Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in June
The Politician: Season 2
For the second season of Ryan Murphy’s campy political melodrama, the snooty troupe of uber-rich Santa Barbara kids reunite a few years after their failed high school presidential campaign to mount an even bigger one: Payton Hobart (played by internet crush Ben Platt) is running for the New York senate. Gwyneth Paltrow returns as Payton’s mother and, in two of the most glorious casting decisions ever, Judith Light will play Payton’s faulty incumbent competitor alongside Bette Midler as her no-nonsense chief of staff. June 19
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
For those of us who were missing the gaudy spectacle of Eurovision this spring, Netflix has us covered with this best-case-scenario fictional alternative. In Eurovision Song Contest, Will Ferrell plays a small-town Icelandic wannabe superstar, with the glorious Viking hair to match. Add in a bejewelled Rachel McAdams as his partner, an original Demi Lovato tune and Downton Abbey’s Dan Stevens as a bare-chested Russian crooner, and director David Dobkin’s latest goofy comedy-musical is off to the races. June 26
Spelling the Dream
This documentary follows four adolescent South Asian–American competitors as they prepare for the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The bee is the NBA playoffs of competitive word sports: it airs on ESPN, and one kid is dubbed the Michael Jordan of spelling. This documentary looks at the dominance of the competition among South Asian–Americans and includes the most intense footage we’ve ever seen of kids sounding out 12-letter words. June 3
Da 5 Bloods
Spike Lee’s gritty new drama weaves together a war story and a treasure hunt, following four African-American veterans who return to rural Vietnam in search of a chest of gold they buried during the war. As they make their way through the Vietnamese rainforest, armed with metal detectors, they’re confronted with the horrors of the Vietnam War and the ferocity of their inner demons. The story flips between present day and the ’70s and also covers the experiences of African-American soldiers who were deployed during a time of civil unrest back home. June 12
The Last Days of American Crime
Black Mirror meets Ocean’s Eleven in this crime thriller, set in an alternate version of America where the government is planning to deploy a radio signal that would stop any person from ever committing a crime. Naturally, a group of hardened criminals take this as a challenge to rob the biggest bank they can find before the signal spreads. Expect the usual popcorny shootouts and car chases mixed with thinky questions of public freedom and government surveillance. June 5
Also coming to Netflix this month:
Available in June
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay
One Take
The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story
Available June 1
Beethoven
Black Snake Moan
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Broken City
Cape Fear
Cocomelon: Season 1
Coraline
The Darkest Hour
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
First Knight
Funny Girl
Goon
The Grudge 2
The Hunt for Red October
Into the Wild
Jurassic Park
Kung Fu Hustle
The Last Airbender
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
National Lampoon’s Van Wilder
The Road to El Dorado
Schindler’s List
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
U-571
Available June 2
Fuller House: The Farewell Season
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1
Available June 3
2 Fast 2 Furious
Fast & Furious
Fast & Furious 6
Fast Five
Furious 7
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Available June 4
The 100: Season 7
Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga
Can You Hear Me?
Available June 5
13 Reasons Why: Season 4
Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai
Hannibal: Season 1-3
Queer Eye: Season 5
Available June 7
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6
Available June 9
Modern Family: Season 9-10
New Girl: Season 7
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
Available June 10
Curon
Lenox Hill
Reality Z
Available June 12
Dating Around: Season 2
F is for Family: Season 4
Jo Koy: In His Elements
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2
ONE PIECE: Alabasta
ONE PIECE: East Blue
ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line
Picture Perfect 2
The Search
The Woods
Available June 13
Alexa & Katie: Part 4
Available June 14
Marcella: Season 3
Available June 16
Captain America: Civil War
Available June 17
Mr. Iglesias: Part 2
Available June 18
A Whisker Away
The Order: Season 2
Available June 19
Babies: Part 2
Father Soldier Son
Feel the Beat
Floor Is Lava
Lost Bullet
Girls from Ipanema: Season 2
One-Way To Tomorrow
Rhyme Time Town
Wasp Network
Available June 20
Push
Available June 22
Anne with an E: Season 3
Available June 23
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything
The Meg
Available June 24
Athlete A
Crazy Delicious
Nobody Knows I’m Here
Sons of Anarchy: Season 2
Available May 26
Amar y vivir
Home Game
Available May 30
Adú
BNA
George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half
Leaving Netflix this month
Baby Mama (June 3)
Cinderella Man (June 3)
The Bone Collector (June 3)
Mad Men: Season 1-7 (June 9)
Star Trek (June 14)
Avengers: Infinity War (June 24)
Wet Hot American Summer (June 29)
The Dark Crystal (June 30)
Now You See Me (June 30)