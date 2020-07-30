Every drive-in movie, concert and event happening over the long weekend

A weekly roundup of the best entertainment you can catch from you car

The Mustang PEC

This country theatre is showing a mix of sci-fi horror and feel-good comedy this long weekend. On one screen will be the Natalie Portman flick Annihilation, followed by 1997’s Event Horizon. On the other will be Robert Downey Jr.’s Dolittle, followed by the Dan Ackroyd and John Candy comedy The Great Outdoors. Themustangpec.ca.

Stardust Drive-In

This three-screen Newmarket drive-in is playing a selection of playful, beloved comedies like Back to the Future, Liar Liar, Wedding Crashers, Austin Powers and The Mask. The third screen is devoted to more serious fare, like Baby Driver, The Shallows, and, for horror buffs, Don’t Breathe, which starts at the very spooky time of 1:50 a.m. The same films are also playing at other Premier theatre locations, like the 5 Drive-In in Oakville and the Starlite Theatre in Hamilton. Premiertheatres.ca.

Toronto Shines

Toronto Shines, a new outdoor theatre at Ontario Place, is hosting a pop-up music, comedy and film festival called Get Out! this long weekend. On Saturday, the event will be hosted by comedian Laurie Elliot, with live performances from local singing group CZN as well as R&B/soul Juno winner Dru. The event will be followed by a screening of Hairspray. Sunday’s lineup includes comedian Jay Martin, live music from The One Group and William Leathers, followed by the Aretha Franklin documentary Amazing Grace. On Monday, visitors can take in a comedy routine from Ted Morris, a performance from Juno winner Sean Jones and the Righteous Echo featuring Divine Brown, plus a screening of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Tickets for each event are $90 a pair. Torontoshines.ca.

Ontario Place

Friday is the final day of the Lavazza Drive-In International Film Festival, which has partnered with the Italian Embassy to showcase Italian films. Friday’s screening is If Only, a dramedy about three siblings who live with their off-beat mother, until she ships them off to her ex-husband and his new wife and forces them to tag along on his honeymoon. Ontarioplace.com.

City View Drive-In

Charles Khabouth’s new drive-in at Poulson Pier is showing lots of concerts this summer, including a series of five DVSN shows in August that have already sold out. Though there are no events this weekend, there are a few next week that you might want to snatch tickets to while you have the chance: on August 5, there will be a screening of Be Water, the 2020 Bruce Lee documentary, and on August 6, A Tribe Called Red will be performing a live show (tickets start at $120 each). Cityviewdrivein.com.

