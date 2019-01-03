Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in January

Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in January

Sex Education

Otis Milburn is the perfect portrait of an awkward adolescent: he’s shy, he knows next to nothing about girls, and his sex-therapist mother—played by the always brilliant Gillian Anderson—won’t stop talking about masturbation. Otis takes a dose of career inspiration from his mom, cashing in on his peers’ cluelessness by establishing an underground therapy clinic. As his high school’s unofficial sex guru, he finds himself scrambling to answer questions about a “wanking addiction,” out-of-control pubes and sexual identity. January 11.

A Series of Unfortunate Events, season 3

The 2004 movie adaptation of Lemony Snicket’s 13-book series was a bit of a flop. But Netflix swooped in and revived the story’s cinematic potential, sticking closely to the original story without losing its meta humour or quirks. Season two ended on a literal cliffhanger: the older siblings, Violet and Klaus, were sent tumbling down a mountain in a rogue circus kart, while the youngest Baudelaire orphan fell into the clutches of Count Olaf (played by an unrecognizable Neil Patrick Harris). In the final season, the orphan trio pieces together the mysterious death of their parents, all while doing what they do best: escaping death and outsmarting every adult who gets in their way. Available now.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, season 4 part 2

Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s beloved Netflix sitcom about an eccentric, happy-go-lucky cult escapee who restarts her life in New York City was put on hold mid-season while Fey produced her Tony-nominated Mean Girls musical on Broadway, but now it’s back on track for its series finale. The last episode of season four left off with Kimmy Schmidt (the indefatigable Ellie Kemper) being watched by mysterious spies. Their motives are unclear, but whatever they’re up to, it isn’t looking good for Kimmy and her zany friends. January 25.

Black Earth Rising

This eight-part thriller centring around the Rwandan genocide was a huge hit when it premiered on the BBC last fall. Created by Hugo Blick (The Honourable Woman, Shadow Line), known for his complex takes on global conspiracy theories, the show follows the story of Kate Ashby (played by Black Mirror‘s Michaela Coel), a Rwandan-born legal investigator who was rescued from the devastating aftermath of the genocide as a child. Now, she’s on a mission to prosecute some of the deadliest war criminals in the world. January 25.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

The cult-followed Japanese organizing consultant Marie Kondo has been an enthusiastic tidier since she was a kid. When all of her peers went to gym class, she would stay behind to organize the bookshelves in the classroom. Following the success of her best-selling 2014 book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, Kondo is making her TV debut as the host of a new reality show. In what’s essentially a Queer Eye meets Hoarders spinoff, Kondo shares her signature method of organizing—sorting one’s belongings into categories and tossing anything that doesn’t spark joy—with those in desperate need of some help. In the eight-episode season, she’ll visit a couple expecting a baby, a family trying to downsize their home and a grieving widow struggling to get rid of her husband’s old belongings. Available now.

Also coming to Netflix this Month

Available January 1

Across the Universe

Adrift

Bad Boys

Black Hawk Down

Blood Diamond

Comedians of the World

Daddy Day Care

Grown Ups 2

Loving

Mona Lisa Smile

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Pinky Malinky

Tears of the Sun

The Cable Guy

The Karate Kid Part II

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

XXX: State of the Union

Available January 2

A Quiet Place

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Red Dragon

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Available January 4

Lionheart

And Breathe Normally

Available January 9

GODZILLA The Planet Eater

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Available January 10

When Heroes Fly

Available January 11

Friends from College: Season 2

ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium

Solo

Titans

The Last Laugh

Available January 15

Revenger

Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry

The Reaping

Available January 18

Carmen Sandiego

Close

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

GIRL

Grace and Frankie: Season 5

IO

Soni

Trigger Warning with Killer Mike

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5

Available January 21

Book Club

Justice

Available January 24

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

Available January 25

Animas

Club de Cuervos: Season 4

Kingdom

Medici: The Magnificent

Available January 27

Z Nation: Season 5

Available January 29

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp

Available January 30

Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles 2

Available January 31

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Leaving Netflix this Month

Shrek (January 1)

Straight Outta Compton (January 1)

The Book of Life (January 1)

Suicide Squad (January 15)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (January 18)

Captain America: The First Avenger (January 25)

Arrival (January 28)