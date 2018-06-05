Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in June 2018

Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in June 2018

Stars Wars: The Last Jedi

Did the typical heist-flick shenanigans of Solo leave you underwhelmed? Then now is your chance to revisit Rian Johnson’s sublime (if polarizing) entry into the Star Wars saga, which centres on young Rey’s force-awakening boot camp with curmudgeonly retired Jedi Luke Skywalker—and her increasingly complicated psychic relationship with arch-nemesis Kylo Ren. Even Last Jedi naysayers can’t deny that the balletic lightsaber duel in Supreme Leader Snoke’s red lair is the most elegantly shot fight scene in the entire series. June 26.

GLOW

Lights! Camera! Spandex! Alison Brie’s turnbuckle-busting comedy—which follows the fictionalized exploits of the namesake all-female wrestling league—returns for a second round in the ring, promising bigger body slams and ozone-depleting quantities of hairspray. To whet your appetite for all things ’80s, watch the cast vamp its way through the Flashdance classic “Maniac” in the neon-tinted video above. June 29.

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

Sure, Drake got bodied hard by Pusha T this week, but there was once a time when high-profile rap beefs ended in bullets. The unsolved shooting deaths of rival rappers Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls in 1997 have yielded a cottage industry of investigative books and documentaries that attempt to solve the mystery of these infamous murders. This series takes the dramatized American Crime Story approach, depicting the once-friendly MCs’ souring relationship, and the L.A.P.D. detectives entrusted with cracking the case. June 18.

W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro

In this era of perpetual outrage and divisive rhetoric, comic W. Kamau Bell has emerged as a level-headed voice of reason—even when he’s getting up close and personal with white supremacists on his CNN travelogue show, United Shades of America. In this stand-up special, he draws upon his experiences as a black man in America to deliver cheeky but probing commentaries on race, politics and parenting in the Trump era. June 26.

Lady Bird

Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut was a darling of awards season this past winter, but summer is the ideal time of year to immerse yourself in this warm, coming-of-age dramedy about a precocious high school graduate (played with plucky aplomb by Saoirse Ronan) trying to forge her own path in life without the interference of her loving but domineering mother (Laurie Metcalf). June 3.

The Staircase

On December 9, 2001, novelist Michael Peterson called 911 to report that his wife, Kathleen, had fallen down a staircase in their home and died—but the subsequent investigation revealed that there was a lot more to the story than he was letting on. That phone call snowballed into one of the most sensational murder trials of the early 2000s, and yet, despite so much evidence to the contrary, Peterson and his children maintained his innocence through it all. But his conviction in 2003 was by no means the end of this saga: this documentary series packages an eight-episode miniseries that first aired in 2004 with a follow-up 2012 special and, now, three brand new episodes that update us on the latest twists and turns in this ongoing drama. June 8.

Available June 1

About a Boy

Anaconda

Baby Mama

Barbie: Video Game Hero

The Bone Collector

The Boxtrolls

Busted!

The Cave

Charlie Wilson’s War

Cinderella Man

The Disaster Artist

Gridiron Gang

Hail, Caesar!

The Indian Detective: Season 1

Jarhead

Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels

Monster High: Electrified

Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef

Monster High: New Ghoul at School

Monster High: Scaremester Collection

The Mothman Prophecies

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Notting Hill

November 13: Attack on Paris

Panic Room

Savages

Sense and Sensibility

Stealth

W1A: Season 3

Welcome to Monster High: The Origin Story

Available June 3

The Break with Michelle Wolf

Available June 5

Delirium

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok

Mr. D: Season 7

Available June 8

Sense8: The Series Finale

Alex Strangelove

Ali’s Wedding

All I See Is You

The Hollow

Marcella: Season 2

Treehouse Detectives

Available June 11

Lights Out

The Shallows

Available June 12

Champions

Available June 14

Marlon

Available June 15

The Ranch: Part 5

Lust Stories

Maktub

Set It Up

Sunday’s Illness

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6

Available June 16

Nostalgia

Available June 17

Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez

Available June 19

Kim’s Convenience: Season 2

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

Available June 22

Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2

Brain on Fire

Cooking on High

Derren Brown: Miracle

Desolation

Kaleidoscope

Starbuck

Available June 24

To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs)

The Last Laugh

Available June 26

Ghostbusters

Secret City

Available June 29

Nailed It!: Season 2

Bullet Head

Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits

Harvey Street Kids

Kiss Me First

La Forêt

Paquita Salas: Season 2

Recovery Boys

TAU

Available June 30

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory

Suburbicon

Leaving Netflix this month

The Grand Budapest Hotel

A Little Chaos

Born on the Fourth of July

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Doctor Dolittle

Fatal Attraction

The Great Outdoors

Ice Age: Collision Course

Independence Day: resurgence

Knocked Up

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War

Miami Vice

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life

Oz the Great and Powerful

Seventh Son

Sherlock: Series 3

Shutter Island

Smokin’ Aces

True Grit

Uncle Buck

Unlocking Sherlock

Varsity Blues