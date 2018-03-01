Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in March

Alias Grace

Alias Grace premiered days after another Atwood adaptation, The Handmaid’s Tale, swept the Emmys. In other words, it had a tough act to follow. It more than stands on its own thanks to masterly writing from Sarah Polley, brilliant directing from Mary Harron and a standout performance from Sarah Gadon. She plays Grace Marks, a meek Irish maid accused of double murder in 1840s Richmond Hill. Keep an eye out for southern Ontario locations like the Kingston Pentitentiary, Black Creek Pioneer Village and the Peel Art Gallery Museum and Archives (plus a cameo from Atwood herself). March 29.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones

The first season of Jessica Jones broke new ground for superhero sagas. It portrayed its (female!) protagonist—a hard-drinking, leather jacket–wearing ex-crimefighter—as not only a hero but also a victim, still trying to escape the grasp of a mind-controlling villain who’d raped and manipulated her. Krysten Ritter’s jaded depiction of Jones lends an irreverent edge to the otherwise heavy watch, and, in season two, she keeps up the femme fatale streak as she attempts to uncover the truth about her past. March 8.

Wind River

Taylor Sheridan wrote Sicario and Hell or High Water, two of the most gripping thrillers to hit theatres in recent years. He delivers another suspenseful gem in Wind River, a murder mystery set on a remote Native American reservation in Wyoming. When a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agent (Jeremy Renner) finds the body of an 18-year-old Indigenous woman in the tundra, he teams up with an out-of-place FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen) to find her killer. Their hunt turns into a twist-filled tale about the lingering effects of colonization, sexual assault and life on the reservation. March 9.

Collateral

Pizza delivery featured prominently in the most brutal episode of Black Mirror’s fourth season. It’s also the inciting action in the new BBC and Netflix crime procedural, Collateral. Carey Mulligan stars as a detective charged with solving the murder of a delivery driver in London, a killing that becomes more complex when she uncovers racial and religious motivations. It’s a binge-worthy British drama in the vein of The Fall and Broadchurch (that show’s third season hits Netflix on March 5.) March 9.

Wild Wild Country

In 1981, an Indian mystic named Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh founded a utopian community in rural Oregon, where his faithful could live in peace, practicing meditation and free love in red robes. Trouble was, the locals took exception and violently threatened their new-age neighbours, sparking a conflict that transformed the pacifist cult into an armed resistance. Through interviews with Rajneesh’s adherents and other players, the six-episode documentary series Wild Wild Country revisits a bizarre chapter of American history filled with standoffs, poisonings and mass delusion. March 16.

Also coming to Netflix this month

Available March 1

Sisters

2 Fast 2 Furious

Adel Karam: Live from Beirut

Casino

Fast and Furious

Fast Five

Love Beats Rhymes

RuPaul’s Drag Race (season nine)

Sleeping With Other People

Steve Jobs

Stomp the Yard

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The Forest

The Rundown

The Tale of Despereaux

True to the Game

Available March 2

Girls Incorporated (season one)

Voltron: Legendary Defender (season five)

Available March 3

The Stanford Prison Experiment

Available March 4

Expedition China

Available March 5

Broadchurch (season three)

The Brothers Grimm

Available March 6

Benji (1974)

Borderliner (season one)

The Brothers Grimsby

Benji: Off the Leash

For the Love of Benji

Gad Elmaleh: American Dream

Available March 8

Ladies First

Available March 9

My Next Guests Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai

Nailed It (season one)

Love (season three)

The Outsiders

Transformers: The Last Knight

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (season two)

Available March 12

Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Troy: The Odyssey

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

Available March 13

Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout

St. Vincent

Ricky Gervais: Humanity

Terrace House: Opening New Doors (part one)

Available March 15

Before the Flood

Tabula Rasa (season one)

The Hollywood Masters (season two)

Available March 16

Edha (season one)

Benji (2018)

Hitman’s Bodyguard

On My Block (season one)

Spirit Riding Free (season four)

Take Your Pills

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter

Available March 20

The Standups (season two)

Available March 21

Bob the Builder: Mega Machines

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (season three)

Available March 23

Requiem (season one)

Alexa and Katie (season one)

Race

Dinotrux Supercharged (season two)

Game Over, Man!

Layla M.

Roxanne Roxanne

Santa Clarita Diet (season two)

The Mechanism (season one)

Swordgai the Animation (part one)

Available March 29

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies

Available March 30

A Series of Unfortunate Events (season two)

Eye in the Sky

First Match

Happy Anniversary

Trailer Park Boys (season 12)

The Titan

Trump: An American Dream

Rapture (season one)

Available March 31

A Walk Among the Tombstones

Bewitched

Catfish

Clerks 2

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hairspray

RV

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Fifth Element

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Hanna

Let Me In

Lucky Number Slevin

Pandorum

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The Back-Up Plan

The Crazies

The Man

Winter’s Bone

You Me Her (seasons one to three)

Leaving Netflix this month

12 Years a Slave (March 1)

Heartland (March 1)

Prison Break (March 4)

Angel (March 4)

Roswell (March 4)

The Finest Hours (March 6)

Daddy’s Home (March 9)

The Godfather, Parts I, II and III (March 16)

Zootopia (March 20)

Zoolander 2 (March 31)