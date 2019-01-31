Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in February

Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in February

Russian Doll

Natasha Lyonne takes the premise of Groundhog Day and injects it with drugs, booze and her signature brash humour. Her new show, co-created alongside Leslye Headland (Sleeping With Other People) and Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation), tells the story of Nadia—a fiery New Yorker who gets stuck in a time warp at her 36th birthday party. Regardless of the precautions she takes, she can’t seem to avoid dying, repeatedly, in a multitude of ways: getting hit by a taxi, careening down a flight of stairs, picking the wrong elevator, cluelessly tumbling through a cellar door, the list goes on. Each time, she finds herself back at the beginning of the night. What started as another fun rager ends with Nadia confronting demons from her past and trying to fix her broken relationships. February 1.

Dirty John

Based on the popular L.A. Times podcast of the same name, Dirty John is a true crime series about online dating gone horribly wrong. Debra Newell (played by American Horror Story’s Connie Britton) is a successful single mother who meets John Meehan through a dating app. He’s a handsome doctor, he takes her out on romantic dates and he showers her with affection. Things seem too good to be true—and they are. Caught up in her whirlwind romance, Debra marries John just two months into their relationship. It isn’t until after they’ve said their vows that she begins to realize he isn’t the person he claimed to be. Little by little, she discovers he’s a con artist with a criminal past who wants to take all her money—and he doesn’t care how he gets it. February 14.

Velvet Buzzsaw

Jake Gyllenhaal stars as L.A. art critic Morf Vanderwalt in this gory, satirical horror flick, written and directed by Nightcrawler creator Dan Gilroy. Vanderwalt is the perfect art snob archetype: he has the thick-rimmed glasses, wears oddly patterned button-up shirts and oozes pretension from every pore. When a reclusive elderly neighbour suddenly dies, leaving behind 100 masterful oil paintings, Vanderwalt swoops in to sell them for a tidy profit. Soon, the buyers begin to die in mysterious and gruesome ways, and Vanderwal starts to think that the art is responsible. February 1.

High Flying Bird

This NBA drama, created by director Steven Soderbergh and written by Moonlight’s Tarell Alvin McCraney, was shot entirely on a trio of iPhones in just two weeks—though, you’d never know by watching it. (It isn’t the first time Soderbergh has opted for iPhone filmography: in 2017, he made headlines after revealing he shot the box office horror hit Unsane with nothing but an iPhone 7.) High Flying Bird is loosely based on the labour dispute between NBA management and players during the 2011 lockout. It looks at how a group of (mostly white) executives built a billion-dollar industry on the backs of (mostly black) athletes. While the film is billed as a sports movie, it’s more of a deep-dive into the money-fuelled decisions and controversies that happen off the court. February 8.

Umbrella Academy

The backdrop of this teenage superhero series might look familiar, since most of it was filmed in Hamilton. Based on comic books from rock star–turned–writer Gerard Way (also the frontman of My Chemical Romance), the show is about a group of kids with peculiar powers, including super strength, the ability to manipulate reality with lies and a talent for talking to dead people (though that power only functions when the superhero is barefoot). They’re adopted by an eccentric billionaire scientist à la Professor X who hopes to turn them into the next Justice League. When he dies 17 years later, his now-estranged, delightfully odd family must reunite to save the world from an impending apocalypse. The series stars 13-year-old Oakville native T.J. McGibbon, fellow Canadian actor Ellen Page and Mary J. Blige. February 15.

Also coming to Netflix this month

Available February 1

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Dear Ex

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Free Rein: Valentine’s Day

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Horrible Bosses

Nightflyers

Nocturnal Animals

Schindler’s List

Shrek

Siempre bruja

Snow White & the Huntsman

The Lego Batman Movie

The Road to El Dorado

U-571

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Available February 2

Bordertown: Season 2

Romance Is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday)

Available February 3

Sing

Available February 5

Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner

Shameless: Season 8

Available February 6

Battleship

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Leap Year

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Available February 8

¡Nailed It! México

El árbol de la sangre

Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History

One Day at a Time: Season 3

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2

Unauthorized Living

Available February 9

The Break: Season 2

Available February 10

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2

Available February 11

Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine

Available February 14

Dating Around

Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho

Available February 15

Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy

The Breaker Upperers

The Departed

The Dragon Prince: Season 2

The Town

Yucatan

Available February 20

Kong: Skull Island

Available February 21

Gomorrah: Season 2

The Drug King

Available February 22

Chef’s Table: Volume 6

Firebrand

GO! Vive a tu manera

Paddleton

Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)

Rebellion: Season 2

Suburra: Season 2

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2

The Photographer of Mauthausen

Available February 25

Van Helsing: Season 3

Available February 26

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments: Season 3B

Available February 28

Billy Graham: An Extraordinary Journey

PAW Patrol: Season 3

Last Call

Leaving Netflix this month

8 Mile (February 1)

Batman vs. Robin (February 1)

The King’s Speech (February 1)

Cloverfield (February 5)

Sharknado (February 6)

Ella Enchanted (February 15)

Scream 4 (February 15)