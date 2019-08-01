Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in August
Otherhood
Patricia Arquette’s first role as an overbearing mother was in 2014’s Boyhood, after empty-nester syndrome sent her into a tear-filled existential crisis. Now, she’s reprising the role for Sex and the City alum Cindy Chupack’s debut feature film—this time as a hilariously nostalgic stage five clinger. She joins Angela Bassett and Felicity Huffman—a.k.a the ultimate mom squad—for a spontaneous road trip to Manhattan to reconnect with their college-aged sons. The result is plenty of moments far more awkward than a birds and the bees talk, a nightclub mishap and a reshaping of their identities as mothers. August 2.
Mindhunter, season 2
Mindhunter put a true spin on CSI to take viewers back to 1977, a few years after the FBI started its profiling program to try and understand the psychology of the country’s most devious criminal minds. Now, Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) returns for another season of killers and cops. This time, he’ll take a closer look at the Atlanta Child Murders that claimed more than 28 victims between 1979 and 1981 and the Son of Sam killings in New York City. Joining this season’s cast is Damon Herriman, who will play Charles Manson for the second time this year. (The first was in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.) August 16.
The Family
For 80 years, an Evangelical Christian organization known as The Fellowship has been operating behind the scenes as a quiet but influential voice in American politics. Its leader, Douglas Coe (a.k.a. “the most powerful man in Washington you’ve never heard of”), died in 2017 but had ties to every president in living memory (Trump, Obama, Clinton, the Bushes and Reagan, to name a few). This five-episode documentary series, written by a former member of the organization, is an investigation into the group’s influence on labour movements, promoting laissez-faire economic principles and advocating for military aid to oppressive foreign regimes. August 9.
Dear White People, season 3
Season 3 of Dear White People is bringing big changes to Winchester University: Sam White (Logan Browning) is ditching her role as host of her campus radio show—which she used to piercingly analyze life at her painfully whitewashed Ivy League school—and her BFF Joelle is taking over. Last season ended on the mother of all cliffhangers, when narrator Giancarlo Esposito was revealed to be the leader of a long-rumoured secret society, “Order of X,” so expect a cultish spin on the regular millennial drama–meets–social commentary plot. August 2.
Diagnosis: From the New York Times Column
For 15 years, Yale physician Lisa Sanders’s column in the New York Times Magazine has been fodder for hypochondriacs everywhere. In it, she examines patients with perplexing medical conditions—like a little girl who becomes momentarily paralyzed approximately 300 times per day and a man whose eyes roll into the back of his head every time he experiences Déjà vu—to try and find a diagnosis. Now, she’s taking the leap from print to screen with her new medical mystery documentary series, offering an IRL Dr. House glimpse into the day-to-day lives of some of her most memorable subjects as she searches for answers. August 16.
Also coming to Netflix this month
Available August 1
Bad Teacher
Battle: Los Angeles
Catch and Release
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Jungle
Kidnap
Logan Lucky
The Chef’s Line: Season 1
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Mummy
The Smurfs
Training Day
Available August 2
Ask the StoryBots: Season 3
Basketball or Nothing
Derry Girls: Season 2
Overlord
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3
Available August 4
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4
Available August 5
Enter the Anime
The LEGO Ninjago Movie
No Good Nick: Part 2
Available August 7
About Time
Apollo 13
Marvel Studios Avengers: Age of Ultron
Being John Malkovich
Blue Crush
Friday Night Lights
In Good Company
Ray
Take Me Home Tonight
The Wizard
Available August 8
Dollar
The Naked Director
Wu Assassins
Available August 9
Cable Girls: Season 4
GLOW: Season 3
The InBESTigators
Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling
Sintonia
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales
Tiny House Nation: Volume 1
Available August 10
Bon Cop Bad Cop 2
Available August 12
Dunkirk
Available August 13
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready
Available August 15
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Cannon Busters
My Sister’s Keeper
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Available August 16
45 rpm
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez
Better Than Us
Frontera verde
Instant Family
Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus
The Little Switzerland
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3
Sextuplets
Super Monsters Back to School
Victim Number 8
Available August 20
Here Comes the Boom
Simon Amstell: Set Free
The Sinner: Julian
Available August 21
American Factory
Hyperdrive
Available August 22
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5
Love Alarm
Available August 23
El Pepe: Una vida suprema
The Girl with All the Gifts
HERO MASK: Part II
Available August 26
Blade Runner 2049
Available August 27
Million Pound Menu: Season 2
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7
Available August 28
Droppin’ Cash: Season 2
Available August 29
Falling Inn Love
Kardec
Available August 30
The A List
CAROLE & TUESDAY
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
The Glass Castle
La Grande Classe
Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2
Styling Hollywood
Un bandido honrado
Vis a Vis: Season 3
Available August 31
Flatliners
Leaving Netflix this Month
Back to the Future (August 1)
Back to the Future Part II (August 1)
Back to the Future Part III (August 1)
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (August 1)
Schindler’s List (August 1)
Shrek (August 1)
Snow White & the Huntsman (August 1)
The Huntsman: Winter’s War (August 1)
The Lego Batman Movie (August 1)
The Only Way Is Essex: Season 18 (August 1)
The Only Way Is Essex: Season 19 (August 1)
Jaws (August 6)
Jaws 2 (August 6)
Jaws 3 (August 6)
Jaws: The Revenge (August 6)
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (August 6)
Baywatch (August 9)