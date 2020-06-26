Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in July
Stateless
This six-part drama, co-created by and starring Cate Blanchett, follows four strangers at an Australian immigration centre: an Afghan refugee trying to save his family, a bureaucrat struggling to contain a national scandal, a working dad tired of his dead-end job, and a flight attendant (played by Yvonne Strahovski of The Handmaid’s Tale) who is escaping a cult. July 8
The Umbrella Academy: Season 2
The second season of Netflix’s popular sci-fi-comedy hybrid The Umbrella Academy picks up right where season one left off: a chunk of the moon is hurtling toward Earth, and it’s up to the gang of seven superpower-wielding siblings to save the world. During the course of the season, the group ends up time-travelling to ’60s Dallas (filming wrapped in Toronto last summer), where they face yet another potential life-ending event. The show is based on a comic book series by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way, and while the first season deviated from its source, those familiar with the comics will see more than a few Easter eggs this time around. July 31
Desperados
This popcorny resort comedy stars Saturday Night Live alum Nasim Pedrad as single, sad-sack Brooke, whose new boyfriend appears to have ghosted her. In a wine-fuelled rage, she sends him a nasty email, discovers he has actually been hospitalized, and then drags her two best friends (plus an ex-boyfriend) on a frenzied wild-goose chase through Mexico to delete the email and save the relationship. July 3
Warrior Nun
In this dark fantasy series, inspired by the comic book Warrior Nun Areala, a teenager wakes up on an operating table in a morgue with sudden, inexplicable powers, including the ability to pass through physical matter and superhuman strength. Turns out, she’s been recruited into the Order of the Cruciform Sword, a secret society of fighters masquerading as nuns in a war against the evil forces from hell. All the while, à la Buffy, she must also deal with crushes, finals, the usual array of messy high school drama. July 2
The Old Guard
Charlize Theron leads a ragtag group of covert, immortal mercenaries who have spent the last few centuries secretly protecting the world. When their identities are revealed, the group must fight to protect their own safety from agencies looking to capture them and weaponize their abilities. There’s plenty of action in this thriller, but expect some heart, too: it’s directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, known for tear-jerky dramas like Love and Basketball, The Secret Life of Bees and Beyond the Lights. July 10
Unsolved Mysteries
The beloved true crime–paranormal doc series Unsolved Mysteries premiered on NBC in 1987. For the Netflix reboot, the creators teamed up with Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy for a six-part collection of events from all over the world, including unexplained disappearances and supernatural encounters, with family members, journalists and detectives unwinding their theories and suspicions. This one’s for the armchair detectives out there: the mysteries will be left open-ended for viewers to reach their own conclusions. July 1
Crazy Rich Asians
In 2013, author Kevin Kwan and director Jon M. Chu turned down a seven-figure offer from Netflix to adapt Crazy Rich Asians, holding out for a theatrical release. It became the highest grossing rom-com of the last decade, and now it’s finally making its way to the small screen. Rachel, an Asian-American professor, is taken aback when her seemingly ordinary boyfriend reveals his family’s immense wealth on a trip to Asia for his cousin’s wedding. If she wants to keep her relationship alive, she’ll have to navigate treacherous waters with his disapproving mother and nosy relatives. July 6
The Hater
Polish director Jan Komasa has been exploring the dark underbelly of social media since his 2011 debut feature, Suicide Room, about a bullied high school student’s adventures in creepy Internet chatrooms. Komasa’s latest thriller, The Hater, centres around an expelled law student turned shady PR flack who uses vile and manipulative schemes to drum up web hate for celebrities and politicians. Chaos ensues when he also sparks street riots and a national populist movement. July 29
Say I Do
Wedding season isn’t really happening this year, so if you’re looking for something sweet, sappy and sob-worthy, this new surprise wedding reality series is just the thing. From the people behind Netflix’s Queer Eye reboot, the series follows three experts in the areas of food (Gabriele Bertaccini), fashion (Thai Nguyen) and design (Jeremiah Brent), who will lead unsuspecting brides and grooms to the extravagant, no-holds-barred weddings of their dreams in front of their families and friends—all in the span of a week. July 1
Get Even
If you’ve binged all four seasons of Riverdale, then this soapy high school drama from the BBC should be next on your list. The show follows four students at an elite private school who band together in a secret society to take down bullies. When one of their victims turns up dead and the group is framed for his murder, the girls set out to clear their names. July 31
Also coming to Netflix this month:
Available July 1
#Anne Frank – Parallel Stories
Beastly
Catch Me If You Can
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2
Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
Deadwind: Season 2
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Jumping the Broom
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
Last Action Hero
Legends of the Fall
Little Odessa
Lord of War
Mean Girls
Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown
Once Upon a Time in the West
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends
Stand by Me
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Art of War
The Big Short
The F**k-It List
The Great Gatsby
The Italian Job
The Terminal
Trotro
True Grit
True Romance
Tully
Under the Riccione Sun
Zodiac
Available July 2
Thiago Ventura: POKAS
Available July 3
The Baby-Sitters Club
Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2
JU-ON: Origins
Southern Survival
Available July 4
The Girl on the Train
Available July 6
A Kid from Coney Island
The Nun
Available July 8
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado
Was It Love?
Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1
Available July 9
Japan Sinks: 2020
The Protector: Season 4
Available July 10
The Claudia Kishi Club
Down to Earth with Zac Efron
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space
Hello Ninja: Season 3
O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil)
The Twelve
Available July 12
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity 4
Available July 14
The Business of Drugs
On est ensemble (We Are One)
Slender Man
Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser
Available July 15
Dark Desire
Gli Infedeli (The Players)
Skin Decision: Before and After
Available July 16
Fatal Affair
Indian Matchmaking
MILF
Available July 17
Boca a Boca (Kissing Game)
Cursed
Available July 20
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love
Available July 21
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking
Street Food: Latin America
Available July 22
Fear City: New York vs The Mafia
Love on the Spectrum
Norsemen: Season 3
Signs
Sons of Anarchy: Season 3-7
Available July 23
The Larva Island Movie
Available July 24
¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain)
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing
The Kissing Booth 2
Ofrenda a la tormenta
Available July 26
Banana Split
Good Girls: Season 3
Available July 27
Elysium
Available July 28
Jeopardy!: Collection 6
Last Chance U: Laney
Available July 29
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4
Available July 30
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy
Available July 31
Latte and the Magic Waterstone
Seriously Single
The Speed Cubers
Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet
Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up)
Leaving Netflix this month
A Quiet Place (July 1)
Solo: A Star Wars Story (July 8)
Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 28)
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (July 31)
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (July 31)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (July 31)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (July 31)
The Godfather (July 31)
The Godfather: Part II (July 31)
The Godfather: Part III (July 31)