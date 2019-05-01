Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in May
Wine Country
Amy Poehler recruits a cast of SNL powerhouses—including Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph and Ana Gasteyer—for her Bridesmaids-esque directorial debut, inspired by her own boozy adventures in the Napa Valley. The ladies play a group of long-time friends spending a tipsy 50th-birthday weekend in California wine country. As the chardonnay flows, secrets and tensions from the past begin to surface, forcing the women to reevaluate their friendship. May 10.
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Three decades after the notorious serial killer Ted Bundy was executed, he’s having a serious pop culture moment. After the success of the four-part docuseries Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, Netflix secured rights to this Bundy biopic, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year. Zac Efron sheds his High School Musical wholesomeness as the disturbingly charming Bundy, while Lily Collins plays his steadfast lover, who stood by him throughout his trial. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile ops for psychological suspense over horror-flick gore to offer an unsettling look at the manipulation and deception Bundy inflicted on those closest to him. May 3.
Dead to Me
Christina Applegate stars in this dark comic series about a woman mourning the death of her fiancée. She strikes up a friendship with a fellow widow in her support group (played by Linda Cardellini), but things take a turn when she learns about her new pal’s shocking criminal past. The twisted comedy is created by comedian Liz Feldman, with veteran funny men Will Ferrell and Adam McKay as executive producers. May 3.
The Last Summer
Riverdale star KJ Apa goes up against Noah Centineo for the title of Netflix’s top heartthrob. He stars alongside Good Trouble’s Maia Mitchell in this feel-good coming-of-age romance about a high-schooler who has one last chance to make a move on his long-time crush before he moves away for college. May 3.
Also coming to Netflix this month
Available May 1
The 100: Season 6
Jane The Virgin: Season 5
Knock Down The House
Munafik 2
Aloha
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Blackhat
Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
Fifty Shades of Grey
Get Out
Identity Thief
Loser
Lost in Translation
Obsessed
Psycho (1960)
Psycho (1998)
Psycho II (1983)
Unbroken
Wildlife
Available May 2
Colony: Season 3
The Flash: Season 5
Available May 3
A Pesar De Todo
All In My Family
Alles ist gut
Flinch
Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage
Tuca & Bertie
Undercover
Available May 4
Like Arrows
Available May 6
Abyss
Available May 8
Lucifer: Season 4
Available May 10
Dry Martina
Easy: Season 3
Gente que viene y bah
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2
iZombie: Season 5
Jailbirds
ReMastered: The Lion’s Share
Shéhérazade
The Society
Available May 12
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3
Available May 13
Malibu Rescue
Available May 14
revisions
Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate
Weed The People
Available May 15
Call the Midwife: Series 8
Dennis and Gnasher: Unleashed!
Spring Breakers
Available May 16
Good Sam
Into the Forest
Available May 17
1994: Limited Series
It’s Bruno
The House
Maria
Morir para contar
Nailed It!: Season 3
See You Yesterday
The Rain: Season 2
Well Intended Love
White Gold: Season 2
Available May 20
Ben Is Back
Mission: Impossible 6
Prince of Peoria: Part 2
Rough Night
Available May 21
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
Available May 22
A Tale of Two Kitchens
One Night in Spring
The Boss Baby
Available May 23
Ballerina
Slasher: Solstice
Available May 24
After Maria
Alta Mar
Joy
Rim of the World
She’s Gotta Have It: Season 2
The Perfection
WHAT / IF
Available May 27
Historical Roasts
Available May 28
Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Available May 29
Animal Kingdom: Season 3
Available May 30
Chopsticks
Available May 31
Always Be My Maybe
Bad Blood: Season 2
Black Spot: Season 2
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 6
Good Girls: Season 2
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)
Jugar con fuego
Killer Ratings
Vis a vis
When They See Us
Leaving Netflix this month
Office Christmas Party (May 1)
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (May 1)
Love Actually (May 7)
Scent of a Woman (May 7)
Switched at Birth: Seasons 1-5 (May 11)
Drugs, Inc.: Season 3-4 (May 11)