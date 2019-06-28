Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in July

Stranger Things: Season 3

The kids from Hawkins, Indiana, are back, this time as a crew of hormone-crazed (but still fearless) teens. The much-anticipated new season brings the action to the summer of 1985—a year after we saw a baby-faced Dustin and badass Eleven rescue Will and close the gate to the Upside Down. With school out, the gang is gearing up for a few months of bonfires, pools hangs and amusement parks trips, only to discover that the trans-dimensional Demogorgon may have attached itself to a new host. Now it’s not just a threat to the people of Hawkins, but to the entire planet. The new season also has three new characters joining the cast: a new smooth-talking mayor (played by Cary Elwes, best known as Wesley from The Princess Bride), a sexist middle-aged reporter (Jake Busey) and a sweet old lady next door. Still no sign of Barb, though. July 4.

Queer Eye: Season 4

At the dawn Trump era, a show about five fierce gay guys went a long way to restore the world’s faith in America. The Fab Five return to Kansas City for another round of transformative makeovers and sob-inducing heart-to-hearts. If you end up binging all the new episodes in one sitting, fear not: filming for season 5 is already underway. July 19.

Orange is the New Black: Season 7

The Ladies of Litchfield are preparing to bid us—and each other—farewell as Orange is the New Black enters its last season. Piper was granted an early release, but adjusting to life on the outside isn’t as easy as she thought it would be: Alex (her now wife) is still behind bars, her new office job turns out to be even more boring than sitting in a cell and her old “friends” treat her like a criminal. Back in prison, there are plenty of threads to tie up before the grand finale: Will Lorna have a baby boy or a girl? Will Daya work through her drug addiction? And will Taystee get a life sentence for Piscatella’s murder—or face the electric chair? July 26.

Typewriter

The Haunting of Hill House meets Ghostbusters in Netflix’s latest Indian series. Set and filmed in the beach region of Goa, Typewriter tells the story of three friends (and Peter Venkman wannabes) who stumble across a haunted book in an old villa. When strange things start happening around them—typewriter keys clicking away by themselves, loud noises and a chain of mysterious deaths—the kids suspect a ghost is terrorizing the neighbourhood and set out to capture it. July 19.

Suits, Season 8

Filming is already underway for the final season of Suits (so watch for a blazer-sporting Sarah Rafferty on your meanderings through the city), but since the new episodes don’t premiere until mid-July, there’s plenty of time to re-watch season 8. To distract from the glaring absence of Patrick J. Adams and the Duchess of Sussex, the show’s producers have ramped up the drama: there’s a new conniving lawyer in town (played by Grey’s Anatomy star Katherine Heigl), Sheila is pregnant, Katrina is in love with a married associate, and Donna and Harvey finally admit their feelings for each other. July 18.

Also coming to Netflix this month

Available July 1

Designated Survivor: 60 Days

Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room

Cafarnaúm

From Dusk Till Dawn

Ghostbusters

Girlfight

Jackie Brown

Jumanji

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Life as We Know It

Midnight Express

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Season 4

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Swiped

The Fate of the Furious

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2

War Against Women

War for the Planet of the Apes

Available July 2

Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection

Bangkok Love Stories: Plead

Available July 3

The Blues Brothers

Dazed and Confused

The Kingdom

The Last Czars

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Scorpion King

Sea of Love

Vox Lux

Yummy Mummies: Season 2

Available July 4

Kakegurui: Season 2

Available July 6

Free Rein: Season 3

Sicilian Ghost Story

Available July 8

The Emoji Movie

Available July 9

Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns

Available July 10

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Family Reunion

Parchís: El documental

Available July 11

Cities of Last Things

Available July 12

3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2

4 latas

Blown Away

Bonus Family: Season 3

Extreme Engagement

Kidnapping Stella

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1

Point Blank

Taco Chronicles

Available July 15

American History X

Hall Pass

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 1

Available July 16

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein

Available July 17

Pinky Malinky: Part 3

Available July 18

Secret Obsession

Suits: Season 8

Available July 19

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3

La casa de papel: Part 3

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac

Typewriter

Available July 24

The Great Hack

Available July 25

Another Life

Available July 26

Anna and the Apocalypse

Boi

Girls With Balls

My First First Love: Season 2

Nobody’s Fool

The Son

Sugar Rush: Season 2

The Worst Witch: Season 3

Available July 30

Hot Summer Nights

Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?

Available July 31

Kengan Ashura: Part l

The Letdown: Season 2

The Red Sea Diving Resort

Leaving Netflix this month

Bring It On (July 2)

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (July 2)

The Bourne Identity (July 2)

The Bourne Legacy (July 2)

The Bourne Supremacy (July 2)

The Bourne Ultimatum (July 2)

The Holiday (July 14)

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8 (July 15)

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy (July 24)