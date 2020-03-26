Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in April
Never Have I Ever
Mindy Kaling’s latest TV project is a hilarious biographical account of what it’s like to grow up as a first-generation Indian-American. The series is also a tribute to her teenage years, which she swears are even more awkward than her drunken swimming-pool plunge on The Mindy Project‘s pilot episode. After posting an open casting call last year, in which more than 15,000 girls auditioned, Kaling chose newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan—a 17-year-old Mississauga native—to play her adolescent self. April 27
Community
As more streaming services appear on the scene, they’ve started duking it out for rights to TV’s most iconic sitcoms. For those who didn’t join the Community cult when the series premiered in 2009 on NBC, it gives off some serious Breakfast Club vibes, with an extra shot of weird: after a quack lawyer gets fired from his firm, he enrols at a community college and starts a study group in order to get closer to a cute classmate. And, of course, the band of oddballs—including a young Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino—set aside their differences to (eventually) become friends. April 1
After Life
Ricky Gervais’s life after The Office—aptly titled After Life—is a black comedy about a bitter, careless man trying to piece his world together after his wife dies of cancer. The grieving protagonist, played by Gervais, considers his brash nature to be a superpower. Now, for season two, he decides that he’s going to use his powers for good by punishing the evil people in the world who truly deserve it. April 24
Coffee and Kareem
Speaking of Office alumni, Ed Helms—the erstwhile Andy Bernard—plays a raunchy Detroit police officer named James Coffee in this buddy-cop comedy. He is madly in love with his new girlfriend, Vanessa (Taraji P. Henson), but there’s one problem: her 12-year-old son Kareem despises him and hires a hardened criminal to break up their relationship. When his plan backfires, the new dynamic duo find themselves chasing after the city’s biggest drug lord. April 3
Nailed it: Season 4
For Paul Hollywood wannabes who’ve taken up quarantine baking, Nailed It! will make you feel better about your cupcake-piping skills—or lack thereof. The reality bake-off show has recruited a fresh round of amateurs to “nail or fail” the task of recreating elaborate cakes and desserts. For the first time, the flustered bakers will also have some assistance from a crew of special sous-chefs—their kids. April 1
Also coming to Netflix this month:
Available in April
The Circle France
Available April 1
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet
How to Fix a Drug Scandal
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show
Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2
40 Days and 40 Nights
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Anger Management
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Casper
Charlie St. Cloud
Dawn of the Dead
Dune
Europa Report
Evolution
Far from Heaven
Gosford Park
Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
Little Children
Magic Mike
Maid in Manhattan
Reservoir Dogs
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
The Age of Innocence
The Skulls
The Squid and the Whale
The Wedding Planner
Troy
Twins
Waiting…
We Own the Night
White Chicks
Available April 3
La casa de papel: Part 4
Money Heist: The Phenomenon
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy
StarBeam
Available April 6
The Big Show Show
Available April 7
Terrace House Tokyo 2019–2020: Part 3
Available April 9
Hi Score Girl: Season 2
Available April 10
Brews Brothers
LA Originals
La vie scolaire
Love Wedding Repeat
The Main Event
Tigertail
Available April 12
Ocean’s 8
Available April 14
Chris D’Elia: No Pain
Available April 15
The Innocence Files
Outer Banks
Available April 16
Fary: Hexagone: Season 2
Fauda: Season 3
Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos
Available April 17
Betonrausch
#blackAF
Earth and Blood
El Dragón: Return of a Warrior: Season 2
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2
Legado en los huesos
Sergio
Too Hot to Handle
Available April 18
Life in Pieces: Season 4
Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1
Available April 19
Just Friends
Available April 20
Cooked with Cannabis
The Midnight Gospel
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Available April 21
Bleach: The Assault
Bleach: The Bount
Middleditch & Schwartz
Available April 22
Absurd Planet
Circus of Books
El silencio del pantano
The Plagues of Breslau
The Willoughbys
Win the Wilderness
Available April 23
The House of Flowers: Season 3
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7
Extraction
Hello Ninja: Season 2
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill
Available April 26
The Last Kingdom: Season 4
Available April 29
A Secret Love
Extracurricular
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story
Nadiya’s Time to Eat
Summertime
Available April 30
Dangerous Lies
Drifting Dragons
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut
Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)
The Victims’ Game
Leaving Netflix this month
Liar Liar (April 1)
Pride & Prejudice (April 1)
Justice League (April 1)
Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries: Series 1-3 (April 28)
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (April 30)