical, pro-feline mayor banishes all dogs to an offshore garbage dump (a.k.a. Trash Island). Soon after, his big-hearted (and canine-loving) nephew, Atari, goes on a quest to find his missing companion. What sounds like something plucked out of a children’s novel quickly transforms into grim political commentary. March 1
Also coming to Netflix this month:
Available in March
The English Game
Maska
Available March 1
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2
Beyond the Lights
Constantine
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
High Noon
His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass
Land of the Dead
Moneyball
October Sky
Phantom Thread
Pitch Perfect 3
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!: S11
RuPaul’s Drag Race: S11
Shaun of the Dead
Thank You for Your Service
The Producers
Vanity Fair
What a Girl Wants
Wimbledon
Available March 3
Ready Player One
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis
Available March 4
Coal Miner’s Daughter
Drag Me to Hell
Fear
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Available March 5
Castlevania: Season 3
Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors
Available March 6
Guilty
I am Jonas
Paradise PD: Part 2
The Protector: Season 3
Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City
Ugly Delicious: Season 2
Available March 8
Sitara: Let Girls Dream
Available March 10
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal
Marc Maron: End Times Fun
Available March 11
The Circle Brazil
Dirty Money: Season 2
On My Block: Season 3
Summer Night
Available March 12
Hospital Playlist
Available March 13
100 Humans
BEASTARS
Bloodride
Elite: Season 3
Go Karts
Kingdom: Season 2
The Valhalla Murders
Women of the Night
Available March 16
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3
Available March 17
Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom
Available March 19
Altered Carbon: Resleeved
Feel Good
Available March 20
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story
Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2
Buddi
Dare Me
Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2
Greenhouse Academy: Season 4
The Letter for the King
The Platform
Ultras
Tiger King
Available March 23
Sol Levante
Available March 24
Life of the Party
Available March 25
Curtiz
The Occupant (Hogar)
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3
Available March 26
7SEEDS: Part 2
Black Lightning: Season 3
Unorthodox
Available March 27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2
Jusqu’au Déclin
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon
Ladies Up
Mark of the Devil
Ozark: Season 3
True: Wuzzle Wegg Day
Uncorked
Available March 31
Chip and Potato: Season 2
Pineapple Express
Sense and Sensibility
Step Brothers
Leaving Netflix this month
Black Panther (March 3)
Pitch Perfect (March 3)
Pitch Perfect 2 (March 3)
The Purge (March 3)
A Wrinkle in Time (March 24)