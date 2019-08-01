Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in August

Otherhood

Patricia Arquette’s first role as an overbearing mother was in 2014’s Boyhood, after empty-nester syndrome sent her into a tear-filled existential crisis. Now, she’s reprising the role for Sex and the City alum Cindy Chupack’s debut feature film—this time as a hilariously nostalgic stage five clinger. She joins Angela Bassett and Felicity Huffman—a.k.a the ultimate mom squad—for a spontaneous road trip to Manhattan to reconnect with their college-aged sons. The result is plenty of moments far more awkward than a birds and the bees talk, a nightclub mishap and a reshaping of their identities as mothers. August 2.

Mindhunter, season 2

Mindhunter put a true spin on CSI to take viewers back to 1977, a few years after the FBI started its profiling program to try and understand the psychology of the country’s most devious criminal minds. Now, Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) returns for another season of killers and cops. This time, he’ll take a closer look at the Atlanta Child Murders that claimed more than 28 victims between 1979 and 1981 and the Son of Sam killings in New York City. Joining this season’s cast is Damon Herriman, who will play Charles Manson for the second time this year. (The first was in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.) August 16.

The Family

For 80 years, an Evangelical Christian organization known as The Fellowship has been operating behind the scenes as a quiet but influential voice in American politics. Its leader, Douglas Coe (a.k.a. “the most powerful man in Washington you’ve never heard of”), died in 2017 but had ties to every president in living memory (Trump, Obama, Clinton, the Bushes and Reagan, to name a few). This five-episode documentary series, written by a former member of the organization, is an investigation into the group’s influence on labour movements, promoting laissez-faire economic principles and advocating for military aid to oppressive foreign regimes. August 9.

Dear White People, season 3

Season 3 of Dear White People is bringing big changes to Winchester University: Sam White (Logan Browning) is ditching her role as host of her campus radio show—which she used to piercingly analyze life at her painfully whitewashed Ivy League school—and her BFF Joelle is taking over. Last season ended on the mother of all cliffhangers, when narrator Giancarlo Esposito was revealed to be the leader of a long-rumoured secret society, “Order of X,” so expect a cultish spin on the regular millennial drama–meets–social commentary plot. August 2.

Diagnosis: From the New York Times Column

For 15 years, Yale physician Lisa Sanders’s column in the New York Times Magazine has been fodder for hypochondriacs everywhere. In it, she examines patients with perplexing medical conditions—like a little girl who becomes momentarily paralyzed approximately 300 times per day and a man whose eyes roll into the back of his head every time he experiences Déjà vu—to try and find a diagnosis. Now, she’s taking the leap from print to screen with her new medical mystery documentary series, offering an IRL Dr. House glimpse into the day-to-day lives of some of her most memorable subjects as she searches for answers. August 16.

Also coming to Netflix this month

Available August 1

Bad Teacher

Battle: Los Angeles

Catch and Release

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Jungle

Kidnap

Logan Lucky

The Chef’s Line: Season 1

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Mummy

The Smurfs

Training Day

Available August 2

Ask the StoryBots: Season 3

Basketball or Nothing

Derry Girls: Season 2

Overlord

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3

Available August 4

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4

Available August 5

Enter the Anime

The LEGO Ninjago Movie

No Good Nick: Part 2

Available August 7

About Time

Apollo 13

Marvel Studios Avengers: Age of Ultron

Being John Malkovich

Blue Crush

Friday Night Lights

In Good Company

Ray

Take Me Home Tonight

The Wizard

Available August 8

Dollar

The Naked Director

Wu Assassins

Available August 9

Cable Girls: Season 4

GLOW: Season 3

The InBESTigators

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling

Sintonia

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales

Tiny House Nation: Volume 1

Available August 10

Bon Cop Bad Cop 2

Available August 12

Dunkirk

Available August 13

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready

Available August 15

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Cannon Busters

My Sister’s Keeper

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Available August 16

45 rpm

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez

Better Than Us

Frontera verde

Instant Family

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus

The Little Switzerland

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3

Sextuplets

Super Monsters Back to School

Victim Number 8

Available August 20

Here Comes the Boom

Simon Amstell: Set Free

The Sinner: Julian

Available August 21

American Factory

Hyperdrive

Available August 22

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5

Love Alarm

Available August 23

El Pepe: Una vida suprema

The Girl with All the Gifts

HERO MASK: Part II

Available August 26

Blade Runner 2049

Available August 27

Million Pound Menu: Season 2

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7

Available August 28

Droppin’ Cash: Season 2

Available August 29

Falling Inn Love

Kardec

Available August 30

The A List

CAROLE & TUESDAY

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

The Glass Castle

La Grande Classe

Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2

Styling Hollywood

Un bandido honrado

Vis a Vis: Season 3

Available August 31

Flatliners

Leaving Netflix this Month

Back to the Future (August 1)

Back to the Future Part II (August 1)

Back to the Future Part III (August 1)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (August 1)

Schindler’s List (August 1)

Shrek (August 1)

Snow White & the Huntsman (August 1)

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (August 1)

The Lego Batman Movie (August 1)

The Only Way Is Essex: Season 18 (August 1)

The Only Way Is Essex: Season 19 (August 1)

Jaws (August 6)

Jaws 2 (August 6)

Jaws 3 (August 6)

Jaws: The Revenge (August 6)

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (August 6)

Baywatch (August 9)