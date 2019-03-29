Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in April

Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in April

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, season 2

Last year, the teenage witch dipped her toes in both the mortal and supernatural realms. Instead of pulling off Hannah Montana–style double life, she made a literal deal with the devil and signed herself over to the Dark Lord in exchange for full access to her powers. Season two promises more spooky drama, spell casting and romance, when Sabrina must decide between a relationship with warlock Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood) and ordinary human Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch). Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Alexis Denisof also makes an appearance as a doctor who returns to the bewitched Greenwood to find his girlfriend has been possessed by Madam Satan. April 5.

Black Summer

The Walking Dead meets World War Z in this new zombie apocalypse thriller, created by a group of gore experts including Karl Schaefer (co-creator of Z Nation), John Hyams (who worked on the Universal Soldier revamp), and the production company responsible for Transmorphers and Sharknado. This prequel to Z Nation rewinds to the early days of the zombie apocalypse, when there was still hope for civilization. The story’s main character, a mom played by Jamie King, is separated from her young daughter and sets out on an epic quest to find her. April 11.

The Perfect Date

Noah Centineo, the swoon-worthy star of 2018’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, is the undisputed king of Netflix rom-coms. In his latest comedy, he plays Brooks Rattigan, a cash-strapped stud looking to earn some extra money so he can go to Yale. His solution? To rent himself out as a stand-in boyfriend. He creates an app where women can make requests—one wants him in full cowboy attire, for instance—but complications arise when he falls in love with the girl of his dreams (played by Riverdale’s Camila Mendes) and must choose between her and his burgeoning business. April 12.

Wonder Woman

Diana Prince fans will have to make do with the original super-feminist superhero movie until the sequel comes out next year. You know the story: Diana (Gal Gadot) travels from the island of Themyscira to World War I–era Europe to unleash her warrior wrath on the Ottoman Empire. In true badass fashion, she also finds time to save (and romance) fighter pilot Chris Pine. April 29.

The Unicorn Store

Between winning an Oscar for Room and becoming the new face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Brie Larson made her directorial debut with this whimsical comedy. She stars as a failed artist turned cubicle bot, whose imagination is reignited when an eccentric stranger (played by Samuel L. Jackson) fulfills her childhood dream by giving her a unicorn. It’s a quirky tale about the complexities of navigating the daunting world of adulthood, and a testament to the importance of staying young at heart. April 5.

Also coming to Netflix this month

Available April 1

Ultraman

Annie

Boyz n the Hood

Fifty Shades Darker

Les Misérables (1998)

Memoirs of a Geisha

Monty Python Best Bits (Mostly): Season 1

Monty Python: The Meaning of Live

Resident Evil: Extinction

Snatched

Split

Available April 2

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible

Sleepless

Available April 3

Billy Elliot

Hulk

Suzzanna: Buried Alive

Available April 4

Pope Francis: A Man of His Word

Star: Season 3

Available April 5

Our Planet

Persona: Collection

Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor

Spirit Riding Free: Season 8

Tijuana

Available April 8

The Oath

Available April 9

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6

Available April 10

You vs. Wild

Available April 12

A Land Imagined

Colette

Huge in France

Mighty Little Bheem

The Silence

Special

What They Had

Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?

Available April 15

Happy Feet Two

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1

No Good Nick

Available April 16

Super Monsters Furever Friends

Available April 18

My First First Love

Available April 19

A Fortunate Man

Brené Brown: The Call to Courage

Cuckoo: Season 5

Music Teacher

Rilakkuma and Kaoru

Samantha!: Season 2

Someone Great

Available April 20

Grass is Greener

Weed the People

Available April 22

Pinky Malinky: Part 2

Selection Day

Available April 23

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

Available April 24

Bonding

Available April 26

The Protector: Season 2

ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2

Street Food

Yankee

Available April 28

Little Women (1994)

Available April 29

Burning

Available April 30

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward

Baki: Part 2

Ingress: The Animation

Leaving Netflix this month

Downton Abbey: Series 1-6 (April 1)

The Gift (April 1)

Dawn of the Dead (April 3)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1–5 (April 7)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions (April 7)

Ocean’s Eleven (April 29)

Captain Phillips (April 21)

Big Eyes (April 24)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (April 24)