Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in December

A monthly breakdown of the movies and TV shows we're most excited to see on Netflix

Dark

Netflix is hoping to cash in on Stranger Things mania again with its first German-language series, Dark. The show is set in a small town, where the disappearance of two boys sets residents on edge. There are plenty of familiar tropes—panicked mothers, ominous caves, panning shots of search parties—but creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese promise their spooky mystery isn’t just a European Stephen King knock-off. The series blends X Files–style phenomena and Twin Peaks–calibre strangeness, with a cast as sprawling as The Wire’s. Available December 1.

Bright

Will Smith has fought aliens (Men in Black), androids (I, Robot) and zombies (I Am Legend). In Bright, he’s up against something new: orcs, elves, fairies and all manner of Tolkien-esque characters stalking around an alternate-universe L.A. He stars as Daryl Ward, a cop partnered with the force’s first orc officer (Joel Edgerton), who discovers a Magic Wand, Bright’s version of the one ring to rule them all. David Ayer (Suicide Squad, Fury) directs, so expect a slick, lightning-paced film with all the explosive energy of a superhero movie. Available December 22.

The Crown

Creator Peter Morgan couldn’t have paid for promotion this good: earlier this week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got engaged, and chances are the world will still be in a royal-obsessed tizzy come December 8, when season two of this immaculate series about Queen Elizabeth II’s early reign arrives. Appropriately, the new episodes feature a royal wedding (that of her sister, Princess Margaret) and a deeper study of HRM’s marriage to Prince Philip. They’ll also have everything that made the first season such a success: magnificent acting from Claire Foy (who plays Elizabeth), stunning period details and costumes, and Morgan’s smart, emotional scripts. Available December 8.

Voyeur

The Voyeur’s Motel, a book (and New Yorker article) by Gay Talese, was arguably the ickiest read of 2016: the true story of a Colorado motel owner who spied on his guests through specially constructed ceiling vents and convinced himself his Peeping Tom act was actually scientific research. Netflix’s fascinating new documentary, Voyeur, is much more than a film adaptation of Talese’s book. It sharply critiques the attention-craving duo: the motelier, who proudly brags about his covert operation, and Talese, who, in the process of reporting, became an accomplice and voyeur himself. Available December 1.

Wormwood

In 1953, a CIA agent fell to his death from the window of a Manhattan hotel room. For more than 60 years, his son has been trying to figure out whether he jumped or was pushed—an investigation that’s extended far beyond his father’s death. Wormwood, a suspenseful six-part Netflix docudrama by iconoclastic filmmaker Errol Morris, pairs interviews with dramatic Cold War–era re-enactments to unmask dark CIA secrets and conspiracies: LSD trials, chemical weapons testing, mind-control experiments. Available December 15.

Sicario

Sicario may not have not blown up the box office like Denis Villeneuve’s more recent flicks Arrival and Blade Runner 2049, but it’s just as excellent. The grim thriller stars Emily Blunt as a by-the-books FBI agent who unwittingly stumbles into a shadowy drug cartel–fighting unit without any official name or, as far as she can tell, objective. Villeneuve gives his audience only as much information as Blunt’s character gets from her outfit, resulting in a riveting watch that twists, disorients and frightens—being left in the dark is more terrifying than any horror movie. Available December 29.

Also coming to Netflix this month

Available December 1

A StoryBots Christmas

Before I Fall

Diana: In Her Own Words

DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays

Easy (season two)

Enemy Mine

Exodus: Gods and Kings

Gods or Men (a.k.a. Born Strong)

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story

Hired Gun

Monster Island

My Happy Family

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

All Hail King Julien (season five)

Our Man Flint

Sinister 2

Slap Shot

Sleeping with the Enemy

Table 19

TURN: Washington’s Spies

Under the Same Moon

Wild

Wilson

Available December 2

Temple

The Survivalist

Available December 3

Lost and Found Music Studios

Available December 4

Paris Can Wait

The Best of Me

Available December 5

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

7 Sisters

Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight

Available December 6

Born in China

Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children

Power Rangers

Trolls Holiday Special

Available December 7

The Red Tent (season one)

Available December 8

El Camino Christmas

The Oath

Available December 10

The Little Hours

Available December 12

Judd Apatow: The Return

It Comes at Night

Lego: Justice League: Gotham City Breakout

Manhunt: Unabomber

Available December 14

Concussion

Go Back to Where You Came From (seasons one to three)

Halt and Catch Fire (season four)

Murderous Affairs (season two)

Available December 15

Trollhunters (part two)

Christmas Inheritance

Discovering Bigfoot

Erased (season one)

Freeway: Crack in the System

PAW Patrol (season four)

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2

The Ranch (part four)

Ultimate Beastmaster

Available December 16

Remember

Available December 17

Shot Caller

Available December 18

Hello, My Twenties! (season two)

Available December 19

Miss Me This Christmas

Russell Howard: Recalibrate

You Can’t Fight Christmas

Available December 20

La Casa de Papel (season one)

Available December 21

Peaky Blinders (season four)

Available December 22

Dope (season one)

72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America (season one)

Inconceivable

The Toys That Made Us (season one)

Available December 23

Bright: The Music Videos

Creep 2

Myths and Monsters (season one)

Available December 25

Cable Girls (season two)

Fallen

Available December 26

El Vato (season two)

NYE Countdowns

Todd Barry: Spicy Honet

Available December 27

Chronically Metropolitan

Correspondence

McLaren

My Life as a Zucchini

The Ottoman Lieutenant

Available December 29

Bill Nye Saves the World (season two, part one)

La Mante (season one)

The Climb

Available December 30

All Roads Lead to Rome

Available December 31

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Aliens: Zone of Silence

Blurred Lines: Inside the Art World

Dead Draw

Fun Mom Dinner

Haze

Standing Tall