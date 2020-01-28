Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in February
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
To all the Netflix watchers who don’t have Noah Centineo fatigue: there’s plenty more where that came from. In the sequel to 2017’s surprise streaming hit, Centineo’s Peter and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) are boyfriend and girlfriend—for real this time. But to all the Netflix watchers who grew tired of Centineo’s brand of squinting, wide-grinning charm, there’s a new man in To All the Boys town. Jordan Fisher plays John Ambrose, yet another one of Lara Jean’s leaked-love-letter addressees who arrives to mess with Centineo’s love life. February 12
Horse Girl
In this mystery drama, Alison Brie—who co-wrote the script—plays Sarah, a slowly unravelling woman with a fondness for crafts, horses, and supernatural crime shows. The character is familiar territory for Brie, who has brilliantly portrayed similarly friendless and fun-averse odd-ball roles on Community and GLOW in the past, but this time she veers into full Close Encounters of a Third Kind territory and begins to believe in alien abductions. Who knew horse girls were this complex? February 7
I Am Not Okay With This
The first of two new angsty-teens-with-superpowers shows coming to Netflix in February, I Am Not Okay With This (based on the graphic novel of the same name) stars It‘s Sophia Lillis as Syd, an awkward misfit in high school who kicks over garbage cans and angrily takes scissors to her hair. If her raging hormones aren’t enough, she also has to reckon with her has budding telekinetic powers. Ah, to be young again. February 26
Locke and Key
In Netflix’s other new angsty-teens-with-superpowers series, the Locke siblings (including Canadian actor Connor Jessup) discover their murdered father was harbouring a collection of magical keys that unlock mysterious portals in his haunted house and provide grant abilities. There’s also a demonic spirit jonesing to get its hands on the ancestral metal. It looks to be one part Percy Jackson, one part Stranger Things and many parts trippy AF. February 7
Gentefied
This bilingual, Latinx comedy will hit home for anyone whose local mom-and-pop shop has been threatened by a condo development, rising rents or Instagram trends. The show takes its name from a term used in the Boyle heights neighbourhood of Los Angeles to describe old-school latino businesses exploiting gentrification to their advantage. It follows a Mexican family and their taco joint in L.A. confronted with a changing neighbourhood, cultural appropriation and a smarmy Wilmer Valderrama, who plays their landlord. The show has everything a family sitcom in 2020 requires: a grumpy patriarch, generational friction and digs at Whole Foods. February 21
Also coming to Netflix this month:
Available in February
Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies
Taj Mahal 1989
Available February 1
Changeling
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Darkest Hour
Frost/Nixon
Gone with the Wind
Munich
Nights in Rodanthe
P.S. I Love You
Red Sparrow
Saint Seiya: Season 6
The Adventures of Tintin
Wedding Crashers
You’ve Got Mail
Available February 3
Sordo
Team Kaylie: Part 3
Available February 4
Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!
Available February 5
8 Mile
Along Came Polly
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
La boda de la abuela
The Land Before Time
The Pharmacist
Public Enemies
Available February 6
Cagaster of an Insect Cage
The Flash: Season 6
Available February 7
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2
My Holo Love
Who Killed Malcolm X?
Available February 8
The Coldest Game
Available February 9
Better Call Saul: Season 4
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama
Polaroid
Available February 11
CAMINO A ROMA
Available February 12
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Available February 13
Dragon Quest Your Story
The Flash: Season 6 (Episode 11)
Love is Blind
Narcos: Mexico: Season 2
Available February 14
Cable Girls: Final Season
Isi & Ossi
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Available February 17
The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia
Available February 19
Chef Show: Volume 3
Vikings: Season 3
Available February 20
The Flash: Season 6 (Episode 12)
Spectros
Available February 21
Babies
Glitch Techs
Puerta 7
System Crasher
Available February 27
Altered Carbon: Season 2
The Flash: Season 6 (Episode 13)
Followers
Happy!: Season 2
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution
Available February 28
All The Bright Places
Babylon Berlin: Season 3
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
La trinchera infinita
Queen Sono
Restaurants on the Edge
Unstoppable
Leaving Netflix this month
The Mindy Project: Seasons 1-6 (February 1)
Mean Girls (February 14)
Bates Motel: Season 1–5 (February 19)
Blade Runner 2049 (February 25)
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (February 28)