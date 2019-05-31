Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in June
Black Mirror: Season 5
The fifth season of Charlie Brooker’s mind-bending dystopian anthology was pushed back for the choose-your-own adventure film Bandersnatch. Now it finally returns with a new batch of terrifying tech, unsettling characters and WTF plot twists. Miley Cyrus makes a cameo as a miserable pop star (not Hannah Montana); Andrew Scott (Fleabag‘s Hot Priest) plays a driver for an Uber-like platform whose life spirals out of control in a single day; and a fertility app throws Anthony Mackie’s relationship into limbo. June 5.
Murder Mystery
This Murder on the Orient Express–esque dark comedy reunites Adam Sandler with his Just Go With It co-star Jennifer Aniston. On a long-overdue anniversary trip to Europe, the unhappily married couple—a New York cop and his mystery novel–obsessed wife—meet elderly billionaire Malcolm Quince, who invites them to spend a few days on his luxurious yacht. Instead of lounging in the sun and getting buzzed off mimosas, they become prime suspects in a murder case and flee. June 7.
The Black Godfather
Dubbed “the Godfather of Black Music,” record producer Clarence Avant earned a reputation as a powerhouse negotiator during a time when racism ruled America. Under the guidance of Joe Glaser, Louis Armstrong’s long-time manager, he cultivated a slew of R&B and soul legends (including Tom Wilson, Sarah Vaughan and Jimmy Smith), established the first African-American-owned radio station in L.A., and dabbled in film as the producer of Paramount’s Save the Children. This career-spanning documentary, created by Academy Award nominee Reginald Hudlin, features interviews with an impressive list of Avant’s admirers—Quincy Jones, Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx, David Geffen, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama—who reflect on how he shaped the entertainment industry. June 7.
Tales of the City
In 1993, Armistead Maupin’s ever-popular Tales of the City novels were adapted into a miniseries that chronicled the life of Mary Ann (Laura Linney), a young secretary who travels to San Francisco at the hight of its drug-and-disco ’70s culture. Despite concerns surrounding the shows risqué themes (i.e. LGBT characters and lots of nudity), it earned PBS some of its highest ratings ever. Now, Netflix revisits Mary Ann in 2019, when she returns to San Francisco after 20 years away to reunite with the ex-husband and daughter she left behind. Ellen Page plays the daughter, joining original cast members Linney, Olympia Dukakis and Paul Gross. June 7.
The Chef Show
As a follow up to his 2014 film Chef, Jon Favreau reunites with superstar foodie Roy Choi to create a reality show spinoff about the agonies and ecstasies of cooking. The series includes a long list of A-list guests—including Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Tom Holland and David Chang—who join the duo to experiment with some of their favourite recipes. June 7.
Also coming to Netflix this month
Available June 1
Arthdal Chronicles
Oh, Ramona!
A Dog’s Purpose
Alien: Covenant
Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day
Apocalypse Now
Homefront
Inception
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Life in the Doghouse
Police Academy
Satan & Adam
Shoplifters
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Net
The Quake
Available June 3
Malibu Rescue: The Series
Available June 4
Baroness Von Sketch Show: Season 3
The Guilty
Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome
Available June 5
A Silent Voice
Babe
Couples Retreat
Do the Right Thing
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee Returns
Role Models
The Boy Next Door
The Breakfast Club
Vertigo
Available June 6
Alles ist gut
Available June 7
3%: Season 3
Designated Survivor: Season 3
Elisa & Marcela
I Am Mother
Rock My Heart
Super Monsters Monster Pets
Available June 8
The Edge of Seventeen
Available June 9
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Available June 11
Baby Driver
Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet
Available June 12
Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese
Available June 13
The 3rd Eye 2
Jinn
Kakegurui xx
Available June 14
Aggretsuko: Season 2
The Alcàsser Murders
Awake: The Million Dollar Game
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 3
Charité at War
Cinderella Pop
iZombie: Season 5
Leila
Life Overtakes Me
Unité 42
Available June 15
Taking Lives
THE MECHANIC
Available June 18
Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives
Available June 19
Beats
The Edge of Democracy
Mr. D: Season 8
Available June 20
Annabelle: Creation
Le Chant du Loup
Available June 21
Ad Vitam
Bolívar
The Casketeers: Season 2
The Confession Tapes: Season 2
Dark: Season 2
EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²
Girls Incarcerated: Season 2
GO! Live Your Way: Season 2
Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil
Mr. Iglesias
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Queen of the South: Season 3
The End of Evangelion
Available June 22
Marvel Studios The Avengers
Available June 24
Forest of Piano: Season 2
Available June 25
Mike Epps: Only One Mike
Available June 27
Answer for Heaven
Available June 28
7SEEDS
Dope: Season 3
Exhibit A
Instant Hotel: Season 2
Motown Magic: Season 2
Paquita Salas: Season 3
The Chosen One
Available June 30
Anne with an E: Season 2
Glee: Seasons 1-6
Leaving Netflix this Month
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist (June 1)
Wedding Crashers (June 1)
Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (June 5)
American Pie (June 5)