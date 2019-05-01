Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in May

Wine Country

Amy Poehler recruits a cast of SNL powerhouses—including Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph and Ana Gasteyer—for her Bridesmaids-esque directorial debut, inspired by her own boozy adventures in the Napa Valley. The ladies play a group of long-time friends spending a tipsy 50th-birthday weekend in California wine country. As the chardonnay flows, secrets and tensions from the past begin to surface, forcing the women to reevaluate their friendship. May 10.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Three decades after the notorious serial killer Ted Bundy was executed, he’s having a serious pop culture moment. After the success of the four-part docuseries Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, Netflix secured rights to this Bundy biopic, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year. Zac Efron sheds his High School Musical wholesomeness as the disturbingly charming Bundy, while Lily Collins plays his steadfast lover, who stood by him throughout his trial. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile ops for psychological suspense over horror-flick gore to offer an unsettling look at the manipulation and deception Bundy inflicted on those closest to him. May 3.

Dead to Me

Christina Applegate stars in this dark comic series about a woman mourning the death of her fiancée. She strikes up a friendship with a fellow widow in her support group (played by Linda Cardellini), but things take a turn when she learns about her new pal’s shocking criminal past. The twisted comedy is created by comedian Liz Feldman, with veteran funny men Will Ferrell and Adam McKay as executive producers. May 3.

The Last Summer

Riverdale star KJ Apa goes up against Noah Centineo for the title of Netflix’s top heartthrob. He stars alongside Good Trouble’s Maia Mitchell in this feel-good coming-of-age romance about a high-schooler who has one last chance to make a move on his long-time crush before he moves away for college. May 3.

Also coming to Netflix this month

Available May 1

The 100: Season 6

Jane The Virgin: Season 5

Knock Down The House

Munafik 2

Aloha

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Blackhat

Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Fifty Shades of Grey

Get Out

Identity Thief

Loser

Lost in Translation

Obsessed

Psycho (1960)

Psycho (1998)

Psycho II (1983)

Unbroken

Wildlife

Available May 2

Colony: Season 3

The Flash: Season 5

Available May 3

A Pesar De Todo

All In My Family

Alles ist gut

Flinch

Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage

Tuca & Bertie

Undercover

Available May 4

Like Arrows

Available May 6

Abyss

Available May 8

Lucifer: Season 4

Available May 10

Dry Martina

Easy: Season 3

Gente que viene y bah

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2

iZombie: Season 5

Jailbirds

ReMastered: The Lion’s Share

Shéhérazade

The Society

Available May 12

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3

Available May 13

Malibu Rescue

Available May 14

revisions

Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate

Weed The People

Available May 15

Call the Midwife: Series 8

Dennis and Gnasher: Unleashed!

Spring Breakers

Available May 16

Good Sam

Into the Forest

Available May 17

1994: Limited Series

It’s Bruno

The House

Maria

Morir para contar

Nailed It!: Season 3

See You Yesterday

The Rain: Season 2

Well Intended Love

White Gold: Season 2

Available May 20

Ben Is Back

Mission: Impossible 6

Prince of Peoria: Part 2

Rough Night

Available May 21

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

Available May 22

A Tale of Two Kitchens

One Night in Spring

The Boss Baby

Available May 23

Ballerina

Slasher: Solstice

Available May 24

After Maria

Alta Mar

Joy

Rim of the World

She’s Gotta Have It: Season 2

The Perfection

WHAT / IF

Available May 27

Historical Roasts

Available May 28

Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Available May 29

Animal Kingdom: Season 3

Available May 30

Chopsticks

Available May 31

Always Be My Maybe

Bad Blood: Season 2

Black Spot: Season 2

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 6

Good Girls: Season 2

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)

Jugar con fuego

Killer Ratings

Vis a vis

When They See Us

Leaving Netflix this month

Office Christmas Party (May 1)

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (May 1)

Love Actually (May 7)

Scent of a Woman (May 7)

Switched at Birth: Seasons 1-5 (May 11)

Drugs, Inc.: Season 3-4 (May 11)