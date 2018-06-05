Movies and TV

Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in June 2018

Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in June 2018

By |  

By |  

Stars Wars: The Last Jedi

Did the typical heist-flick shenanigans of Solo leave you underwhelmed? Then now is your chance to revisit Rian Johnson’s sublime (if polarizing) entry into the Star Wars saga, which centres on young Rey’s force-awakening boot camp with curmudgeonly retired Jedi Luke Skywalker—and her increasingly complicated psychic relationship with arch-nemesis Kylo Ren. Even Last Jedi naysayers can’t deny that the balletic lightsaber duel in Supreme Leader Snoke’s red lair is the most elegantly shot fight scene in the entire series. June 26.

 

GLOW

Lights! Camera! Spandex! Alison Brie’s turnbuckle-busting comedy—which follows the fictionalized exploits of the namesake all-female wrestling league—returns for a second round in the ring, promising bigger body slams and ozone-depleting quantities of hairspray. To whet your appetite for all things ’80s, watch the cast vamp its way through the Flashdance classic “Maniac” in the neon-tinted video above. June 29.

 

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

Sure, Drake got bodied hard by Pusha T this week, but there was once a time when high-profile rap beefs ended in bullets. The unsolved shooting deaths of rival rappers Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls in 1997 have yielded a cottage industry of investigative books and documentaries that attempt to solve the mystery of these infamous murders. This series takes the dramatized American Crime Story approach, depicting the once-friendly MCs’ souring relationship, and the L.A.P.D. detectives entrusted with cracking the case. June 18.

 

W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro 

In this era of perpetual outrage and divisive rhetoric, comic W. Kamau Bell has emerged as a level-headed voice of reason—even when he’s getting up close and personal with white supremacists on his CNN travelogue show, United Shades of America. In this stand-up special, he draws upon his experiences as a black man in America to deliver cheeky but probing commentaries on race, politics and parenting in the Trump era. June 26.

 

Lady Bird

Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut was a darling of awards season this past winter, but summer is the ideal time of year to immerse yourself in this warm, coming-of-age dramedy about a precocious high school graduate (played with plucky aplomb by Saoirse Ronan) trying to forge her own path in life without the interference of her loving but domineering mother (Laurie Metcalf). June 3.

 

The Staircase

On December 9, 2001, novelist Michael Peterson called 911 to report that his wife, Kathleen, had fallen down a staircase in their home and died—but the subsequent investigation revealed that there was a lot more to the story than he was letting on. That phone call snowballed into one of the most sensational murder trials of the early 2000s, and yet, despite so much evidence to the contrary, Peterson and his children maintained his innocence through it all. But his conviction in 2003 was by no means the end of this saga: this documentary series packages an eight-episode miniseries that first aired in 2004 with a follow-up 2012 special and, now, three brand new episodes that update us on the latest twists and turns in this ongoing drama. June 8.

 

Available June 1

About a Boy
Anaconda
Baby Mama
Barbie: Video Game Hero
The Bone Collector
The Boxtrolls
Busted!
The Cave
Charlie Wilson’s War
Cinderella Man
The Disaster Artist
Gridiron Gang
Hail, Caesar!
The Indian Detective: Season 1
Jarhead
Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
Monster High: Electrified
Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef
Monster High: New Ghoul at School
Monster High: Scaremester Collection
The Mothman Prophecies
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Notting Hill
November 13: Attack on Paris 
Panic Room
Savages
Sense and Sensibility
Stealth
W1A: Season 3
Welcome to Monster High: The Origin Story

Available June 3

The Break with Michelle Wolf

Available June 5

Delirium
Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok
Mr. D: Season 7

 

Available June 8

Sense8: The Series Finale
Alex Strangelove
Ali’s Wedding 
All I See Is You
The Hollow 
Marcella: Season 2
Treehouse Detectives 

Available June 11

Lights Out
The Shallows

Available June 12

Champions

Available June 14

Marlon

 

Available June 15

The Ranch: Part 5
Lust Stories 
Maktub 
Set It Up 
Sunday’s Illness 
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6 

Available June 16

Nostalgia

Available June 17

Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez 

Available June 19

Kim’s Convenience: Season 2
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

 

Available June 22

Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2 
Brain on Fire 
Cooking on High 
Derren Brown: Miracle 
Desolation
Kaleidoscope
Starbuck

Available June 24

To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs) 
The Last Laugh

Available June 26

Ghostbusters
Secret City

 

Available June 29

Nailed It!: Season 2 
Bullet Head
Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits
Harvey Street Kids 
Kiss Me First
La Forêt 
Paquita Salas: Season 2 
Recovery Boys 
TAU 

Available June 30

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory 
Suburbicon

 

Leaving Netflix this month

The Grand Budapest Hotel
A Little Chaos
Born on the Fourth of July
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Doctor Dolittle
Fatal Attraction
The Great Outdoors
Ice Age: Collision Course
Independence Day: resurgence
Knocked Up
Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War
Miami Vice
Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life
Oz the Great and Powerful
Seventh Son
Sherlock: Series 3
Shutter Island
Smokin’ Aces
True Grit
Uncle Buck
Unlocking Sherlock
Varsity Blues

Topics:

 

Big Stories

Crime

He wanted to make his fortune flipping houses in Toronto—and wound up killing his partner over a $1.6-million debt

Life

My mom was on welfare, my dad was a hippie, and my grandparents were two of the richest people in Toronto

City

The Faces of Yonge & Finch

Crime

What do you call it when you don’t consent to sex, but don’t not consent?

City

This woman waited 47 hours for surgery with broken bones, cracked ribs and internal bleeding

Life

I lost my job, my home and my marriage to heroin