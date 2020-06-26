Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in July

Stateless

This six-part drama, co-created by and starring Cate Blanchett, follows four strangers at an Australian immigration centre: an Afghan refugee trying to save his family, a bureaucrat struggling to contain a national scandal, a working dad tired of his dead-end job, and a flight attendant (played by Yvonne Strahovski of The Handmaid’s Tale) who is escaping a cult. July 8

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2

The second season of Netflix’s popular sci-fi-comedy hybrid The Umbrella Academy picks up right where season one left off: a chunk of the moon is hurtling toward Earth, and it’s up to the gang of seven superpower-wielding siblings to save the world. During the course of the season, the group ends up time-travelling to ’60s Dallas (filming wrapped in Toronto last summer), where they face yet another potential life-ending event. The show is based on a comic book series by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way, and while the first season deviated from its source, those familiar with the comics will see more than a few Easter eggs this time around. July 31

Desperados

This popcorny resort comedy stars Saturday Night Live alum Nasim Pedrad as single, sad-sack Brooke, whose new boyfriend appears to have ghosted her. In a wine-fuelled rage, she sends him a nasty email, discovers he has actually been hospitalized, and then drags her two best friends (plus an ex-boyfriend) on a frenzied wild-goose chase through Mexico to delete the email and save the relationship. July 3

Warrior Nun

In this dark fantasy series, inspired by the comic book Warrior Nun Areala, a teenager wakes up on an operating table in a morgue with sudden, inexplicable powers, including the ability to pass through physical matter and superhuman strength. Turns out, she’s been recruited into the Order of the Cruciform Sword, a secret society of fighters masquerading as nuns in a war against the evil forces from hell. All the while, à la Buffy, she must also deal with crushes, finals, the usual array of messy high school drama. July 2

The Old Guard

Charlize Theron leads a ragtag group of covert, immortal mercenaries who have spent the last few centuries secretly protecting the world. When their identities are revealed, the group must fight to protect their own safety from agencies looking to capture them and weaponize their abilities. There’s plenty of action in this thriller, but expect some heart, too: it’s directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, known for tear-jerky dramas like Love and Basketball, The Secret Life of Bees and Beyond the Lights. July 10

Unsolved Mysteries

The beloved true crime–paranormal doc series Unsolved Mysteries premiered on NBC in 1987. For the Netflix reboot, the creators teamed up with Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy for a six-part collection of events from all over the world, including unexplained disappearances and supernatural encounters, with family members, journalists and detectives unwinding their theories and suspicions. This one’s for the armchair detectives out there: the mysteries will be left open-ended for viewers to reach their own conclusions. July 1

Crazy Rich Asians

In 2013, author Kevin Kwan and director Jon M. Chu turned down a seven-figure offer from Netflix to adapt Crazy Rich Asians, holding out for a theatrical release. It became the highest grossing rom-com of the last decade, and now it’s finally making its way to the small screen. Rachel, an Asian-American professor, is taken aback when her seemingly ordinary boyfriend reveals his family’s immense wealth on a trip to Asia for his cousin’s wedding. If she wants to keep her relationship alive, she’ll have to navigate treacherous waters with his disapproving mother and nosy relatives. July 6

The Hater

Polish director Jan Komasa has been exploring the dark underbelly of social media since his 2011 debut feature, Suicide Room, about a bullied high school student’s adventures in creepy Internet chatrooms. Komasa’s latest thriller, The Hater, centres around an expelled law student turned shady PR flack who uses vile and manipulative schemes to drum up web hate for celebrities and politicians. Chaos ensues when he also sparks street riots and a national populist movement. July 29

Say I Do

Wedding season isn’t really happening this year, so if you’re looking for something sweet, sappy and sob-worthy, this new surprise wedding reality series is just the thing. From the people behind Netflix’s Queer Eye reboot, the series follows three experts in the areas of food (Gabriele Bertaccini), fashion (Thai Nguyen) and design (Jeremiah Brent), who will lead unsuspecting brides and grooms to the extravagant, no-holds-barred weddings of their dreams in front of their families and friends—all in the span of a week. July 1

Get Even

If you’ve binged all four seasons of Riverdale, then this soapy high school drama from the BBC should be next on your list. The show follows four students at an elite private school who band together in a secret society to take down bullies. When one of their victims turns up dead and the group is framed for his murder, the girls set out to clear their names. July 31

Also coming to Netflix this month:

Available July 1

#Anne Frank – Parallel Stories

Beastly

Catch Me If You Can

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Deadwind: Season 2

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Jumping the Broom

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

Last Action Hero

Legends of the Fall

Little Odessa

Lord of War

Mean Girls

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown

Once Upon a Time in the West

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends

Stand by Me

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Art of War

The Big Short

The F**k-It List

The Great Gatsby

The Italian Job

The Terminal

Trotro

True Grit

True Romance

Tully

Under the Riccione Sun

Zodiac

Available July 2

Thiago Ventura: POKAS

Available July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club

Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2

JU-ON: Origins

Southern Survival

Available July 4

The Girl on the Train

Available July 6

A Kid from Coney Island

The Nun

Available July 8

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado

Was It Love?

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

Available July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020

The Protector: Season 4

Available July 10

The Claudia Kishi Club

Down to Earth with Zac Efron

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space

Hello Ninja: Season 3

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil)

The Twelve

Available July 12

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Available July 14

The Business of Drugs

On est ensemble (We Are One)

Slender Man

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser

Available July 15

Dark Desire

Gli Infedeli (The Players)

Skin Decision: Before and After

Available July 16

Fatal Affair

Indian Matchmaking

MILF

Available July 17

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game)

Cursed

Available July 20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love

Available July 21

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking

Street Food: Latin America

Available July 22

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia

Love on the Spectrum

Norsemen: Season 3

Signs

Sons of Anarchy: Season 3-7

Available July 23

The Larva Island Movie

Available July 24

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing

The Kissing Booth 2

Ofrenda a la tormenta

Available July 26

Banana Split

Good Girls: Season 3

Available July 27

Elysium

Available July 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Laney

Available July 29

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4

Available July 30

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy

Available July 31

Latte and the Magic Waterstone

Seriously Single

The Speed Cubers

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet

Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up)

Leaving Netflix this month

A Quiet Place (July 1)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (July 8)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 28)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (July 31)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (July 31)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (July 31)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (July 31)

The Godfather (July 31)

The Godfather: Part II (July 31)

The Godfather: Part III (July 31)