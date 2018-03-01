Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in March
A monthly breakdown of the movies and TV shows we're most excited to see on Netflix
Alias Grace
Alias Grace premiered days after another Atwood adaptation, The Handmaid’s Tale, swept the Emmys. In other words, it had a tough act to follow. It more than stands on its own thanks to masterly writing from Sarah Polley, brilliant directing from Mary Harron and a standout performance from Sarah Gadon. She plays Grace Marks, a meek Irish maid accused of double murder in 1840s Richmond Hill. Keep an eye out for southern Ontario locations like the Kingston Pentitentiary, Black Creek Pioneer Village and the Peel Art Gallery Museum and Archives (plus a cameo from Atwood herself). March 29.
Marvel’s Jessica Jones
The first season of Jessica Jones broke new ground for superhero sagas. It portrayed its (female!) protagonist—a hard-drinking, leather jacket–wearing ex-crimefighter—as not only a hero but also a victim, still trying to escape the grasp of a mind-controlling villain who’d raped and manipulated her. Krysten Ritter’s jaded depiction of Jones lends an irreverent edge to the otherwise heavy watch, and, in season two, she keeps up the femme fatale streak as she attempts to uncover the truth about her past. March 8.
Wind River
Taylor Sheridan wrote Sicario and Hell or High Water, two of the most gripping thrillers to hit theatres in recent years. He delivers another suspenseful gem in Wind River, a murder mystery set on a remote Native American reservation in Wyoming. When a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agent (Jeremy Renner) finds the body of an 18-year-old Indigenous woman in the tundra, he teams up with an out-of-place FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen) to find her killer. Their hunt turns into a twist-filled tale about the lingering effects of colonization, sexual assault and life on the reservation. March 9.
Collateral
Pizza delivery featured prominently in the most brutal episode of Black Mirror’s fourth season. It’s also the inciting action in the new BBC and Netflix crime procedural, Collateral. Carey Mulligan stars as a detective charged with solving the murder of a delivery driver in London, a killing that becomes more complex when she uncovers racial and religious motivations. It’s a binge-worthy British drama in the vein of The Fall and Broadchurch (that show’s third season hits Netflix on March 5.) March 9.
Wild Wild Country
In 1981, an Indian mystic named Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh founded a utopian community in rural Oregon, where his faithful could live in peace, practicing meditation and free love in red robes. Trouble was, the locals took exception and violently threatened their new-age neighbours, sparking a conflict that transformed the pacifist cult into an armed resistance. Through interviews with Rajneesh’s adherents and other players, the six-episode documentary series Wild Wild Country revisits a bizarre chapter of American history filled with standoffs, poisonings and mass delusion. March 16.
Also coming to Netflix this month
Available March 1
Sisters
2 Fast 2 Furious
Adel Karam: Live from Beirut
Casino
Fast and Furious
Fast Five
Love Beats Rhymes
RuPaul’s Drag Race (season nine)
Sleeping With Other People
Steve Jobs
Stomp the Yard
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The Forest
The Rundown
The Tale of Despereaux
True to the Game
Available March 2
Girls Incorporated (season one)
Voltron: Legendary Defender (season five)
Available March 3
The Stanford Prison Experiment
Available March 4
Expedition China
Available March 5
Broadchurch (season three)
The Brothers Grimm
Available March 6
Benji (1974)
Borderliner (season one)
The Brothers Grimsby
Benji: Off the Leash
For the Love of Benji
Gad Elmaleh: American Dream
Available March 8
Ladies First
Available March 9
My Next Guests Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai
Nailed It (season one)
Love (season three)
The Outsiders
Transformers: The Last Knight
Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (season two)
Available March 12
Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Troy: The Odyssey
What to Expect When You’re Expecting
Available March 13
Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout
St. Vincent
Ricky Gervais: Humanity
Terrace House: Opening New Doors (part one)
Available March 15
Before the Flood
Tabula Rasa (season one)
The Hollywood Masters (season two)
Available March 16
Edha (season one)
Benji (2018)
Hitman’s Bodyguard
On My Block (season one)
Spirit Riding Free (season four)
Take Your Pills
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter
Available March 20
The Standups (season two)
Available March 21
Bob the Builder: Mega Machines
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (season three)
Available March 23
Requiem (season one)
Alexa and Katie (season one)
Race
Dinotrux Supercharged (season two)
Game Over, Man!
Layla M.
Roxanne Roxanne
Santa Clarita Diet (season two)
The Mechanism (season one)
Swordgai the Animation (part one)
Available March 29
Pride and Prejudice and Zombies
Available March 30
A Series of Unfortunate Events (season two)
Eye in the Sky
First Match
Happy Anniversary
Trailer Park Boys (season 12)
The Titan
Trump: An American Dream
Rapture (season one)
Available March 31
A Walk Among the Tombstones
Bewitched
Catfish
Clerks 2
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Hairspray
RV
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Fifth Element
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Hanna
Let Me In
Lucky Number Slevin
Pandorum
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
The Back-Up Plan
The Crazies
The Man
Winter’s Bone
You Me Her (seasons one to three)
Leaving Netflix this month
12 Years a Slave (March 1)
Heartland (March 1)
Prison Break (March 4)
Angel (March 4)
Roswell (March 4)
The Finest Hours (March 6)
Daddy’s Home (March 9)
The Godfather, Parts I, II and III (March 16)
Zootopia (March 20)
Zoolander 2 (March 31)