Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in June

Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in June

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Politician: Season 2

For the second season of Ryan Murphy’s campy political melodrama, the snooty troupe of uber-rich Santa Barbara kids reunite a few years after their failed high school presidential campaign to mount an even bigger one: Payton Hobart (played by internet crush Ben Platt) is running for the New York senate. Gwyneth Paltrow returns as Payton’s mother and, in two of the most glorious casting decisions ever, Judith Light will play Payton’s faulty incumbent competitor alongside Bette Midler as her no-nonsense chief of staff. June 19

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

For those of us who were missing the gaudy spectacle of Eurovision this spring, Netflix has us covered with this best-case-scenario fictional alternative. In Eurovision Song Contest, Will Ferrell plays a small-town Icelandic wannabe superstar, with the glorious Viking hair to match. Add in a bejewelled Rachel McAdams as his partner, an original Demi Lovato tune and Downton Abbey’s Dan Stevens as a bare-chested Russian crooner, and director David Dobkin’s latest goofy comedy-musical is off to the races. June 26

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Spelling the Dream

This documentary follows four adolescent South Asian–American competitors as they prepare for the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The bee is the NBA playoffs of competitive word sports: it airs on ESPN, and one kid is dubbed the Michael Jordan of spelling. This documentary looks at the dominance of the competition among South Asian–Americans and includes the most intense footage we’ve ever seen of kids sounding out 12-letter words. June 3

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Da 5 Bloods

Spike Lee’s gritty new drama weaves together a war story and a treasure hunt, following four African-American veterans who return to rural Vietnam in search of a chest of gold they buried during the war. As they make their way through the Vietnamese rainforest, armed with metal detectors, they’re confronted with the horrors of the Vietnam War and the ferocity of their inner demons. The story flips between present day and the ’70s and also covers the experiences of African-American soldiers who were deployed during a time of civil unrest back home. June 12

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Last Days of American Crime

Black Mirror meets Ocean’s Eleven in this crime thriller, set in an alternate version of America where the government is planning to deploy a radio signal that would stop any person from ever committing a crime. Naturally, a group of hardened criminals take this as a challenge to rob the biggest bank they can find before the signal spreads. Expect the usual popcorny shootouts and car chases mixed with thinky questions of public freedom and government surveillance. June 5

Also coming to Netflix this month:

Available in June

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

One Take

The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story

Available June 1

Beethoven

Black Snake Moan

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Broken City

Cape Fear

Cocomelon: Season 1

Coraline

The Darkest Hour

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

First Knight

Funny Girl

Goon

The Grudge 2

The Hunt for Red October

Into the Wild

Jurassic Park

Kung Fu Hustle

The Last Airbender

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder

The Road to El Dorado

Schindler’s List

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

U-571

Available June 2

Fuller House: The Farewell Season

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1

Available June 3

2 Fast 2 Furious

Fast & Furious

Fast & Furious 6

Fast Five

Furious 7

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Available June 4

The 100: Season 7

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga

Can You Hear Me?

Available June 5

13 Reasons Why: Season 4

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai

Hannibal: Season 1-3

Queer Eye: Season 5

Available June 7

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6

Available June 9

Modern Family: Season 9-10

New Girl: Season 7

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

Available June 10

Curon

Lenox Hill

Reality Z

Available June 12

Dating Around: Season 2

F is for Family: Season 4

Jo Koy: In His Elements

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2

ONE PIECE: Alabasta

ONE PIECE: East Blue

ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line

Picture Perfect 2

The Search

The Woods

Available June 13

Alexa & Katie: Part 4

Available June 14

Marcella: Season 3

Available June 16

Captain America: Civil War

Available June 17

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2

Available June 18

A Whisker Away

The Order: Season 2

Available June 19

Babies: Part 2

Father Soldier Son

Feel the Beat

Floor Is Lava

Lost Bullet

Girls from Ipanema: Season 2

One-Way To Tomorrow

Rhyme Time Town

Wasp Network

Available June 20

Push

Available June 22

Anne with an E: Season 3

Available June 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything

The Meg

Available June 24

Athlete A

Crazy Delicious

Nobody Knows I’m Here

Sons of Anarchy: Season 2

Available May 26

Amar y vivir

Home Game

Available May 30

Adú

BNA

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half

Leaving Netflix this month

Baby Mama (June 3)

Cinderella Man (June 3)

The Bone Collector (June 3)

Mad Men: Season 1-7 (June 9)

Star Trek (June 14)

Avengers: Infinity War (June 24)

Wet Hot American Summer (June 29)

The Dark Crystal (June 30)

Now You See Me (June 30)