Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in February

Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in February

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

To all the Netflix watchers who don’t have Noah Centineo fatigue: there’s plenty more where that came from. In the sequel to 2017’s surprise streaming hit, Centineo’s Peter and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) are boyfriend and girlfriend—for real this time. But to all the Netflix watchers who grew tired of Centineo’s brand of squinting, wide-grinning charm, there’s a new man in To All the Boys town. Jordan Fisher plays John Ambrose, yet another one of Lara Jean’s leaked-love-letter addressees who arrives to mess with Centineo’s love life. February 12

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Horse Girl

In this mystery drama, Alison Brie—who co-wrote the script—plays Sarah, a slowly unravelling woman with a fondness for crafts, horses, and supernatural crime shows. The character is familiar territory for Brie, who has brilliantly portrayed similarly friendless and fun-averse odd-ball roles on Community and GLOW in the past, but this time she veers into full Close Encounters of a Third Kind territory and begins to believe in alien abductions. Who knew horse girls were this complex? February 7

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

I Am Not Okay With This

The first of two new angsty-teens-with-superpowers shows coming to Netflix in February, I Am Not Okay With This (based on the graphic novel of the same name) stars It‘s Sophia Lillis as Syd, an awkward misfit in high school who kicks over garbage cans and angrily takes scissors to her hair. If her raging hormones aren’t enough, she also has to reckon with her has budding telekinetic powers. Ah, to be young again. February 26

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Locke and Key

In Netflix’s other new angsty-teens-with-superpowers series, the Locke siblings (including Canadian actor Connor Jessup) discover their murdered father was harbouring a collection of magical keys that unlock mysterious portals in his haunted house and provide grant abilities. There’s also a demonic spirit jonesing to get its hands on the ancestral metal. It looks to be one part Percy Jackson, one part Stranger Things and many parts trippy AF. February 7

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Gentefied

This bilingual, Latinx comedy will hit home for anyone whose local mom-and-pop shop has been threatened by a condo development, rising rents or Instagram trends. The show takes its name from a term used in the Boyle heights neighbourhood of Los Angeles to describe old-school latino businesses exploiting gentrification to their advantage. It follows a Mexican family and their taco joint in L.A. confronted with a changing neighbourhood, cultural appropriation and a smarmy Wilmer Valderrama, who plays their landlord. The show has everything a family sitcom in 2020 requires: a grumpy patriarch, generational friction and digs at Whole Foods. February 21

Also coming to Netflix this month:

Available in February

Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies

Taj Mahal 1989

Available February 1

Changeling

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Darkest Hour

Frost/Nixon

Gone with the Wind

Munich

Nights in Rodanthe

P.S. I Love You

Red Sparrow

Saint Seiya: Season 6

The Adventures of Tintin

Wedding Crashers

You’ve Got Mail

Available February 3

Sordo

Team Kaylie: Part 3

Available February 4

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!

Available February 5

8 Mile

Along Came Polly

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

La boda de la abuela

The Land Before Time

The Pharmacist

Public Enemies

Available February 6

Cagaster of an Insect Cage

The Flash: Season 6

Available February 7

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2

My Holo Love

Who Killed Malcolm X?

Available February 8

The Coldest Game

Available February 9

Better Call Saul: Season 4

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama

Polaroid

Available February 11

CAMINO A ROMA

Available February 12

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Available February 13

Dragon Quest Your Story

The Flash: Season 6 (Episode 11)

Love is Blind

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2

Available February 14

Cable Girls: Final Season

Isi & Ossi

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Available February 17

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

Available February 19

Chef Show: Volume 3

Vikings: Season 3

Available February 20

The Flash: Season 6 (Episode 12)

Spectros

Available February 21

Babies

Glitch Techs

Puerta 7

System Crasher

Available February 27

Altered Carbon: Season 2

The Flash: Season 6 (Episode 13)

Followers

Happy!: Season 2

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution

Available February 28

All The Bright Places

Babylon Berlin: Season 3

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

La trinchera infinita

Queen Sono

Restaurants on the Edge

Unstoppable

Leaving Netflix this month

The Mindy Project: Seasons 1-6 (February 1)

Mean Girls (February 14)

Bates Motel: Season 1–5 (February 19)

Blade Runner 2049 (February 25)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (February 28)