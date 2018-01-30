Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in February

A monthly breakdown of the movies and TV shows we're most excited to see on Netflix

Altered Carbon

Netflix’s ambitious new sci-fi saga is set centuries from now, when scientists have figured out how to transplant the human consciousness from one body to another. A mysterious, ultra-wealthy man uses the breakthrough to stick a criminal’s mind into a combat-ready shell and turn him into a lethal detective. The 10-episode thriller, based on Richard K. Morgan’s 2002 book of the same name, bursts with all the noir cyberpunk style of Blade Runner and taps one of the directors behind Game of Thrones. Available February 2.

Django Unchained

Django Unchained is classic Tarantino: stylish, crude and unbelievably bloody. The blaxploitation spaghetti western follows an antebellum bounty hunter who rescues and recruits a slave to help execute his latest target, a band of outlaw brothers. Clocking in at 165 minutes, it’s a dense, debauched epic with unforgettable performances by Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio and two Tarantino go-tos, Christoph Waltz and Samuel L. Jackson. Available February 15.

Everything Sucks!

Netflix hasn’t revealed much about Everything Sucks!, its coming-of-age comedy series set in 1990s Oregon. What we do know is that it’s a 10-episode series about two groups of high schoolers—the AV club and the drama kids—who team up to film a movie. Its amusingly nostalgic Pop-Up Video–style trailer is reason enough for us to give the show a shot. Available February 16.

Ugly Delicious

Noodle god David Chang (a.k.a. the chef behind Momofuku) regularly posts Instagram photos of his favourite dishes with the hashtag #uglydelicious. That’s the title of his new Netflix show, where he galavants Bourdain-style from restaurant to restaurant, country to country, in search of delicious—if not always visually appealing—comfort food. Chang gets celebrities, chefs and comedian (like Ali Wong, in the clip above) to tag along, turning the restaurant hop into a launchpad for candid and comical discussions about food, tradition and culture. Available February 23.

Nightcrawler

Jake Gyllenhaal has played some unsettling roles: a psychotic teenager in Donnie Darko, a serial killer–obsessed cartoonist in Zodiac, his own doppelgänger in Enemy. Perhaps none is as creepy as his character in Nightcrawler, an ambulance-chasing videographer who sells lurid accident and crime-scene footage to TV news stations. His performance as the soft-spoken, sunken-cheeked antihero is entrancing, like a car wreck from which you can’t look away. Available February 1.

Damnation

Fans of Godless should enjoy Damnation, another gritty, gun-slinging Netflix original series. This one’s set in Depression-era Iowa, where a pastor inspires his congregation of farmers to stage a rebellion against greedy bankers and government officials. Things are settled in typical Midwest fashion: with plenty of bullets. Available February 1.

Also coming to Netflix this month

Available February 1

42 Grams

About Time

American Fable

Apollo 13

Being John Malkovich

Blue Crush

Chef

Friday Night Lights

Ghost in the Shell

How the Beatles Changed the World

How to Be Single

In Good Company

John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken

Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution

Limitless

Lovesick

Moon

Oculus

Paint It Black

Powder (season one)

The Danish Girl

Ray

Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane

S.W.A.T.

Secret in Their Eyes

Série Noire (season one)

Take Me Home Tonight

The Mermaid

The Nutty Professor

The Strange Name Movie

The Theory of Everything

The Transporter Refueled

Under Arrest (season eight)

Z Nation (season four)

Available February 2

Coach Snoop (season one)

Homefront

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia (season one)

On Body and Soul

The Mindy Project (season six)

Available February 5

24: Legacy (season one)

Available February 6

Black Lightning (season one)

Fred Armisen: Standup for Drummers

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

Available February 7

Queer Eye (season one)

A Most Violent Year

Fun with Dick and Jane

Imposters (season one)

Midnight Special

Available February 9

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: George Clooney

Baywatch

Fate/Apocrypha (part two)

First Kill

Seeing Allred

The Ritual

The Trader (Sovdagari)

Available February 12

SAFE

Available February 13

Trophy

Available February 14

Greenhouse Academy (season two)

Love Per Square Foot

Available February 15

Re:Mind (season one)

2 Guns

Deep Undercover Collection (collection two)

Machine Gun Preacher

Snitch

The Heart of Man

The Intouchables

The Vatican Tapes

Unleashed

Available February 16

Dreamworks Dragons: Race to the Edge (season six)

First Team: Juventus FC (season one)

Irreplaceable You

Available February 17

Blood Money

Available February 18

The Final Year

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

Available February 19

Dismissed

FullMetal Alchemist

Mama

Available February 20

Bates Motel (season five)

The Frankenstein Chronicles (seasons one and two)

Available February 21

Forgotten

The Bachelors

Available February 23

Marseille (season two)

Mute

Seven Seconds (season one)

Available February 26

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Begin Again

People You May Know

The Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards

The Rift: Dark Side of the Moon

Winnie

Available February 27

Derren Brown: The Push

iZombie (season four)

Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish

Available February 28

Big Bear

Burnt

PAW Patrol (season four)

Leaving Netflix this month

Wayne’s World (February 2)

Eddie the Eagle (February 1)

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (February 1)

Tron: Legacy (February 1)

Mission: Impossible (February 9)

Saving Private Ryan (February 16)

The Intern (February 22)