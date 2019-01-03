Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in January
Sex Education
Otis Milburn is the perfect portrait of an awkward adolescent: he’s shy, he knows next to nothing about girls, and his sex-therapist mother—played by the always brilliant Gillian Anderson—won’t stop talking about masturbation. Otis takes a dose of career inspiration from his mom, cashing in on his peers’ cluelessness by establishing an underground therapy clinic. As his high school’s unofficial sex guru, he finds himself scrambling to answer questions about a “wanking addiction,” out-of-control pubes and sexual identity. January 11.
A Series of Unfortunate Events, season 3
The 2004 movie adaptation of Lemony Snicket’s 13-book series was a bit of a flop. But Netflix swooped in and revived the story’s cinematic potential, sticking closely to the original story without losing its meta humour or quirks. Season two ended on a literal cliffhanger: the older siblings, Violet and Klaus, were sent tumbling down a mountain in a rogue circus kart, while the youngest Baudelaire orphan fell into the clutches of Count Olaf (played by an unrecognizable Neil Patrick Harris). In the final season, the orphan trio pieces together the mysterious death of their parents, all while doing what they do best: escaping death and outsmarting every adult who gets in their way. Available now.
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, season 4 part 2
Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s beloved Netflix sitcom about an eccentric, happy-go-lucky cult escapee who restarts her life in New York City was put on hold mid-season while Fey produced her Tony-nominated Mean Girls musical on Broadway, but now it’s back on track for its series finale. The last episode of season four left off with Kimmy Schmidt (the indefatigable Ellie Kemper) being watched by mysterious spies. Their motives are unclear, but whatever they’re up to, it isn’t looking good for Kimmy and her zany friends. January 25.
Black Earth Rising
This eight-part thriller centring around the Rwandan genocide was a huge hit when it premiered on the BBC last fall. Created by Hugo Blick (The Honourable Woman, Shadow Line), known for his complex takes on global conspiracy theories, the show follows the story of Kate Ashby (played by Black Mirror‘s Michaela Coel), a Rwandan-born legal investigator who was rescued from the devastating aftermath of the genocide as a child. Now, she’s on a mission to prosecute some of the deadliest war criminals in the world. January 25.
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
The cult-followed Japanese organizing consultant Marie Kondo has been an enthusiastic tidier since she was a kid. When all of her peers went to gym class, she would stay behind to organize the bookshelves in the classroom. Following the success of her best-selling 2014 book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, Kondo is making her TV debut as the host of a new reality show. In what’s essentially a Queer Eye meets Hoarders spinoff, Kondo shares her signature method of organizing—sorting one’s belongings into categories and tossing anything that doesn’t spark joy—with those in desperate need of some help. In the eight-episode season, she’ll visit a couple expecting a baby, a family trying to downsize their home and a grieving widow struggling to get rid of her husband’s old belongings. Available now.
Also coming to Netflix this Month
Available January 1
Across the Universe
Adrift
Bad Boys
Black Hawk Down
Blood Diamond
Comedians of the World
Daddy Day Care
Grown Ups 2
Loving
Mona Lisa Smile
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Pinky Malinky
Tears of the Sun
The Cable Guy
The Karate Kid Part II
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
XXX: State of the Union
Available January 2
A Quiet Place
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Red Dragon
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Legacy
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Available January 4
Lionheart
And Breathe Normally
Available January 9
GODZILLA The Planet Eater
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Available January 10
When Heroes Fly
Available January 11
Friends from College: Season 2
ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium
Solo
Titans
The Last Laugh
Available January 15
Revenger
Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry
The Reaping
Available January 18
Carmen Sandiego
Close
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
GIRL
Grace and Frankie: Season 5
IO
Soni
Trigger Warning with Killer Mike
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5
Available January 21
Book Club
Justice
Available January 24
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
Available January 25
Animas
Club de Cuervos: Season 4
Kingdom
Medici: The Magnificent
Available January 27
Z Nation: Season 5
Available January 29
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All
Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp
Available January 30
Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles 2
Available January 31
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Leaving Netflix this Month
Shrek (January 1)
Straight Outta Compton (January 1)
The Book of Life (January 1)
Suicide Squad (January 15)
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (January 18)
Captain America: The First Avenger (January 25)
Arrival (January 28)