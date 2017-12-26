Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in January

Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in January

Black Mirror

Charlie Brooker’s daring sci-fi series imagines dystopian futures filled with high-tech inventions, depraved characters and terrifying twists. The fourth season, due just before the New Year, delivers six new bizarre, unsettling and mind-blowing stories: a overprotective mother who monitors her daughter through a chip implanted in her head; a gamer who gets swallowed by a Star Trek–like VR experience; and a couple in a creepily controlling matchmaking experiment. Available December 29.

The Polka King

In the late 20th century, one name reigned supreme in polka: Jan Lewandowski. The Polish-American singer performed for presidents and the Pope, earned a Grammy nomination and toured relentlessly across the world—until authorities discovered that he’d been bilking his admiring fans out of millions of dollars. Jack Black stars as Lewandowski, bringing a goofy charm and unconvincing accent (remember Nacho Libre?) to the rise-and-fall biopic. It hits Netflix the same day as the related documentary The Man Who Would Be Polka King. Available January 12.

Babylon Berlin

A few months after its European premiere, this German period thriller hits English audiences. The series, set in 1920s Berlin, follows a detective whose case—busting a mafia-run pornography ring—quickly spirals out of control, forcing him to confront the bleak realities of interwar Germany: political unrest, unemployment, inflation. The show balances those heavy topics with plenty of seedy crime and sex, glimpses of a bustling nightlife scene and dazzling ’20s costumes. Available January 30.

Spotlight

The best older title coming to Netflix this month is undoubtedly Spotlight, a dramatization of the Boston Globe’s investigation into child sex abuse in the Catholic church. It won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2016 thanks to its snappy writing, its understated ensemble performance, and its amazingly accurate depiction of the inner workings of a newspaper. Available January 18.

The Babadook

In 2016, Netflix accidentally categorized this Australian horror flick as an LGBT film, inadvertently turning it into a seminal entry in the queer film canon. Now that it’s on Netflix Canada, a warning: the movie is nowhere near as quirky or lighthearted as the meme. It’s 95 minutes of pure psychological terror about a top-hatted monster who torments a single mother and her young son. Available January 1.

Also coming to Netflix this month

Available January 1

Anne With An E (season one)

13 Minutes

Age of Shadows

AlphaGo

Camp Cool Kids

Chonda Pierce: Enough

Dries

Eastsiders (season three)

Functional Fitness

Glacé (season one)

Lovesick (season three)

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Martin Luther: The Idea That Changed the World

Murder on the Cape

Not Alone

Open Season: Scared Silly

Penn and Teller: Fool Us (season one)

Planetarium

Splash and Bubbles (season one)

Super Dark Times

Superbad

The Layover

The Rehearsal

The Vault

Treasures From the Wreck of the Unbelievable

Unleashed

Available January 2

Shameless (season seven)

Cheapest Weddings (season one)

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Mustang Island

Rent

Zumbo’s Just Desserts (season one)

Available January 3

6 Days

A Ghost Story

Available January 5

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Collections

All Eyez on Me

Devilman Crybaby (season one)

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (season two)

Don Quixote: The Ingenious Gentleman of La Mancha

Rotten

Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part Two

Available January 6

House of Z

Killing Ground

The Journey

Available January 10

Alejandro Riaño Especial de Stand Up

Available January 12

Disjointed (part two)

Boyka: Undisputed

Somebody Feed Phil

The Man Who Would Be Polka King

Available January 14

Carol

Tom Segura: Disgraceful

Available January 15

Manolo: The Boy Who Mades Shoes for Lizards

Rip Tide

Unrest

Available January 16

Katt Williams: Great America

Helix (seasons one and two)



Available January 17

Arange y Sanint: Ríase El Show

Available January 18

Bad Day for the Cut

Dear White People

Kill the Messenger

Mr. Holmes

Mortdecai

The 5th Wave

Tiempos de Guerra (season one)

Available January 19

The Open House

Drug Lords (season one)

Grace and Frankie (season four)

In the Deep

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (season one)

Ven Helsing (season two)

Available January 23

Black Lightning (season one)

Todd Glass: Act Happy

Available January 24

Ricardo Quevedo: Hay Gente Así

The Good Catholic

Available January 25

Acts of Vengeance

Available January 26

Llama Llama (season one)

A Futile and Stupid Gesture

Dirty Money

One Day at a Time (season two)

Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich

The Adventures of Puss in Boots

Mau Nieto: Viviendo Sobrio… Desde el Bar

Available January 28

El Ministerio del Tiempo (season three)

Available January 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Patient Seventeen

The Force

Available January 30

Retribution (season one)

Available January 31

Cars 3