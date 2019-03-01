Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in March

The Boy who Harnessed the Wind

Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave) makes his directing and screenwriting debut with this inspiring true tale. Based on a memoir of the same name by engineer William Kamkwamba, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind is set during a deadly famine in Malawi in the early 2000s. When Kamkwamba’s family can no longer afford to send him to school, the 14-year-old begins spending his days reading in the local library. Inspired by some of history’s greatest inventors, he uses discarded tractor and bicycle parts to construct electricity-generating windmills—and save his impoverished town. March 1.

Queer Eye, season 3

The Fab Five are bidding Atlanta farewell and heading to Kansas City for the third season of their heart-tugging makeover series. Their mission remains the same: helping ordinary people learn how to be their best selves. While previous seasons focused on male subjects, the new episodes feature an equal number of men and women. (And, for the first time, the gang will make over a gay woman.) March 15.

Love, Death and Robots

Directors David Fincher (Fight Club, Gone Girl) and Tim Miller (Deadpool) sound like an odd pairing on paper, but their wildly contrasting cinematic styles—psychological brain benders versus action-packed parodies—make for the perfect genre-blending anthology. Their adults-only animated series is Rick and Morty meets Ren and Stimpy—but broodier. Each episode was shot using a different animation technique, and no topic is off-limits. Expect sex, demons, cyborg thieves, super-powered soldiers, murder and space travel along with the titular love, death and robots. March 15.

The Highway Men

Bonnie and Clyde are the archetype for young, glamorous outlaws, but this film focuses on their considerably less sexy captors: former Texas rangers Frank Hamer (Kevin Costner) and Maney Gault (Woody Harrelson). The Highwaymen flips the script, taking a closer look at the old-school detective methods used to track down one of America’s most notorious crime duos. March 29.

Triple Frontier

Ben Affleck stars as an ex-military badass in this new thriller about a mission gone wrong. After serving their country for years, with nothing but bullet wounds to show for it, a retired group of Special Forces operatives use their army training for their own personal benefit. What starts as a plan to take down one of South America’s largest drug cartels—and pocket over $100 million in cash—quickly turns into a fight for survival. The cast includes Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal. March 13.

Eighth Grade

In comedian Bo Burnham’s acclaimed directorial debut, Kayla (Elsie Fisher), a socially awkward middle-schooler who passes her time by making motivational videos on YouTube, is finishing her final week of eighth grade at a public school in New York. There are no shocking plot twists or gossipy scandals, but the film received acclaim for being the first movie to accurately represent youth culture in the digital age. It chronicles the very real pressures tied up in social media, sexuality and fitting in. March 1.

McQueen

At the peak of his career, couture icon Alexander McQueen took his own life one day before his mother’s funeral in 2010. In this emotional documentary, directors Peter Ettedgui (whose father was one of McQueen’s first buyers) and Ian Bonhôte chronicle McQueen’s legacy, from his early days working as an apprentice at Andersona and Sheppard, to his rise to rebel runway star, to his descent into substance abuse and depression. It’s a staggering tribute to one of the 20th century’s greatest designers, painting McQueen not only as an imaginative artist who weaved magic into every one of his creations, but as someone who redefined fashion as an outlet of wonderfully weird self expression. March 29.

Also coming to Netflix this month

Available March 1

A Monster Calls

Budapest

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians

Dog Days

La La Land

Larva Island: Season 2

Losers

PAW Patrol: Season 5

River’s Edge

Space Jam

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Dark Knight Rises

The Girl on the Train

Your Son

Available March 2

Romance is a Bonus Book

Available March 3

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2

Available March 5

Disney’s Christopher Robin

Life

Available March 6

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Happy Gilmore

Lucy

Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2

Available March 7

The Order

Available March 8

After Life

Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!

Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3

Immortals

Juanita

Shadow

Walk. Ride. Rodeo.

Available March 11

Timeless: Season 2

Available March 12

Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6

Available March 15

Arrested Development: Season 5

Burn Out

Dry Martina

Girl

If I Hadn’t Met You

Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2

Paskal

Robozuna: Season 2

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 10

Turn Up Charlie

YooHoo to the Rescue

Available March 16

Green Door

Available March 19

Amy Schumer Growing

Available March 20

Smurfs: The Lost Village

Available March 21

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend

Available March 22

Carlo & Malik

Charlie’s Colorforms City

Delhi Crime

Historia de un crimen: Colosio

Mirage

Most Beautiful Thing

ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre

Selling Sunset

The Death of Stalin

The Dirt

Available March 23

Kubo and the Two Strings

Available March 26

Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid

Available March 28

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2

Jane the Virgin: Season 5

Suits: Season 7 (New Episodes)

Available March 29

15 August

Bayoneta

Osmosis

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3

The Legend of Cocaine Island

Traitors

Available March 31

El sabor de las margaritas

Love, Rosie

Snowpiercer

The Giver

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club

Leaving Netflix this month

A Million Ways to Die in the West (March 5)

Bridesmaids (March 5)

Fear (March 5)

National Lampoon’s Animal House (March 5)

Neighbors (March 5)

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (March 18)

Blade: Trinity (March 31)

Clerks 2 (March 31)

Hairspray (March 31)

Hanna (March 31)

Lucky Number Slevin (March 31)

Men in Black 3 (March 31)

Party of Five: Seasons 1-6 (March 31)

The Back-Up Plan (March 31)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (March 31)