Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in April
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, season 2
Last year, the teenage witch dipped her toes in both the mortal and supernatural realms. Instead of pulling off Hannah Montana–style double life, she made a literal deal with the devil and signed herself over to the Dark Lord in exchange for full access to her powers. Season two promises more spooky drama, spell casting and romance, when Sabrina must decide between a relationship with warlock Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood) and ordinary human Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch). Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Alexis Denisof also makes an appearance as a doctor who returns to the bewitched Greenwood to find his girlfriend has been possessed by Madam Satan. April 5.
Black Summer
The Walking Dead meets World War Z in this new zombie apocalypse thriller, created by a group of gore experts including Karl Schaefer (co-creator of Z Nation), John Hyams (who worked on the Universal Soldier revamp), and the production company responsible for Transmorphers and Sharknado. This prequel to Z Nation rewinds to the early days of the zombie apocalypse, when there was still hope for civilization. The story’s main character, a mom played by Jamie King, is separated from her young daughter and sets out on an epic quest to find her. April 11.
The Perfect Date
Noah Centineo, the swoon-worthy star of 2018’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, is the undisputed king of Netflix rom-coms. In his latest comedy, he plays Brooks Rattigan, a cash-strapped stud looking to earn some extra money so he can go to Yale. His solution? To rent himself out as a stand-in boyfriend. He creates an app where women can make requests—one wants him in full cowboy attire, for instance—but complications arise when he falls in love with the girl of his dreams (played by Riverdale’s Camila Mendes) and must choose between her and his burgeoning business. April 12.
Wonder Woman
Diana Prince fans will have to make do with the original super-feminist superhero movie until the sequel comes out next year. You know the story: Diana (Gal Gadot) travels from the island of Themyscira to World War I–era Europe to unleash her warrior wrath on the Ottoman Empire. In true badass fashion, she also finds time to save (and romance) fighter pilot Chris Pine. April 29.
The Unicorn Store
Between winning an Oscar for Room and becoming the new face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Brie Larson made her directorial debut with this whimsical comedy. She stars as a failed artist turned cubicle bot, whose imagination is reignited when an eccentric stranger (played by Samuel L. Jackson) fulfills her childhood dream by giving her a unicorn. It’s a quirky tale about the complexities of navigating the daunting world of adulthood, and a testament to the importance of staying young at heart. April 5.
Also coming to Netflix this month
Available April 1
Ultraman
Annie
Boyz n the Hood
Fifty Shades Darker
Les Misérables (1998)
Memoirs of a Geisha
Monty Python Best Bits (Mostly): Season 1
Monty Python: The Meaning of Live
Resident Evil: Extinction
Snatched
Split
Available April 2
Kevin Hart: Irresponsible
Sleepless
Available April 3
Billy Elliot
Hulk
Suzzanna: Buried Alive
Available April 4
Pope Francis: A Man of His Word
Star: Season 3
Available April 5
Our Planet
Persona: Collection
Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor
Spirit Riding Free: Season 8
Tijuana
Available April 8
The Oath
Available April 9
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6
Available April 10
You vs. Wild
Available April 12
A Land Imagined
Colette
Huge in France
Mighty Little Bheem
The Silence
Special
What They Had
Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?
Available April 15
Happy Feet Two
Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1
No Good Nick
Available April 16
Super Monsters Furever Friends
Available April 18
My First First Love
Available April 19
A Fortunate Man
Brené Brown: The Call to Courage
Cuckoo: Season 5
Music Teacher
Rilakkuma and Kaoru
Samantha!: Season 2
Someone Great
Available April 20
Grass is Greener
Weed the People
Available April 22
Pinky Malinky: Part 2
Selection Day
Available April 23
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
Available April 24
Bonding
Available April 26
The Protector: Season 2
ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2
Street Food
Yankee
Available April 28
Little Women (1994)
Available April 29
Burning
Available April 30
Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward
Baki: Part 2
Ingress: The Animation
Leaving Netflix this month
Downton Abbey: Series 1-6 (April 1)
The Gift (April 1)
Dawn of the Dead (April 3)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1–5 (April 7)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions (April 7)
Ocean’s Eleven (April 29)
Captain Phillips (April 21)
Big Eyes (April 24)
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (April 24)