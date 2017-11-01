Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in November

Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in November

A monthly breakdown of the movies and TV shows we're most excited to see on Netflix

Godless

In Netflix’s most exciting new series, a bandit betrays a gang of trigger-happy outlaws and flees to a mysterious New Mexico town, where all of the men were killed in a mining accident. When the gang’s leader (played by Jeff Daniels) catches up with the fugitive, a gunslinging battle of the sexes erupts between the townswomen and the testosterone-fuelled criminals. Ocean’s Eleven director Stephen Soderbergh and Logan writer Scott Frank helm the western, so expect both sharp shooting and sharp tongues. Available November 22.

Jim and Andy: The Great Beyond

In 1999, Jim Carrey starred in Man on the Moon, a biopic about the legendary and legendarily eccentric entertainer Andy Kaufman. Carrey didn’t just play Kaufman, he became him—he responded only to Andy on set and caused chaos during production in the way he thought Kaufman might. Remarkably, a documentary crew captured the whole thing, and their long-shelved footage is finally stitched together in Jim and Andy: The Great Beyond. The filmmakers get current-day Carrey to reflect on the role, but the real gold is the unbelievably entertaining old material that catches Carrey in his heyday, throwing chairs, sneaking into Steven Spielberg’s office and otherwise delighting and horrifying co-stars and directors with his antics. Available November 17.

Mudbound

After World War II, two veterans return to the same town in rural Mississippi, haunted by memories of the front. They strike up a friendship, but there’s a problem: one soldier is white, the other is black, and not everyone in the 1940s American South stands for that sort of thing. Writer-director Dee Rees slowly cranks up the film’s tension as she unveils the town’s ugly racism, while the entire cast—including Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Mary J. Blige, Jason Mitchell and Jonathan Banks (a.k.a. Mike from Breaking Bad)—offer up a masterful ensemble performance. Available November 17.

She’s Gotta Have It

The low-budget 1986 comedy She’s Gotta Have It launched Spike Lee’s career, opening the door for Do The Right Thing and so many more stylish, vibrant flicks about race in America. Now, Netflix is turning Lee’s first Joint into a 10-part series. It follows Nola Darling, an overachieving artist with three boyfriends: a goofy, pot-smoking bike courier; a hunky, spontaneous male model; and a rich, romantic man who treats her like royalty. Lee’s still in charge, so expect another wildly funny offering that doesn’t succumb to a happily-ever-after Hollywood ending. Available November 23.

Birdman

Of the 100-plus older titles coming to Netflix this month, the best is arguably Birdman, the brilliant and bizarre film that swept the 2014 Oscars. Michael Keaton stars as a washed-up actor trying resurrect his career with a Broadway play, only to be haunted by his best-known role, an old superhero called Birdman. Critics dismiss him, fellow actors belittle him, and it doesn’t help that he keeps hearing the voice of Birdman in his head. Keaton and co-stars Edward Norton, Emma Stone and Naomi Watts all deliver exceptional performances, but the cinematography steals the show: the entire two-hour movie looks as if it were shot in one take. Available November 1.

Also coming to Netflix this month

Available November 1

21 Thunder (season 1)

A Cure for Wellness

A United Kingdom

A Walk in the Woods

Ali

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Beginners

Brojects (season 3)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Frank and Lola

Greenleaf (season 2)

Hancock

High Anxiety

Hitch

I Am Bolt

In a Valley of Violence

In the Heart of the Sea

Julia

Logan

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Miss Hokusai

Office Christmas Party

Phantom Boy

Rebel Without a Kitchen (season 2)

Romeo is Bleeding

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Silver Streak

Stranger (season 1)

The Doors: When You’re Strange

The DUFF

The Matrix

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Shawshank Redemption

Under Arrest (season 7)

Waking Life

Wall Street

Where the Day Takes You

Young Frankenstein

Available November 2

Isabelle Dances Into the Spotlight



Available November 3

The Big Family Cooking Showdown (season 1)

Available November 4

Band Aid

Available November 5

It’s Not Dark Yet

The Dinner

The Veil

Available November 7

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1

Project Mc2: Part 6

Available November 9

Cowboys and Aliens

Jetsons: The Movie

Available November 10

The Killer (O Matador)

Blazing Transfer Students (season 1)

Dinotrux Supercharged (season 1)

Glitter Force Doki Doki (season 2)

Gold

Greenberg

Lady Dynamite (season 2)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir (season 1)

Mea Culpa



Available November 13

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary

Available November 14

DeRay Davis: How To Act Black

Hickok

Available November 15

Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas

Point Break

Available November 16

Green Zone

Midnight Run

The Case for Christ

Available November 17

Marvel’s The Punisher

A Christmas Prince

Longmire (season 6)

Luna Petunia (season 3)

A Shot in the Dark (season 1)

Spirit: Riding Free (season 3)

Stretch Armstrong and the Flex Fighters (season 1)

Available November 21

Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers

Saving Capitalism

Available November 22

Cherry Pop



Available November 23

Bushwick

Deep

Field of Dreams

Religion of Sports (season 1)

The Dilemma

Available November 24

Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA (season 1)

Cuba and the Cameraman

The Girl from the Song

The Many Faces of Ito (season 1)



Available November 27

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic (season 7)

Available November 28

Glitch (season 2)

Good Morning Call (season 2)

Prison Playbook (season 1)

Available November 30

State of Play