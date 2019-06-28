Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in July
Stranger Things: Season 3
The kids from Hawkins, Indiana, are back, this time as a crew of hormone-crazed (but still fearless) teens. The much-anticipated new season brings the action to the summer of 1985—a year after we saw a baby-faced Dustin and badass Eleven rescue Will and close the gate to the Upside Down. With school out, the gang is gearing up for a few months of bonfires, pools hangs and amusement parks trips, only to discover that the trans-dimensional Demogorgon may have attached itself to a new host. Now it’s not just a threat to the people of Hawkins, but to the entire planet. The new season also has three new characters joining the cast: a new smooth-talking mayor (played by Cary Elwes, best known as Wesley from The Princess Bride), a sexist middle-aged reporter (Jake Busey) and a sweet old lady next door. Still no sign of Barb, though. July 4.
Queer Eye: Season 4
At the dawn Trump era, a show about five fierce gay guys went a long way to restore the world’s faith in America. The Fab Five return to Kansas City for another round of transformative makeovers and sob-inducing heart-to-hearts. If you end up binging all the new episodes in one sitting, fear not: filming for season 5 is already underway. July 19.
Orange is the New Black: Season 7
The Ladies of Litchfield are preparing to bid us—and each other—farewell as Orange is the New Black enters its last season. Piper was granted an early release, but adjusting to life on the outside isn’t as easy as she thought it would be: Alex (her now wife) is still behind bars, her new office job turns out to be even more boring than sitting in a cell and her old “friends” treat her like a criminal. Back in prison, there are plenty of threads to tie up before the grand finale: Will Lorna have a baby boy or a girl? Will Daya work through her drug addiction? And will Taystee get a life sentence for Piscatella’s murder—or face the electric chair? July 26.
Typewriter
The Haunting of Hill House meets Ghostbusters in Netflix’s latest Indian series. Set and filmed in the beach region of Goa, Typewriter tells the story of three friends (and Peter Venkman wannabes) who stumble across a haunted book in an old villa. When strange things start happening around them—typewriter keys clicking away by themselves, loud noises and a chain of mysterious deaths—the kids suspect a ghost is terrorizing the neighbourhood and set out to capture it. July 19.
Suits, Season 8
Filming is already underway for the final season of Suits (so watch for a blazer-sporting Sarah Rafferty on your meanderings through the city), but since the new episodes don’t premiere until mid-July, there’s plenty of time to re-watch season 8. To distract from the glaring absence of Patrick J. Adams and the Duchess of Sussex, the show’s producers have ramped up the drama: there’s a new conniving lawyer in town (played by Grey’s Anatomy star Katherine Heigl), Sheila is pregnant, Katrina is in love with a married associate, and Donna and Harvey finally admit their feelings for each other. July 18.
Also coming to Netflix this month
Available July 1
Designated Survivor: 60 Days
Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room
Cafarnaúm
From Dusk Till Dawn
Ghostbusters
Girlfight
Jackie Brown
Jumanji
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Life as We Know It
Midnight Express
Mike Tyson Mysteries: Season 4
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Swiped
The Fate of the Furious
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2
War Against Women
War for the Planet of the Apes
Available July 2
Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection
Bangkok Love Stories: Plead
Available July 3
The Blues Brothers
Dazed and Confused
The Kingdom
The Last Czars
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The Scorpion King
Sea of Love
Vox Lux
Yummy Mummies: Season 2
Available July 4
Kakegurui: Season 2
Available July 6
Free Rein: Season 3
Sicilian Ghost Story
Available July 8
The Emoji Movie
Available July 9
Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns
Available July 10
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Family Reunion
Parchís: El documental
Available July 11
Cities of Last Things
Available July 12
3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2
4 latas
Blown Away
Bonus Family: Season 3
Extreme Engagement
Kidnapping Stella
Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1
Point Blank
Taco Chronicles
Available July 15
American History X
Hall Pass
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 1
Available July 16
Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein
Available July 17
Pinky Malinky: Part 3
Available July 18
Secret Obsession
Suits: Season 8
Available July 19
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3
La casa de papel: Part 3
Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2
SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac
Typewriter
Available July 24
The Great Hack
Available July 25
Another Life
Available July 26
Anna and the Apocalypse
Boi
Girls With Balls
My First First Love: Season 2
Nobody’s Fool
The Son
Sugar Rush: Season 2
The Worst Witch: Season 3
Available July 30
Hot Summer Nights
Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?
Available July 31
Kengan Ashura: Part l
The Letdown: Season 2
The Red Sea Diving Resort
Leaving Netflix this month
Bring It On (July 2)
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (July 2)
The Bourne Identity (July 2)
The Bourne Legacy (July 2)
The Bourne Supremacy (July 2)
The Bourne Ultimatum (July 2)
The Holiday (July 14)
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8 (July 15)
Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy (July 24)