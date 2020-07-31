Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in August

Project Power

In this popcorny action thriller, an illicit pill that can give anyone a short burst of superpowers hits the New Orleans black market. The catch? You won’t know whether you’ll have superhuman strength, become invisible or turn radioactive until you take it—oh, and your powers only last for five minutes. Jamie Foxx, starring as an ex-soldier with a secret mission to save his daughter from the drug creators, teams up with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who plays a John McClane-type cop, and a teenage drug pusher played by Dominique Fishback to stop the pill’s distribution before chaos ensues. August 14

Kingdom: Seasons 1-3

This sport drama series follows a family owned mixed martial arts gym in Venice, California, where a retired father trains his sons to be the best in the ring. Facing financial ruin, he starts training his girlfriend’s ex-fiancé, which causes some friction, but his troubles don’t end there. Between throwing uppercuts and practising their jabs, both of his sons are battling their own demons: the first is scarred by his neglectful drug-addicted mother and the second, played by Nick Jonas, is a closeted gay man. August 4

Searching

John Cho leads this intense crime thriller about a father looking for his missing 16-year-old daughter. The experimental film shows the father’s frenetic search exclusively through his tech devices as he makes video calls to detectives, googles for any clues and watches old home movies for comfort. With little news coming from the authorities, he begins his own investigation, rifling through his daughter’s laptop, checking her bank statements and calling up her friends—but what he finds just leads to more questions. August 14

Work It

This high school teen dance comedy promises to be the zoomer’s response to Step Up and Bring it On, starring mega-YouTuber Liza Koshy, 21-year-old singer Sabrina Carpenter and Love, Simon’s Keiynan Lonsdale. It follows an ambitious top-college hopeful who’s kicked out of the school dance troupe for being too clumsy, and so she finds a rag-tag crew of closet dancers to take on the OG troupe in the annual dance competition. August 7

Hoops

If you’ve binged every episode of Bob’s Burgers and King of the Hill, then this animated comedy series about a foul-mouthed, not-very-good-at-his-job high school basketball coach (with the worst team of players, ever) should be next on your list. Created by Ben Hoffman, the show stars New Girl’s Jake Johnson and is produced by the people behind The Last Man on Earth and Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse. August 21

Immigration Nation

This gritty and gripping documentary, which offers an inside view of the fraught front-lines of U.S. immigration under Trump, almost didn’t make it to the small screen. The filmmakers recently told the New York Times that they faced legal threats from the U.S. government demanding they delay the release until after the November election. If that’s not enough to reel you in, the series also features unprecedented access to the inner workings of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, and it includes footage of ICE officers lying to immigrants, picking locks and mocking detainees. August 3

Tiny Creatures

Unlike typical nature docs that follow the majestic elephants of the savannah, endangered polar bears in the Arctic or gargantuan whales in the deep sea, Tiny Creatures is smaller in scale. Focusing on familiar ecosystems including a golf course, Central Park and a suburban neighbourhood, the eight-part series will zoom in on some of the more diminutive animals on the planet, including an adorable duckling, pint-sized rodents and even the humble but mighty fire ant. August 7

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

The second season of the true crime anthology drama, Dirty John, follows Betty Broderick, a 40-something stay-at-home mom who shot and killed her ex-husband and his new wife in their bed in November 1989. Starring Amanda Peet and Christian Slater, the series follows the events leading up to the double murder as told through Betty’s confessions and trial. August 14

Also coming to Netflix this month

Available August 1

Super Monsters: The New Class

Breaking In

Down a Dark Hall

Gone Baby Gone

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

Lawless

Man of Steel

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

Murder on the Orient Express

One Day

Super 8

Superman Returns

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Predator

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

Titanic

Upgrade

We’re the Millers

Available August 2

Connected

Available August 4

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave

Mundo Mistério

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning

Available August 5

10 Cloverfield Lane

Anelka: Misunderstood

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring it On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Conan the Barbarian

Doom

EDtv

The Little Rascals

World’s Most Wanted

Available August 6

The Rain: Season 3

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods

Available August 7

High Seas: Season 3

Berlin, Berlin

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2

Selling Sunset: Season 3

Sing On! Germany

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

Word Party Songs

Available August 10

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event

Available August 11

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids

Available August 12

The New Romantic

(Un)Well

Available August 13

An Easy Girl

Available August 14

3%: Season 4

El robo del siglo

Fearless

Glow Up: Season 2

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun

Teenage Bounty Hunters

Available August 15

Mirror Mirror

Rita: Season 5

Stranger: Season 2

Available August 17

Crazy Awesome Teachers

Glitch Techs: Season 2

Available August 19

The Crimes That Bind

DeMarcus Family Rules

High Score

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

Available August 20

Biohackers

Great Pretender

Available August 21

Alien TV

Fuego negro

Lucifer: Season 5

The Sleepover

Available August 22

Escape Plan

How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6

Available August 23

1BR

Available August 25

Emily’s Wonder Lab

Trinkets: Season 2

Available August 26

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

The Equalizer 2

Million Dollar Beach House

Rising Phoenix

Available August 27

Aggretsuko: Season 3

Available August 28

All Together Now

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2

I AM A KILLER: Released

Unknown Origins

Leaving Netflix this month

Skins: Vol. 1-7 (August 1)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (August 4)

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (August 11)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (August 14)

22 Jump Street (August 19)

Nashville: Season 1-6 (August 24)

Braveheart (August 31)

Easy A (August 31)

Matilda (August 31)

The Holiday (August 31)