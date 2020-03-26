Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in April

Never Have I Ever

Mindy Kaling’s latest TV project is a hilarious biographical account of what it’s like to grow up as a first-generation Indian-American. The series is also a tribute to her teenage years, which she swears are even more awkward than her drunken swimming-pool plunge on The Mindy Project‘s pilot episode. After posting an open casting call last year, in which more than 15,000 girls auditioned, Kaling chose newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan—a 17-year-old Mississauga native—to play her adolescent self. April 27

Community

As more streaming services appear on the scene, they’ve started duking it out for rights to TV’s most iconic sitcoms. For those who didn’t join the Community cult when the series premiered in 2009 on NBC, it gives off some serious Breakfast Club vibes, with an extra shot of weird: after a quack lawyer gets fired from his firm, he enrols at a community college and starts a study group in order to get closer to a cute classmate. And, of course, the band of oddballs—including a young Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino—set aside their differences to (eventually) become friends. April 1

After Life

Ricky Gervais’s life after The Office—aptly titled After Life—is a black comedy about a bitter, careless man trying to piece his world together after his wife dies of cancer. The grieving protagonist, played by Gervais, considers his brash nature to be a superpower. Now, for season two, he decides that he’s going to use his powers for good by punishing the evil people in the world who truly deserve it. April 24

Coffee and Kareem

Speaking of Office alumni, Ed Helms—the erstwhile Andy Bernard—plays a raunchy Detroit police officer named James Coffee in this buddy-cop comedy. He is madly in love with his new girlfriend, Vanessa (Taraji P. Henson), but there’s one problem: her 12-year-old son Kareem despises him and hires a hardened criminal to break up their relationship. When his plan backfires, the new dynamic duo find themselves chasing after the city’s biggest drug lord. April 3

Nailed it: Season 4

For Paul Hollywood wannabes who’ve taken up quarantine baking, Nailed It! will make you feel better about your cupcake-piping skills—or lack thereof. The reality bake-off show has recruited a fresh round of amateurs to “nail or fail” the task of recreating elaborate cakes and desserts. For the first time, the flustered bakers will also have some assistance from a crew of special sous-chefs—their kids. April 1

Also coming to Netflix this month:

Available in April

The Circle France

Available April 1

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet

How to Fix a Drug Scandal

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2

40 Days and 40 Nights

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Anger Management

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Casper

Charlie St. Cloud

Dawn of the Dead

Dune

Europa Report

Evolution

Far from Heaven

Gosford Park

Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

Little Children

Magic Mike

Maid in Manhattan

Reservoir Dogs

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle

The Age of Innocence

The Skulls

The Squid and the Whale

The Wedding Planner

Troy

Twins

Waiting…

We Own the Night

White Chicks

Available April 3

La casa de papel: Part 4

Money Heist: The Phenomenon

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy

StarBeam

Available April 6

The Big Show Show

Available April 7

Terrace House Tokyo 2019–2020: Part 3

Available April 9

Hi Score Girl: Season 2

Available April 10

Brews Brothers

LA Originals

La vie scolaire

Love Wedding Repeat

The Main Event

Tigertail

Available April 12

Ocean’s 8

Available April 14

Chris D’Elia: No Pain

Available April 15

The Innocence Files

Outer Banks

Available April 16

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2

Fauda: Season 3

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos

Available April 17

Betonrausch

#blackAF

Earth and Blood

El Dragón: Return of a Warrior: Season 2

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2

Legado en los huesos

Sergio

Too Hot to Handle

Available April 18

Life in Pieces: Season 4

Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1

Available April 19

Just Friends

Available April 20

Cooked with Cannabis

The Midnight Gospel

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Available April 21

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz

Available April 22

Absurd Planet

Circus of Books

El silencio del pantano

The Plagues of Breslau

The Willoughbys

Win the Wilderness

Available April 23

The House of Flowers: Season 3

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7

Extraction

Hello Ninja: Season 2

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill

Available April 26

The Last Kingdom: Season 4

Available April 29

A Secret Love

Extracurricular

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story

Nadiya’s Time to Eat

Summertime

Available April 30

Dangerous Lies

Drifting Dragons

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)

The Victims’ Game

Leaving Netflix this month

Liar Liar (April 1)

Pride & Prejudice (April 1)

Justice League (April 1)

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries: Series 1-3 (April 28)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (April 30)