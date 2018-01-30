Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in February
A monthly breakdown of the movies and TV shows we're most excited to see on Netflix
Altered Carbon
Netflix’s ambitious new sci-fi saga is set centuries from now, when scientists have figured out how to transplant the human consciousness from one body to another. A mysterious, ultra-wealthy man uses the breakthrough to stick a criminal’s mind into a combat-ready shell and turn him into a lethal detective. The 10-episode thriller, based on Richard K. Morgan’s 2002 book of the same name, bursts with all the noir cyberpunk style of Blade Runner and taps one of the directors behind Game of Thrones. Available February 2.
Django Unchained
Django Unchained is classic Tarantino: stylish, crude and unbelievably bloody. The blaxploitation spaghetti western follows an antebellum bounty hunter who rescues and recruits a slave to help execute his latest target, a band of outlaw brothers. Clocking in at 165 minutes, it’s a dense, debauched epic with unforgettable performances by Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio and two Tarantino go-tos, Christoph Waltz and Samuel L. Jackson. Available February 15.
Everything Sucks!
Netflix hasn’t revealed much about Everything Sucks!, its coming-of-age comedy series set in 1990s Oregon. What we do know is that it’s a 10-episode series about two groups of high schoolers—the AV club and the drama kids—who team up to film a movie. Its amusingly nostalgic Pop-Up Video–style trailer is reason enough for us to give the show a shot. Available February 16.
Ugly Delicious
Noodle god David Chang (a.k.a. the chef behind Momofuku) regularly posts Instagram photos of his favourite dishes with the hashtag #uglydelicious. That’s the title of his new Netflix show, where he galavants Bourdain-style from restaurant to restaurant, country to country, in search of delicious—if not always visually appealing—comfort food. Chang gets celebrities, chefs and comedian (like Ali Wong, in the clip above) to tag along, turning the restaurant hop into a launchpad for candid and comical discussions about food, tradition and culture. Available February 23.
Nightcrawler
Jake Gyllenhaal has played some unsettling roles: a psychotic teenager in Donnie Darko, a serial killer–obsessed cartoonist in Zodiac, his own doppelgänger in Enemy. Perhaps none is as creepy as his character in Nightcrawler, an ambulance-chasing videographer who sells lurid accident and crime-scene footage to TV news stations. His performance as the soft-spoken, sunken-cheeked antihero is entrancing, like a car wreck from which you can’t look away. Available February 1.
Damnation
Fans of Godless should enjoy Damnation, another gritty, gun-slinging Netflix original series. This one’s set in Depression-era Iowa, where a pastor inspires his congregation of farmers to stage a rebellion against greedy bankers and government officials. Things are settled in typical Midwest fashion: with plenty of bullets. Available February 1.
Also coming to Netflix this month
Available February 1
42 Grams
About Time
American Fable
Apollo 13
Being John Malkovich
Blue Crush
Chef
Friday Night Lights
Ghost in the Shell
How the Beatles Changed the World
How to Be Single
In Good Company
John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken
Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution
Limitless
Lovesick
Moon
Oculus
Paint It Black
Powder (season one)
The Danish Girl
Ray
Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane
S.W.A.T.
Secret in Their Eyes
Série Noire (season one)
Take Me Home Tonight
The Mermaid
The Nutty Professor
The Strange Name Movie
The Theory of Everything
The Transporter Refueled
Under Arrest (season eight)
Z Nation (season four)
Available February 2
Coach Snoop (season one)
Homefront
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia (season one)
On Body and Soul
The Mindy Project (season six)
Available February 5
24: Legacy (season one)
Available February 6
Black Lightning (season one)
Fred Armisen: Standup for Drummers
Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
Available February 7
Queer Eye (season one)
A Most Violent Year
Fun with Dick and Jane
Imposters (season one)
Midnight Special
Available February 9
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: George Clooney
Baywatch
Fate/Apocrypha (part two)
First Kill
Seeing Allred
The Ritual
The Trader (Sovdagari)
Available February 12
SAFE
Available February 13
Trophy
Available February 14
Greenhouse Academy (season two)
Love Per Square Foot
Available February 15
Re:Mind (season one)
2 Guns
Deep Undercover Collection (collection two)
Machine Gun Preacher
Snitch
The Heart of Man
The Intouchables
The Vatican Tapes
Unleashed
Available February 16
Dreamworks Dragons: Race to the Edge (season six)
First Team: Juventus FC (season one)
Irreplaceable You
Available February 17
Blood Money
Available February 18
The Final Year
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale
Available February 19
Dismissed
FullMetal Alchemist
Mama
Available February 20
Bates Motel (season five)
The Frankenstein Chronicles (seasons one and two)
Available February 21
Forgotten
The Bachelors
Available February 23
Marseille (season two)
Mute
Seven Seconds (season one)
Available February 26
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Begin Again
People You May Know
The Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards
The Rift: Dark Side of the Moon
Winnie
Available February 27
Derren Brown: The Push
iZombie (season four)
Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish
Available February 28
Big Bear
Burnt
PAW Patrol (season four)
Leaving Netflix this month
Wayne’s World (February 2)
Eddie the Eagle (February 1)
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (February 1)
Tron: Legacy (February 1)
Mission: Impossible (February 9)
Saving Private Ryan (February 16)
The Intern (February 22)