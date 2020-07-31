Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in August
Project Power
In this popcorny action thriller, an illicit pill that can give anyone a short burst of superpowers hits the New Orleans black market. The catch? You won’t know whether you’ll have superhuman strength, become invisible or turn radioactive until you take it—oh, and your powers only last for five minutes. Jamie Foxx, starring as an ex-soldier with a secret mission to save his daughter from the drug creators, teams up with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who plays a John McClane-type cop, and a teenage drug pusher played by Dominique Fishback to stop the pill’s distribution before chaos ensues. August 14
Kingdom: Seasons 1-3
This sport drama series follows a family owned mixed martial arts gym in Venice, California, where a retired father trains his sons to be the best in the ring. Facing financial ruin, he starts training his girlfriend’s ex-fiancé, which causes some friction, but his troubles don’t end there. Between throwing uppercuts and practising their jabs, both of his sons are battling their own demons: the first is scarred by his neglectful drug-addicted mother and the second, played by Nick Jonas, is a closeted gay man. August 4
Searching
John Cho leads this intense crime thriller about a father looking for his missing 16-year-old daughter. The experimental film shows the father’s frenetic search exclusively through his tech devices as he makes video calls to detectives, googles for any clues and watches old home movies for comfort. With little news coming from the authorities, he begins his own investigation, rifling through his daughter’s laptop, checking her bank statements and calling up her friends—but what he finds just leads to more questions. August 14
Work It
This high school teen dance comedy promises to be the zoomer’s response to Step Up and Bring it On, starring mega-YouTuber Liza Koshy, 21-year-old singer Sabrina Carpenter and Love, Simon’s Keiynan Lonsdale. It follows an ambitious top-college hopeful who’s kicked out of the school dance troupe for being too clumsy, and so she finds a rag-tag crew of closet dancers to take on the OG troupe in the annual dance competition. August 7
Hoops
If you’ve binged every episode of Bob’s Burgers and King of the Hill, then this animated comedy series about a foul-mouthed, not-very-good-at-his-job high school basketball coach (with the worst team of players, ever) should be next on your list. Created by Ben Hoffman, the show stars New Girl’s Jake Johnson and is produced by the people behind The Last Man on Earth and Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse. August 21
Immigration Nation
This gritty and gripping documentary, which offers an inside view of the fraught front-lines of U.S. immigration under Trump, almost didn’t make it to the small screen. The filmmakers recently told the New York Times that they faced legal threats from the U.S. government demanding they delay the release until after the November election. If that’s not enough to reel you in, the series also features unprecedented access to the inner workings of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, and it includes footage of ICE officers lying to immigrants, picking locks and mocking detainees. August 3
Tiny Creatures
Unlike typical nature docs that follow the majestic elephants of the savannah, endangered polar bears in the Arctic or gargantuan whales in the deep sea, Tiny Creatures is smaller in scale. Focusing on familiar ecosystems including a golf course, Central Park and a suburban neighbourhood, the eight-part series will zoom in on some of the more diminutive animals on the planet, including an adorable duckling, pint-sized rodents and even the humble but mighty fire ant. August 7
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
The second season of the true crime anthology drama, Dirty John, follows Betty Broderick, a 40-something stay-at-home mom who shot and killed her ex-husband and his new wife in their bed in November 1989. Starring Amanda Peet and Christian Slater, the series follows the events leading up to the double murder as told through Betty’s confessions and trial. August 14
Also coming to Netflix this month
Available August 1
Super Monsters: The New Class
Breaking In
Down a Dark Hall
Gone Baby Gone
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
Lawless
Man of Steel
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
Murder on the Orient Express
One Day
Super 8
Superman Returns
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Predator
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
Titanic
Upgrade
We’re the Millers
Available August 2
Connected
Available August 4
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave
Mundo Mistério
Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning
Available August 5
10 Cloverfield Lane
Anelka: Misunderstood
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring it On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Conan the Barbarian
Doom
EDtv
The Little Rascals
World’s Most Wanted
Available August 6
The Rain: Season 3
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods
Available August 7
High Seas: Season 3
Berlin, Berlin
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space
¡Nailed It! México: Season 2
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2
Selling Sunset: Season 3
Sing On! Germany
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia
Word Party Songs
Available August 10
GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event
Available August 11
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids
Available August 12
The New Romantic
(Un)Well
Available August 13
An Easy Girl
Available August 14
3%: Season 4
El robo del siglo
Fearless
Glow Up: Season 2
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun
Teenage Bounty Hunters
Available August 15
Mirror Mirror
Rita: Season 5
Stranger: Season 2
Available August 17
Crazy Awesome Teachers
Glitch Techs: Season 2
Available August 19
The Crimes That Bind
DeMarcus Family Rules
High Score
What to Expect When You’re Expecting
Available August 20
Biohackers
Great Pretender
Available August 21
Alien TV
Fuego negro
Lucifer: Season 5
The Sleepover
Available August 22
Escape Plan
How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6
Available August 23
1BR
Available August 25
Emily’s Wonder Lab
Trinkets: Season 2
Available August 26
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol
The Equalizer 2
Million Dollar Beach House
Rising Phoenix
Available August 27
Aggretsuko: Season 3
Available August 28
All Together Now
Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2
I AM A KILLER: Released
Unknown Origins
Leaving Netflix this month
Skins: Vol. 1-7 (August 1)
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (August 4)
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (August 11)
Bridget Jones’s Diary (August 14)
22 Jump Street (August 19)
Nashville: Season 1-6 (August 24)
Braveheart (August 31)
Easy A (August 31)
Matilda (August 31)
The Holiday (August 31)